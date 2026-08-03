The Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara' discussed, at the People's Palace in Damascus, with the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, "the relations between the two sides and ways to enhance cooperation and coordination, especially in the economic field."



The Syrian presidency stated in a statement today (Monday) that the discussions also addressed the latest developments in the region and a number of issues of mutual interest, contributing to supporting security and stability and enhancing regional cooperation.



Barzani arrived in Damascus this morning on an official visit, his first to the Syrian capital since the fall of the Assad regime on December 8, 2024, in response to an official invitation from President al-Shara', according to the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.



The "Syria Now" channel reported that Barzani's visit comes amid increasing security and political understandings between the two sides, particularly regarding the issues of borders and northeastern Syria. It noted that previous meetings between al-Shara' and Barzani paved the way for the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq's visit to Damascus.



Al-Shara' and Barzani met on April 11, 2025, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum in Turkey, where they discussed the future of relations between Syria, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region.



Last April, al-Shara' met with Barzani again on the sidelines of the fifth edition of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.



The Syrian News Agency (SANA) reported that Barzani's visit comes as part of the ongoing communication between the two sides to discuss ways to develop relations and enhance cooperation in a manner that serves mutual interests. This visit follows days after Syrian Minister of Education Muhammad Abdulrahman Turko participated in the fourth Kurdish Educational Forum in Erbil, where he held talks with officials in the regional government regarding educational cooperation and the exchange of expertise.



Prior to the visit, a delegation from the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates conducted talks in Erbil regarding the reopening of the Syrian consulate in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.