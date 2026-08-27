أفصح السفير الأمريكي لدى لبنان ميشال عيسى، اليوم (الخميس)، عن تأثير ما يجري بين إيران والولايات المتحدة على ملف المفاوضات بين لبنان وإسرائيل، التي يُترقب أن تُعقد جولة جديدة منها في روما خلال الفترة القادمة.


وقال عيسى: «ما يجري في المنطقة بين إيران وأمريكا يؤثر بشكل كبير على المحادثات اللبنانية-الإسرائيلية»، مضيفاً: «لا يمكن أن تتقدم المفاوضات قبل أن نعرف ما سيجري في المنطقة».


وأشار إلى أن «حزب الله مرتبط بالقيادات في طهران، على الرغم من محاولاتنا فصل هذين الملفين»، مبيناً أن «اللبنانيين متفقون على تسليم سلاح حزب الله، وكل شخص يريده بطريقة معينة، لكن من الضروري أن يسلّم سلاحه للدولة».


وأعرب عن اعتقاده بأن هناك تواصلاً بين رئيس الجمهورية جوزيف عون وحزب الله، سواء بشكل مباشر أو غير مباشر، مبيناً أن «حزب الله لا يريد أن يتحدث لا مع الدولة اللبنانية ولا مع أمريكا ولا مع إسرائيل، ولا يأخذ أوامره سوى من إيران، ونريده أن يسلّم سلاحه».


وأوضح أن أمريكا «تطلب دائماً من إسرائيل وقف وتخفيف ضرباتها، لكن حزب الله، في المقابل، لا يقدم أي خطوة».


وكثفت إسرائيل اليوم غاراتها على الجنوب اللبناني، من ضمنها منطقة علي الطاهر.


وذكرت وسائل إعلام لبنانية أن جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي شن غارتين على بلدة عربصاليم في قضاء النبطية جنوبي البلاد، موضحة أن مقاتلات ومسيّرات إسرائيلية شنت 5 غارات على بلدات النبطية الفوقا وكفررمان وعربصاليم جنوبي البلاد.


في المقابل، ذكرت القناة الـ12 الإسرائيلية أن سلاح الجو الإسرائيلي بدأ شن غارات في لبنان رداً على إطلاق حزب الله مسيّرات.