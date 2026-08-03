بحث الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع، في قصر الشعب بدمشق، مع رئيس إقليم كردستان العراق نيجيرفان بارزاني «العلاقات بين الجانبين وسبل تعزيز التعاون والتنسيق، خصوصاً في المجال الاقتصادي».


وأفادت رئاسة الجمهورية السورية، في بيان اليوم (الإثنين)، أن المحادثات تناولت أيضاً مناقشة مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة وعدداً من القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك، بما يسهم في دعم الأمن والاستقرار وتعزيز التعاون الإقليمي.


ووصل بارزاني إلى دمشق، قبل ظهر اليوم، في زيارة رسمية هي الأولى له إلى العاصمة السورية منذ سقوط نظام الأسد في 8 ديسمبر 2024، تلبية لدعوة رسمية من الرئيس الشرع، بحسب رئاسة إقليم كردستان العراق.


وأفادت قناة "سورية الآن" أن زيارة بارزاني تأتي في ظل تزايد التفاهمات الأمنية والسياسية بين الجانبين خصوصاً في ملفي الحدود وشمال شرقي سورية. وأشارت إلى أن لقاءات سابقة بين الشرع وبارزاني مهدت لزيارة رئيس إقليم كردستان العراق إلى دمشق.


والتقى الشرع وبارزاني في 11 أبريل 2025 على هامش منتدى أنطاليا الدبلوماسي في تركيا، إذ بحثا مستقبل العلاقات بين سورية والعراق وإقليم كردستان.


وفي أبريل الماضي، التقى الشرع مع بارزاني مجدداً، على هامش منتدى أنطاليا الدبلوماسي في نسخته الخامسة.


وكانت وكالة الأنباء السورية (سانا) ذكرت أن زيارة بارزاني تأتي في إطار التواصل المستمر بين الجانبين؛ لبحث سبل تطوير العلاقات وتعزيز التعاون بما يخدم المصالح المشتركة. وتأتي هذه الزيارة بعد أيام من مشاركة وزير التربية والتعليم السوري محمد عبدالرحمن تركو في المنتدى التربوي الكردستاني الرابع في أربيل، إذ أجرى محادثات مع مسؤولين في حكومة الإقليم بشأن التعاون التعليمي وتبادل الخبرات.


وسبقت الزيارة محادثات أجراها وفد من وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين السورية في أربيل، تناولت إعادة افتتاح القنصلية السورية في إقليم كردستان العراق.