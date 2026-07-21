دان الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون الخليجي جاسم البديوي التصريحات الصادرة عن جماعة الحوثي، وما تضمنته من مزاعم باطلة بحق السعودية، واتهامات لا تستند إلى أي أساس، مؤكداً أنها محاولة بائسة لتشويه الحقائق والتنصل من المسؤولية عن الممارسات التي تنتهجها الجماعة، والتي أسهمت في تعميق معاناة الشعب اليمني، وتهديد أمن المنطقة واستقرارها.


وأكد البديوي في بيان، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن هذه التصريحات غير المسؤولة لن تغير من الحقائق الراسخة، وفي مقدمتها جهود السعودية المخلصة لدعم الشعب اليمني، والإسهام في تحقيق الأمن والاستقرار، ودفع مسار الحل السياسي، وتقديم المساعدات الإنسانية والإغاثية، انطلاقاً من مسؤوليتها تجاه اليمن وشعبه.


وشدد على أن أمن الملاحة البحرية وحرية التجارة الدولية يمثلان ركيزة أساسية للأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي، وأن أي محاولات لاستهداف الممرات المائية الدولية تعد مخالفة صريحة للقانون الدولي، ولأحكام اتفاقية الأمم المتحدة لقانون البحار، ولقرارات مجلس الأمن ذات الصلة.


ودعا البديوي المجتمع الدولي إلى اتخاذ موقف حازم تجاه هذه الادعاءات والتهديدات الحوثية الباطلة، والعمل على تنفيذ قرارات مجلس الأمن، بما يكفل حماية الملاحة البحرية، ومنع أي ممارسات تعرّض أمن الممرات البحرية الدولية للخطر. وجدد وقوف مجلس التعاون الكامل إلى جانب المملكة، ودعمه لكل ما تتخذه من إجراءات لحماية أمنها وسيادتها وصون مصالحها.


وأعربت دولتا الكويت وقطر عن إدانتهما واستنكارهما الشديدين للتصريحات الصادرة عن ما يسمى المتحدث العسكري لمليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية، والتي اتهم فيها المملكة العربية السعودية بحصار الشعب اليمني وفرض حظر على الملاحة البحرية. وأكدت وزارتا الخارجية في البلدين، في بيان صدر اليوم، تجديد تضامنهما الكامل مع المملكة ودعمهما لجميع الإجراءات التي تتخذها لحماية أمنها وسيادتها، مشددتين على أن أمن المملكة جزء لا يتجزأ من أمن الكويت وقطر ودول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية.


ودعت الكويت وقطر المجتمع الدولي إلى ضمان تنفيذ قرارات مجلس الأمن ذات الصلة، لا سيما القرار 2216 الخاص بالأزمة اليمنية، والقرار 2722 المتعلق بحماية حقوق وحرية الملاحة في البحر الأحمر، مؤكّدتين أن حرية الملاحة في الممرات المائية الدولية حق تكفله قواعد القانون الدولي واتفاقية الأمم المتحدة لقانون البحار لعام 1982.


وجددت الكويت وقطر موقفهما الداعم للمملكة، وتأييدهما لكل ما تتخذه من إجراءات للحفاظ على سيادتها وأمنها، مؤكدتين أن أمن المملكة جزء لا يتجزأ من أمنهما ومن أمن دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي.