جدد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب التأكيد على أن مضيق هرمز بات مفتوحاً أمام حركة الملاحة، مشدد على أن قدرة إيران على تهديد السفن أصبحت «ضئيلة للغاية».

وأكد مسؤولون أمريكيون أن واشنطن نجحت خلال الشهرين الماضيين في «قلب المعادلة» في الممر البحري الاستراتيجي، بما يمنحها ورقة ضغط أقوى في أي مفاوضات مستقبلية مع طهران.

وقال ترمب في مقابلة هاتفية مع موقع «أكسيوس»، نشرت اليوم الجمعة: إن المضيق مفتوح، مضيفاً أن الرد الإيراني أصبح محدوداً للغاية لأن طهران لا تريد التعرض لضربات أمريكية جديدة.وأضاف: «إنهم لا يريدون منا أن نعود لضربهم»، في إشارة إلى العمليات العسكرية الأمريكية السابقة ضد إيران.

ونقل موقع «أكسيوس» الإخباري، الجمعة، عن مسؤولين أمريكيين قولهم إن إيران فقدت جانباً كبيراً من سيطرتها على مضيق هرمز، في حين بات الجيش الأمريكي يسيطر فعلياً على معظم مناطقه.

وأبلغ مسؤول أمريكي الموقع أن قدرة إيران على استهداف السفن في مضيق هرمز بدقة أصبحت محدودة، موضحاً أن الهجمات الإيرانية أصابت 2% فقط من السفن التي عبرت المضيق خلال الشهر الماضي.

وقال المسؤولون إنه تمت إزالة أكثر من 200 جسم شبيه بالألغام من الممر الجنوبي في مضيق هرمز، مشيرين إلى أن 11 منها فقط كانت ألغاماً فعلية، وأن عدداً قليلاً منها زُرع بصورة صحيحة.

وأشار المسؤولون إلى أن الولايات المتحدة حققت ما وصفوه بـ«إنجاز كبير في مضيق هرمز»، موضحين أن ما بين 20 و30 ناقلة عبرت المضيق كل ليلة خلال الأسابيع الماضية، حاملةً ما بين 9 و10 ملايين برميل من النفط.

وحسب أكسيوس، فإن الولايات المتحدة تأمل، بحلول منتصف سبتمبر القادم، في توسيع المجرى الملاحي الرئيسي في مضيق هرمز بما يسمح بعبور 50 سفينة من المضيق وإليه كل ليلة. ونقل الموقع عن مصدرين إقليميين قولهما إن إيران أبدت اهتماماً متجدداً بالعودة إلى طاولة المفاوضات.

وكانت الخارجية الإيرانية، زعمت في بيان أن الإجراءات الاقتصادية الأمريكية الجديدة ضد طهران غير قانونية ومستهجنة،.

وادعت أن الحملة الاقتصادية الأمريكية أداة قاسية مصممة لإلحاق الألم والمعاناة بالإيرانيين، مشيرةً إلى أن العقوبات تعرّض صحة ملايين المدنيين وسبل عيشهم لخطر جسيم، بحسب البيان. وحضّ البيان دول العالم على الامتناع عن تطبيق العقوبات الأمريكية.