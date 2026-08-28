U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz is open to navigation, emphasizing that Iran's ability to threaten ships has become "extremely limited."

U.S. officials confirmed that Washington has succeeded in the past two months in "turning the tide" in the strategic waterway, giving it a stronger leverage in any future negotiations with Tehran.

Trump said in a phone interview with Axios, published today, Friday: "The strait is open," adding that Iran's response has become very limited because Tehran does not want to face new U.S. strikes. He added: "They don't want us to go back to hitting them," referring to previous U.S. military operations against Iran.

Axios reported on Friday, citing U.S. officials, that Iran has lost a significant portion of its control over the Strait of Hormuz, while the U.S. military effectively controls most of its areas.

A U.S. official informed the site that Iran's ability to accurately target ships in the Strait of Hormuz has become limited, explaining that Iranian attacks hit only 2% of the vessels that passed through the strait last month.

The officials stated that more than 200 mine-like objects have been removed from the southern passage of the Strait of Hormuz, noting that only 11 of them were actual mines, and that only a few were planted correctly.

The officials pointed out that the United States has achieved what they described as a "major accomplishment in the Strait of Hormuz," explaining that between 20 and 30 tankers have crossed the strait every night over the past weeks, carrying between 9 and 10 million barrels of oil.

According to Axios, the United States hopes that by mid-September, it will expand the main shipping channel in the Strait of Hormuz to allow 50 ships to pass through the strait every night. The site quoted two regional sources as saying that Iran has shown renewed interest in returning to the negotiating table.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry claimed in a statement that the new U.S. economic measures against Tehran are illegal and reprehensible.

It alleged that the U.S. economic campaign is a harsh tool designed to inflict pain and suffering on Iranians, pointing out that the sanctions put the health and livelihoods of millions of civilians at serious risk, according to the statement. The statement urged countries around the world to refrain from implementing U.S. sanctions.