The Serbian government has requested the United Nations war crimes court in The Hague to hand over the body of the former military leader of the Bosnian Serbs, Ratko Mladić, to his family as soon as possible, following his death in prison while serving a life sentence.

Serbian Justice Minister Nenaad Voičić stated that Belgrade is awaiting information regarding the ongoing procedures related to Mladić's body, noting that Serbian authorities cannot determine the date of delivery as it is subject to court procedures and the relevant authorities in The Hague.

He added that Serbia is demanding that the procedures be completed "as quickly as possible," so that Mladić's family can receive the body and bury him in his homeland.

Mladić died on August 27 at the age of 84 inside a United Nations facility in The Hague, where he was serving a life sentence after being convicted of committing genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes during the Bosnian War. The court confirmed that his death occurred while he was still serving the sentence imposed on him.

Mladić is considered one of the most controversial figures in the history of the former Yugoslav wars, having led the Army of Republika Srpska during the war that took place from 1992 to 1995. He was one of the prominent military leaders in the conflict that resulted in the deaths of over 100,000 people and the displacement of large numbers of the population.

His name is particularly associated with the Srebrenica massacre in July 1995, when Bosnian Serb forces killed more than 8,000 men and boys from the Bosniak Muslims in the largest act of genocide witnessed in Europe since World War II, according to rulings issued by the international court.

He was also convicted of responsibility for crimes committed during the siege of Sarajevo, which lasted for years and involved shelling and targeting civilians, resulting in the deaths of thousands, along with crimes of persecution, deportation, and murder in other areas of Bosnia.

After years of hiding, Serbian authorities arrested Mladić in 2011 and handed him over to the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague. In 2017, the court issued a life sentence against him, and the appeals chamber upheld the ruling and the main convictions in 2021.

Despite international condemnation, Mladić maintained a different image among some Serbian nationalists, who viewed him as a military hero, while survivors and the families of victims saw him as a symbol of the crimes committed against civilians during the war. His death has revived the ongoing divisions in the Balkans regarding the legacy of the war, justice, and genocide.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić criticized the international court following Mladić's death, describing its handling of requests for his release on health grounds as "uncivilized," while confirming that Belgrade would assist his family in organizing a proper burial if requested.

Mladić's death opens a new chapter in one of the bloodiest files in modern European history, but it does not end the political and societal debate regarding the Bosnian War nor the ongoing disputes over Srebrenica and responsibility for the crimes committed during it.