The death of American Senator Lindsey Graham was announced today, Sunday, after a sudden illness. He was one of the most prominent and influential Republican figures in foreign policy and defense, according to a statement released by his official office.

The initial statement did not include additional details regarding the cause of death for the senator from South Carolina or the date of the funeral, while condolences poured in from American officials and political figures, awaiting an official announcement regarding the arrangements for his succession in the Senate.

President Donald Trump mourned the Republican senator via his platform "Truth Social," stating that Graham was "one of the greatest people and senators he ever knew," describing him as "a true American patriot."

He added, "We will miss Lindsey greatly," noting that details regarding the funeral and its arrangements would be announced later, and concluded his message by saying, "It is very sad."

Graham is considered one of the most prominent American politicians in national security and foreign policy issues over the past two decades, known for his hardline positions towards Iran and Russia, his continuous advocacy for increased military spending, and being one of the most prominent supporters of Israel in Congress.

Graham was elected to the House of Representatives in 1994 before moving to the Senate to represent South Carolina since 2003, where he served on several influential committees, including the Armed Services and Judiciary Committees, and chaired the Senate Budget Committee during his last term.

Lindsey Olin Graham was born on July 9, 1955, in Central, South Carolina. He graduated from the University of South Carolina, then obtained a law degree, and served as an officer in the U.S. Air Force and the Air National Guard before entering politics.

His name has been associated with American foreign policies, particularly in the Middle East and Ukraine, and he was one of the most supportive members of the Republican Party for the use of military force against U.S. adversaries. He also played a prominent role in discussions regarding the appointment of Supreme Court justices, judicial reforms, and immigration.

Despite his criticisms of President Trump during the 2016 elections, he later became one of his closest allies in Congress and emerged as a leading defender of his policies during his second term, particularly in national security and Iran issues.

Graham was re-elected for a new term in the Senate during the 2026 elections, continuing to represent South Carolina.