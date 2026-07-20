ناقش رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة اليمنية اليوم (الإثنين)، جهوزية القوات المسلحة والتشكيلات العسكرية كافة لردع تصعيد المليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية، وحشد الإمكانات كافة لمعركة استعادة مؤسسات الدولة وإنهاء الانقلاب. واستمع العليمي خلال ترؤسه اجتماعاً طارئاً لمجلس الدفاع الوطني اليوم، إلى تقارير عسكرية وأمنية حول التدابير المنسقة على المستويات كافة للتعامل مع التهديد الحوثي، والتصدي لمحاولات فرض أي أمر واقع خارج السلطات الحصرية للدولة، والإجراءات التي اتخذتها الدولة لاستئناف تصدير النفط، وتوجيه عائداته للوفاء بالالتزامات الأساسية للدولة، وفي مقدمتها صرف الرواتب، وتحسين الخدمات، وتعزيز الاستقرار الاقتصادي، بما يضمن عودة ثروات اليمن لخدمة جميع أبنائه، ويضع حداً لاستخدامها أداة للابتزاز وتقويض مؤسسات الدولة.


وأكد الاجتماع أن استعادة مؤسسات الدولة، وحماية السيادة الوطنية والنظام الجمهوري، تمثل أولوية وطنية لا تحتمل التأجيل، داعياً أبناء الشعب اليمني بمختلف مكوناتهم إلى الالتفاف حول القوات المسلحة والتشكيلات العسكرية كافة، والأجهزة الأمنية، ودعمها في أداء واجباتها الدستورية، باعتبارها الضامن الوحيد لاستعادة الأمن والاستقرار، وإنهاء الانقلاب.

مجلس الدفاع الوطني

مجلس الدفاع الوطني

كما شدد المجلس على أن الدولة ستواصل ممارسة مسؤولياتها في حماية المواطنين ومقدراتهم، مع الالتزام بأقصى درجات ضبط النفس وقواعد القانون الدولي، والحرص على تجنيب المدنيين أي تبعات إضافية. وأقر الاجتماع حزمة من التدابير والإجراءات الإضافية على المستويات العسكرية، والأمنية، والاقتصادية، والإدارية، بما يعزز جاهزية مؤسسات الدولة في الاستجابة لمختلف السيناريوهات والتحديات، ويضمن التعامل الحازم مع أي تهديدات أو محاولات للمساس بأمن البلاد وسيادتها، وفق الخطط المعتمدة وفي إطار تقديرات الجهات المختصة. وعبر مجلس الدفاع الوطني عن بالغ تقديره للدور الأخوي الذي تضطلع به المملكة العربية السعودية في دعم مؤسسات الدولة اليمنية، ومساندة جهود إحلال السلام والاستقرار، فضلاً عن المواقف الإيجابية للمجتمع الدولي وإدانته الواسعة للخروقات والانتهاكات الإيرانية لسيادة الجمهورية اليمنية.