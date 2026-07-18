The General Authority for Civil Aviation and Meteorology in the temporary capital, Aden, issued a circular today requiring all airlines, international organizations, and operators to refrain from entering the airspace of the Republic of Yemen without obtaining a prior permit issued by the General Authority for Civil Aviation and Meteorology – Aden, as the legitimate civil aviation authority in the Republic of Yemen.

The authority confirmed that all requests for permits must be submitted through the approved official communication channels, which are the email: Chairman@cama-aden.org, or via the phone numbers: +343611 967, +967770499806, and +967774500682.

The authority clarified that this circular will be effective from the date of its issuance, which is July 18, 2026, calling on all airlines, international organizations, and operators to comply with its contents to ensure the regulation of air traffic and adherence to the approved procedures.