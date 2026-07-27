تسونامي ناري يجبر الآلاف على النزوح.. حرائق أوروبا: معركة كسر عظم

Both Spain and France are experiencing an unprecedented wave of wildfires, described by European governments as the most dangerous in decades, amid extensive human and economic losses, the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of residents and tourists, and disruptions to transportation, energy, and agriculture sectors.

These fires come in the wake of a record heatwave hitting the European continent, exacerbated by drought and strong winds that have spread the flames widely.

Spain: National Emergency and Rising Losses



The Spanish government has declared a national emergency for the first time due to the wildfires, after the flames got out of control around the capital Madrid and the province of Ávila. The number of evacuees has risen to 70,000 according to the Ministry of the Interior, while the fires forced authorities to evacuate 10 villages and issue orders for residents of other villages to stay indoors due to the thick smoke that covered the west of the capital and reached central Madrid.

Since the beginning of the year, the fires have consumed more than 168,000 hectares of Spanish land, compared to 393,000 hectares during the year 2025, reflecting a serious escalation in the scale of the disaster.

Economically, initial estimates indicate that Spain is incurring losses ranging between one billion and three billion euros due to the fires and the accompanying heatwave, with direct impacts on the agriculture, energy, and tourism sectors, a decline in agricultural production, and an increase in electricity and water consumption.

France: Worst July Since Data Recording Began



In France, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced that the fires have ravaged about 98,000 hectares since the beginning of the year, describing the figure as "unprecedented," and confirming that this July is the worst since data recording began in 2006. Approximately 200,000 people have been evacuated across the country; among them, 167,000 in the Gironde region alone, in addition to the complete evacuation of the tourist peninsula (Cap Ferret) and the transport of 63,000 people by boat.

The fires have also led to the closure of 60 kilometers of the A63 motorway linking Bordeaux to northern Spain, and the suspension of train services south of the city, causing partial paralysis of transportation in the area.

Economically, direct and indirect losses in France have exceeded one billion euros, due to the fires, disruption of economic activities, decreased productivity, and increased spending on health emergencies. Authorities have also recorded about a thousand excess deaths linked to the heatwave.

Wider Economic Impacts on Europe



Estimates suggest that the total losses in France and Spain alone could range between three and six billion euros, with expectations of the figure rising in the coming weeks as assessments from insurance companies and local governments are released. The energy, transportation, and agriculture sectors across the continent are also affected, amid warnings that heatwaves and wildfires now pose a direct threat to European economic growth.

Firefighting Efforts: Military Mobilization and European Support



France has deployed giant cargo planes to drop fire retardants, while Spain has called in the military and emergency military units. The European Union has also sent four planes to Spain and three to France to support firefighting operations.

Despite a slight improvement in weather conditions at night, governments have warned of difficult hours ahead due to shifting winds and the potential for multiple fires to merge in densely populated areas, threatening further losses.