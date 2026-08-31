طالبت الحكومة الصربية محكمة الأمم المتحدة المختصة بجرائم الحرب في لاهاي بتسليم جثمان القائد العسكري السابق لصرب البوسنة راتكو ملاديتش إلى عائلته في أسرع وقت، بعد وفاته داخل السجن أثناء قضائه عقوبة السجن مدى الحياة.

وقال وزير العدل الصربي نيناد فوييتش إن بلغراد تنتظر معلومات بشأن الإجراءات الجارية المتعلقة بجثمان ملاديتش، مشيراً إلى أن السلطات الصربية لا تستطيع تحديد موعد التسليم لأن الأمر يخضع لإجراءات المحكمة والجهات المختصة في لاهاي.

وأضاف أن صربيا تطالب بإنجاز الإجراءات «بأسرع ما يمكن»، حتى تتمكن عائلة ملاديتش من تسلم الجثمان ودفنه في بلاده.

وكان ملاديتش قد توفي في 27 أغسطس الجاري عن 84 عاماً داخل منشأة تابعة للأمم المتحدة في لاهاي، حيث كان يقضي حكماً بالسجن مدى الحياة بعد إدانته بارتكاب جرائم إبادة جماعية وجرائم ضد الإنسانية وجرائم حرب خلال حرب البوسنة، وأكدت المحكمة أن وفاته جاءت بينما كان لا يزال يقضي العقوبة الصادرة بحقه.

ويعد ملاديتش واحداً من أكثر الشخصيات إثارة للجدل في تاريخ حروب يوغوسلافيا السابقة، بعدما تولى قيادة جيش صرب البوسنة خلال الحرب التي دارت بين 1992 و1995، وكان من أبرز القادة العسكريين في الصراع الذي أسفر عن مقتل أكثر من 100 ألف شخص وتشريد أعداد ضخمة من السكان.

ويرتبط اسم ملاديتش بصورة خاصة بمجزرة سريبرينيتسا في يوليو 1995، عندما قتلت قوات صرب البوسنة أكثر من 8 آلاف رجل وفتى من مسلمي البوسنة في أكبر جريمة إبادة جماعية تشهدها أوروبا منذ الحرب العالمية الثانية، بحسب الأحكام الصادرة عن المحكمة الدولية.

كما أدين ملاديتش بالمسؤولية عن جرائم ارتكبت خلال حصار سراييفو، الذي استمر سنوات وشهد قصفاً واستهدافاً للمدنيين، وأسفر عن مقتل آلاف الأشخاص، إلى جانب جرائم اضطهاد وترحيل وقتل في مناطق أخرى من البوسنة.

وبعد سنوات من الاختباء، ألقت السلطات الصربية القبض على ملاديتش عام 2011، وسلمته إلى المحكمة الجنائية الدولية ليوغوسلافيا السابقة في لاهاي. وفي 2017 أصدرت المحكمة حكماً بالسجن مدى الحياة بحقه، وأيدت غرفة الاستئناف الحكم والإدانات الرئيسية في 2021.

ورغم الإدانة الدولية، ظل ملاديتش يحظى بصورة مختلفة لدى بعض القوميين الصرب، الذين اعتبروه بطلاً عسكرياً، بينما رآه الناجون وعائلات الضحايا رمزاً للجرائم التي ارتكبت بحق المدنيين خلال الحرب. وأعادت وفاته إحياء الانقسام المستمر في البلقان بشأن إرث الحرب والعدالة وجرائم الإبادة.

وكان الرئيس الصربي ألكسندر فوتشيتش قد انتقد المحكمة الدولية عقب وفاة ملاديتش، واصفاً طريقة تعاملها مع طلبات الإفراج عنه لأسباب صحية بأنها «غير حضارية»، فيما أكد أن بلغراد ستساعد عائلته في تنظيم دفن لائق إذا طلبت ذلك.

وتفتح وفاة ملاديتش صفحة جديدة في واحد من أكثر الملفات دموية في تاريخ أوروبا الحديث، لكنها لا تنهي الجدل السياسي والمجتمعي بشأن حرب البوسنة ولا الخلافات المستمرة حول سريبرينيتسا والمسؤولية عن الجرائم التي ارتكبت خلالها.