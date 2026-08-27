The American ambassador to Lebanon, Michel Aoun, revealed today (Thursday) the impact of what is happening between Iran and the United States on the negotiations between Lebanon and Israel, which are expected to hold a new round in Rome in the coming period.



Aoun stated: “What is happening in the region between Iran and America significantly affects the Lebanese-Israeli talks,” adding, “Negotiations cannot progress until we know what will happen in the region.”



He pointed out that “Hezbollah is linked to the leadership in Tehran, despite our attempts to separate these two files,” indicating that “the Lebanese agree on handing over Hezbollah's weapons, and everyone wants it in a certain way, but it is essential that he hands over his weapons to the state.”



He expressed his belief that there is communication between President Joseph Aoun and Hezbollah, either directly or indirectly, explaining that “Hezbollah does not want to talk to the Lebanese state, nor to America, nor to Israel, and takes orders only from Iran, and we want him to hand over his weapons.”



He clarified that America “always asks Israel to stop and reduce its strikes, but Hezbollah, in return, does not take any steps.”



Israel intensified its airstrikes today on southern Lebanon, including the Ali al-Taher area.



Lebanese media reported that the Israeli occupation army launched two airstrikes on the town of Arab Salim in the Nabatieh district in the south of the country, noting that Israeli fighter jets and drones carried out 5 airstrikes on the towns of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Kfar Rumman, and Arab Salim in southern Lebanon.



In contrast, Channel 12 Israeli reported that the Israeli Air Force began launching airstrikes in Lebanon in response to Hezbollah launching drones.