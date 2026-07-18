أصدرت الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني والأرصاد في العاصمة المؤقتة عدن، اليوم، تعميماً يقضي بإلزام جميع شركات الطيران والمنظمات الدولية والمشغلين بعدم دخول الإقليم الجوي للجمهورية اليمنية إلا بعد الحصول على تصريح مسبق صادر عن الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني والأرصاد – عدن، بصفتها سلطة الطيران المدني الشرعية في الجمهورية اليمنية.

وأكدت الهيئة أن جميع طلبات الحصول على التصاريح يجب أن تقدم عبر وسائل التواصل الرسمية المعتمدة، وهي البريد الإلكتروني: Chairman@cama-aden.org، أو عبر أرقام الهواتف: +343611 967 +967770499806، و+967774500682.

وأوضحت الهيئة أن هذا التعميم يُعمل به اعتباراً من تاريخ صدوره، الموافق 18 يوليو 2026، داعية جميع شركات الطيران والمنظمات الدولية والمشغلين إلى الالتزام بما ورد فيه ضماناً لتنظيم حركة الطيران والامتثال للإجراءات المعتمدة.