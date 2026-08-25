In a new crime added to its terrorist record, the Houthi militia referred a number of United Nations employees and workers in international and non-governmental organizations to trial, after more than two years of arbitrary detention and deprivation of their most basic legal and human rights.



Yemeni media sources confirmed that the militia referred the employee in the UN envoy's office to Yemen, Sami Al-Kalabi, to the specialized criminal prosecution in Sana'a, in preparation for investigating him and referring him to trial, after more than two years since his abduction.



The sources added that this came days after the referral of four workers and consultants from international organizations and non-governmental institutions, namely Ali Al-Madhahi, Asim Al-Ashari, Labib Shaif Al-Absi, and Murad Dhafir, to the specialized criminal court. All of them were abducted as part of a campaign launched by the militia in late May and early June 2024, targeting dozens of workers in UN organizations and those working in humanitarian and relief fields in Sana'a.



Human Rights Watch revealed that the Houthis referred no less than six individuals to the specialized criminal court, including public health expert Ali Ahmed Al-Madhahi, in addition to a UN employee and employees from civil society organizations.



The organization accused the Houthis, in a statement on "X," of failing to adhere to proper legal procedures in any of the cases documented by Human Rights Watch in the arrest campaign against 73 UN employees and dozens of civil society organization employees, noting that several reports have emerged regarding torture and coerced confessions.



Over the past two years, the Houthi militia has launched extensive abduction campaigns targeting dozens of UN employees and workers in international organizations, diplomatic missions, and non-governmental institutions, accusing them of espionage and collaboration.