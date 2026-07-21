The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Al-Budaiwi, condemned the statements issued by the Houthi group, which included baseless allegations against Saudi Arabia and accusations that have no foundation, affirming that they are a desperate attempt to distort the facts and evade responsibility for the practices adopted by the group, which have contributed to deepening the suffering of the Yemeni people and threatening the security and stability of the region.



Al-Budaiwi confirmed in a statement today (Tuesday) that these irresponsible statements will not change the established facts, foremost among them Saudi Arabia's sincere efforts to support the Yemeni people, contribute to achieving security and stability, advance the political solution, and provide humanitarian and relief assistance, stemming from its responsibility towards Yemen and its people.



He emphasized that the security of maritime navigation and the freedom of international trade represent a fundamental pillar of regional and international security and stability, and that any attempts to target international waterways constitute a blatant violation of international law, the provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and relevant Security Council resolutions.



Al-Budaiwi called on the international community to take a firm stance against these false Houthi claims and threats, and to work on implementing Security Council resolutions that ensure the protection of maritime navigation and prevent any practices that jeopardize the security of international waterways. He reiterated the full support of the Gulf Cooperation Council for the Kingdom and its backing for all measures it takes to protect its security, sovereignty, and interests.



The countries of Kuwait and Qatar expressed their strong condemnation and denunciation of the statements issued by the so-called military spokesperson for the Houthi terrorist militia, which accused the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of besieging the Yemeni people and imposing a ban on maritime navigation. The foreign ministries of both countries affirmed in a statement issued today their full solidarity with the Kingdom and their support for all measures it takes to protect its security and sovereignty, stressing that the security of the Kingdom is an integral part of the security of Kuwait, Qatar, and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.



Kuwait and Qatar called on the international community to ensure the implementation of relevant Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolution 2216 concerning the Yemeni crisis and Resolution 2722 related to the protection of rights and freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, affirming that freedom of navigation in international waterways is a right guaranteed by the rules of international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea of 1982.



Kuwait and Qatar reiterated their supportive stance towards the Kingdom and their endorsement of all measures it takes to maintain its sovereignty and security, affirming that the security of the Kingdom is an integral part of their security and that of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.