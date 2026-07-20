ناقش رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة اليمنية اليوم (الإثنين)، جهوزية القوات المسلحة والتشكيلات العسكرية كافة لردع تصعيد المليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية، وحشد الإمكانات كافة لمعركة استعادة مؤسسات الدولة وإنهاء الانقلاب. واستمع العليمي خلال ترؤسه اجتماعاً طارئاً لمجلس الدفاع الوطني اليوم، إلى تقارير عسكرية وأمنية حول التدابير المنسقة على المستويات كافة للتعامل مع التهديد الحوثي، والتصدي لمحاولات فرض أي أمر واقع خارج السلطات الحصرية للدولة، والإجراءات التي اتخذتها الدولة لاستئناف تصدير النفط، وتوجيه عائداته للوفاء بالالتزامات الأساسية للدولة، وفي مقدمتها صرف الرواتب، وتحسين الخدمات، وتعزيز الاستقرار الاقتصادي، بما يضمن عودة ثروات اليمن لخدمة جميع أبنائه، ويضع حداً لاستخدامها أداة للابتزاز وتقويض مؤسسات الدولة.
وأكد الاجتماع أن استعادة مؤسسات الدولة، وحماية السيادة الوطنية والنظام الجمهوري، تمثل أولوية وطنية لا تحتمل التأجيل، داعياً أبناء الشعب اليمني بمختلف مكوناتهم إلى الالتفاف حول القوات المسلحة والتشكيلات العسكرية كافة، والأجهزة الأمنية، ودعمها في أداء واجباتها الدستورية، باعتبارها الضامن الوحيد لاستعادة الأمن والاستقرار، وإنهاء الانقلاب.
مجلس الدفاع الوطني
كما شدد المجلس على أن الدولة ستواصل ممارسة مسؤولياتها في حماية المواطنين ومقدراتهم، مع الالتزام بأقصى درجات ضبط النفس وقواعد القانون الدولي، والحرص على تجنيب المدنيين أي تبعات إضافية. وأقر الاجتماع حزمة من التدابير والإجراءات الإضافية على المستويات العسكرية، والأمنية، والاقتصادية، والإدارية، بما يعزز جاهزية مؤسسات الدولة في الاستجابة لمختلف السيناريوهات والتحديات، ويضمن التعامل الحازم مع أي تهديدات أو محاولات للمساس بأمن البلاد وسيادتها، وفق الخطط المعتمدة وفي إطار تقديرات الجهات المختصة. وعبر مجلس الدفاع الوطني عن بالغ تقديره للدور الأخوي الذي تضطلع به المملكة العربية السعودية في دعم مؤسسات الدولة اليمنية، ومساندة جهود إحلال السلام والاستقرار، فضلاً عن المواقف الإيجابية للمجتمع الدولي وإدانته الواسعة للخروقات والانتهاكات الإيرانية لسيادة الجمهورية اليمنية.
The Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, the Supreme Commander of the Yemeni Armed Forces, discussed today (Monday) the readiness of the armed forces and all military formations to deter the escalation of the terrorist Houthi militia, and to mobilize all resources for the battle to restore state institutions and end the coup. During his chairing of an emergency meeting of the National Defense Council today, Alimi listened to military and security reports on the coordinated measures at all levels to deal with the Houthi threat, and to confront attempts to impose any facts outside the exclusive authorities of the state, as well as the measures taken by the state to resume oil exports and direct its revenues to meet the state's basic obligations, foremost of which are paying salaries, improving services, and enhancing economic stability, ensuring that Yemen's wealth returns to serve all its citizens, and putting an end to its use as a tool for extortion and undermining state institutions.
The meeting emphasized that restoring state institutions, protecting national sovereignty, and the republican system represent a national priority that cannot be postponed, calling on the Yemeni people from all their components to rally around the armed forces, all military formations, and security agencies, and to support them in fulfilling their constitutional duties, as they are the only guarantor of restoring security and stability and ending the coup.
مجلس الدفاع الوطني
The council also stressed that the state will continue to fulfill its responsibilities in protecting citizens and their resources, while adhering to the highest degrees of restraint and international law, and being keen to spare civilians any additional repercussions. The meeting approved a package of additional measures and procedures at the military, security, economic, and administrative levels, which enhance the readiness of state institutions to respond to various scenarios and challenges, and ensure a firm response to any threats or attempts to undermine the security and sovereignty of the country, according to the approved plans and within the assessments of the relevant authorities. The National Defense Council expressed its deep appreciation for the fraternal role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in supporting Yemeni state institutions and assisting efforts to achieve peace and stability, as well as the positive positions of the international community and its widespread condemnation of Iranian violations of the sovereignty of the Republic of Yemen.