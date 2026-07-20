The Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, the Supreme Commander of the Yemeni Armed Forces, discussed today (Monday) the readiness of the armed forces and all military formations to deter the escalation of the terrorist Houthi militia, and to mobilize all resources for the battle to restore state institutions and end the coup. During his chairing of an emergency meeting of the National Defense Council today, Alimi listened to military and security reports on the coordinated measures at all levels to deal with the Houthi threat, and to confront attempts to impose any facts outside the exclusive authorities of the state, as well as the measures taken by the state to resume oil exports and direct its revenues to meet the state's basic obligations, foremost of which are paying salaries, improving services, and enhancing economic stability, ensuring that Yemen's wealth returns to serve all its citizens, and putting an end to its use as a tool for extortion and undermining state institutions.



The meeting emphasized that restoring state institutions, protecting national sovereignty, and the republican system represent a national priority that cannot be postponed, calling on the Yemeni people from all their components to rally around the armed forces, all military formations, and security agencies, and to support them in fulfilling their constitutional duties, as they are the only guarantor of restoring security and stability and ending the coup.

مجلس الدفاع الوطني

The council also stressed that the state will continue to fulfill its responsibilities in protecting citizens and their resources, while adhering to the highest degrees of restraint and international law, and being keen to spare civilians any additional repercussions. The meeting approved a package of additional measures and procedures at the military, security, economic, and administrative levels, which enhance the readiness of state institutions to respond to various scenarios and challenges, and ensure a firm response to any threats or attempts to undermine the security and sovereignty of the country, according to the approved plans and within the assessments of the relevant authorities. The National Defense Council expressed its deep appreciation for the fraternal role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in supporting Yemeni state institutions and assisting efforts to achieve peace and stability, as well as the positive positions of the international community and its widespread condemnation of Iranian violations of the sovereignty of the Republic of Yemen.