تشهد كلٌّ من إسبانيا وفرنسا موجة حرائق غير مسبوقة، وصفتها الحكومات الأوروبية بأنها الأخطر منذ عقود، وسط خسائر بشرية واقتصادية واسعة، وإجلاء مئات الآلاف من السكان والسياح، وتعطّل قطاعات النقل والطاقة والزراعة.
وتأتي هذه الحرائق في ظل موجة حرّ قياسية تضرب القارة الأوروبية، وتفاقم الجفاف والرياح الشديدة انتشار النيران على نطاق واسع.

تسونامي ناري يجبر الآلاف على النزوح.. حرائق أوروبا: معركة كسر عظم

إسبانيا: حالة طوارئ وطنية وخسائر متصاعدة


أعلنت الحكومة الإسبانية حالة الطوارئ الوطنية لأول مرة بسبب الحرائق، بعد خروج النيران عن السيطرة في محيط العاصمة مدريد ومقاطعة أفيلا. وقد ارتفع عدد المُجلَين إلى 70 ألف شخص وفق وزارة الداخلية، فيما أجبرت الحرائق السلطات على إخلاء 10 قرى وإصدار أوامر لسكان قرى أخرى بالبقاء داخل منازلهم بسبب الدخان الكثيف الذي غطّى غرب العاصمة ووصل إلى وسط مدريد.
وأتت الحرائق منذ مطلع العام على أكثر من 168 ألف هكتار من الأراضي الإسبانية، مقارنة بـ 393 ألف هكتار خلال عام 2025، وهو ما يعكس تصاعدًا خطيرًا في حجم الكارثة.
اقتصاديًا، تشير التقديرات الأولية إلى أن إسبانيا تتكبّد خسائر تتراوح بين مليار وثلاثة مليارات يورو نتيجة الحرائق وموجة الحر المصاحبة لها، مع تأثيرات مباشرة على قطاعات الزراعة والطاقة والسياحة، وتراجع الإنتاج الزراعي وارتفاع استهلاك الكهرباء والمياه.

تسونامي ناري يجبر الآلاف على النزوح.. حرائق أوروبا: معركة كسر عظم

فرنسا: أسوأ يوليو منذ بدء تسجيل البيانات


في فرنسا، أعلن وزير الداخلية لوران نونيز أن الحرائق أتت على نحو 98 ألف هكتار منذ بداية العام، واصفًا الرقم بأنه "غير مسبوق"، ومؤكدًا أن يوليو الحالي هو الأسوأ منذ بدء تسجيل البيانات عام 2006. وقد تم إجلاء نحو 200 ألف شخص في البلاد؛ بينهم 167 ألفًا في منطقة جيروند وحدها، إضافة إلى إخلاء شبه جزيرة (كاب فيريه) السياحية بالكامل ونقل 63 ألف شخص عبر القوارب.
كما أدت الحرائق إلى إغلاق 60 كيلومترًا من الطريق السريع A63 الرابط بين بوردو وشمال إسبانيا، وتعليق خدمات القطارات جنوب المدينة، ما تسبب في شلل جزئي لحركة النقل في المنطقة.
اقتصاديًا، تجاوزت الخسائر المباشرة وغير المباشرة في فرنسا مليار يورو، نتيجة الحرائق وتعطل الأنشطة الاقتصادية وتراجع الإنتاجية وارتفاع الإنفاق على الطوارئ الصحية. كما سجلت السلطات نحو ألف وفاة زائدة مرتبطة بموجة الحر.

تسونامي ناري يجبر الآلاف على النزوح.. حرائق أوروبا: معركة كسر عظم

تأثيرات اقتصادية أوسع على أوروبا


تشير التقديرات إلى أن الخسائر الإجمالية في فرنسا وإسبانيا وحدهما قد تتراوح بين ثلاثة وستة مليارات يورو، مع توقعات بارتفاع الرقم خلال الأسابيع المقبلة مع صدور تقييمات شركات التأمين والحكومات المحلية. كما تتأثر قطاعات الطاقة والنقل والزراعة في القارة بأكملها، وسط تحذيرات من أن موجات الحر والحرائق باتت تمثل تهديدًا مباشرًا للنمو الاقتصادي الأوروبي.

جهود الإطفاء: استنفار عسكري ودعم أوروبي


دفعت فرنسا بطائرات شحن عملاقة لإلقاء مواد مثبطة للنيران، فيما استدعت إسبانيا الجيش ووحدات الطوارئ العسكرية. كما أرسل الاتحاد الأوروبي أربع طائرات إلى إسبانيا وثلاث إلى فرنسا لدعم عمليات الإطفاء.
ورغم تحسن طفيف في الأحوال الجوية ليلاً، حذرت الحكومات من ساعات صعبة بسبب الرياح المتقلبة، واحتمال اندماج حرائق متعددة في مناطق ذات كثافة سكانية عالية، مما يهدد بمزيد من الخسائر.