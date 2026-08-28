جدد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب التأكيد على أن مضيق هرمز بات مفتوحاً أمام حركة الملاحة، مشدد على أن قدرة إيران على تهديد السفن أصبحت «ضئيلة للغاية».
وأكد مسؤولون أمريكيون أن واشنطن نجحت خلال الشهرين الماضيين في «قلب المعادلة» في الممر البحري الاستراتيجي، بما يمنحها ورقة ضغط أقوى في أي مفاوضات مستقبلية مع طهران.
وقال ترمب في مقابلة هاتفية مع موقع «أكسيوس»، نشرت اليوم الجمعة: إن المضيق مفتوح، مضيفاً أن الرد الإيراني أصبح محدوداً للغاية لأن طهران لا تريد التعرض لضربات أمريكية جديدة.وأضاف: «إنهم لا يريدون منا أن نعود لضربهم»، في إشارة إلى العمليات العسكرية الأمريكية السابقة ضد إيران.
ونقل موقع «أكسيوس» الإخباري، الجمعة، عن مسؤولين أمريكيين قولهم إن إيران فقدت جانباً كبيراً من سيطرتها على مضيق هرمز، في حين بات الجيش الأمريكي يسيطر فعلياً على معظم مناطقه.
وأبلغ مسؤول أمريكي الموقع أن قدرة إيران على استهداف السفن في مضيق هرمز بدقة أصبحت محدودة، موضحاً أن الهجمات الإيرانية أصابت 2% فقط من السفن التي عبرت المضيق خلال الشهر الماضي.
وقال المسؤولون إنه تمت إزالة أكثر من 200 جسم شبيه بالألغام من الممر الجنوبي في مضيق هرمز، مشيرين إلى أن 11 منها فقط كانت ألغاماً فعلية، وأن عدداً قليلاً منها زُرع بصورة صحيحة.
وأشار المسؤولون إلى أن الولايات المتحدة حققت ما وصفوه بـ«إنجاز كبير في مضيق هرمز»، موضحين أن ما بين 20 و30 ناقلة عبرت المضيق كل ليلة خلال الأسابيع الماضية، حاملةً ما بين 9 و10 ملايين برميل من النفط.
وحسب أكسيوس، فإن الولايات المتحدة تأمل، بحلول منتصف سبتمبر القادم، في توسيع المجرى الملاحي الرئيسي في مضيق هرمز بما يسمح بعبور 50 سفينة من المضيق وإليه كل ليلة. ونقل الموقع عن مصدرين إقليميين قولهما إن إيران أبدت اهتماماً متجدداً بالعودة إلى طاولة المفاوضات.
وكانت الخارجية الإيرانية، زعمت في بيان أن الإجراءات الاقتصادية الأمريكية الجديدة ضد طهران غير قانونية ومستهجنة،.
وادعت أن الحملة الاقتصادية الأمريكية أداة قاسية مصممة لإلحاق الألم والمعاناة بالإيرانيين، مشيرةً إلى أن العقوبات تعرّض صحة ملايين المدنيين وسبل عيشهم لخطر جسيم، بحسب البيان. وحضّ البيان دول العالم على الامتناع عن تطبيق العقوبات الأمريكية.
U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz is open to navigation, emphasizing that Iran's ability to threaten ships has become "extremely limited."
U.S. officials confirmed that Washington has succeeded in the past two months in "turning the tide" in the strategic waterway, giving it a stronger leverage in any future negotiations with Tehran.
Trump said in a phone interview with Axios, published today, Friday: "The strait is open," adding that Iran's response has become very limited because Tehran does not want to face new U.S. strikes. He added: "They don't want us to go back to hitting them," referring to previous U.S. military operations against Iran.
Axios reported on Friday, citing U.S. officials, that Iran has lost a significant portion of its control over the Strait of Hormuz, while the U.S. military effectively controls most of its areas.
A U.S. official informed the site that Iran's ability to accurately target ships in the Strait of Hormuz has become limited, explaining that Iranian attacks hit only 2% of the vessels that passed through the strait last month.
The officials stated that more than 200 mine-like objects have been removed from the southern passage of the Strait of Hormuz, noting that only 11 of them were actual mines, and that only a few were planted correctly.
The officials pointed out that the United States has achieved what they described as a "major accomplishment in the Strait of Hormuz," explaining that between 20 and 30 tankers have crossed the strait every night over the past weeks, carrying between 9 and 10 million barrels of oil.
According to Axios, the United States hopes that by mid-September, it will expand the main shipping channel in the Strait of Hormuz to allow 50 ships to pass through the strait every night. The site quoted two regional sources as saying that Iran has shown renewed interest in returning to the negotiating table.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry claimed in a statement that the new U.S. economic measures against Tehran are illegal and reprehensible.
It alleged that the U.S. economic campaign is a harsh tool designed to inflict pain and suffering on Iranians, pointing out that the sanctions put the health and livelihoods of millions of civilians at serious risk, according to the statement. The statement urged countries around the world to refrain from implementing U.S. sanctions.