في جريمة جديدة تضاف إلى سجلها الإرهابي، أحالت مليشيا الحوثي عدداً من موظفي الأمم المتحدة والعاملين في المنظمات الدولية والمنظمات غير الحكومية للمحاكمة، بعد أكثر من عامين من الاعتقال التعسفي وحرمانهم من أبسط حقوقهم القانونية والإنسانية.


وأكدت مصادر إعلامية يمنية أن المليشيا أحالت الموظف في مكتب المبعوث الأممي إلى اليمن، سامي الكلابي، إلى النيابة الجزائية المتخصصة في صنعاء، تمهيداً للتحقيق معه وإحالته للمحاكمة، بعد أكثر من عامين على اختطافه.


وأضافت المصادر أن ذلك جاء بعد أيام من إحالة أربعة من العاملين والاستشاريين لدى المنظمات الدولية والمؤسسات غير الحكومية، وهم علي المضواحي، وعاصم العشاري، ولبيب شائف العبسي، ومراد ظافر، إلى المحكمة الجزائية المتخصصة، وجميعهم تم اختطافهم ضمن حملة شنتها المليشيا أواخر مايو ومطلع يونيو عام 2024، طالت العشرات من العاملين في المنظمات الأممية والعاملين في المجال الإنساني والإغاثي بصنعاء.


وكشفت منظمة «هيومن رايتس ووتش» أن الحوثيين أحالوا ما لا يقل عن ستة أشخاص إلى المحكمة الجزائية المتخصصة، منهم الخبير في الصحة العامة علي أحمد المضواحي، إضافة إلى موظف في الأمم المتحدة وموظفين في منظمات من المجتمع المدني.


واتهمت المنظمة، في بيان على «إكس»، الحوثيين بعدم الالتزام بالإجراءات القانونية السليمة في أي من القضايا التي وثّقتها «هيومن رايتس ووتش» في حملة الاعتقالات بحق 73 موظفاً أممياً وعشرات موظفي منظمات المجتمع المدني، مشيرة إلى أن هناك تقارير عدة وردت عن التعذيب والاعترافات القسرية.


وشنت مليشيا الحوثي خلال العامين الماضيين حملات اختطاف واسعة طالت العشرات من الموظفين الأمميين والعاملين في المنظمات الدولية والبعثات الدبلوماسية والمؤسسات غير الحكومية، ووجهت لهم تهماً بالتجسس والعمالة.