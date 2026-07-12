غيّب الموت السيناتور الأمريكي ليندسي غراهام، اليوم الأحد، بعد مرض مفاجئ. وهو أحد أبرز الوجوه الجمهورية وأكثرها تأثيراً في ملفات السياسة الخارجية والدفاع، وفقاً لبيان نشره مكتبه الرسمي.

غراهام

غراهام

ولم يتضمن البيان الأول تفاصيل إضافية بشأن سبب وفاة عضو مجلس الشيوخ عن ولاية ساوث كارولاينا أو موعد مراسم التشييع، فيما توالت رسائل التعزية من مسؤولين أمريكيين وشخصيات سياسية، في انتظار إعلان رسمي عن ترتيبات خلافته في مجلس الشيوخ.

ونعى الرئيس دونالد ترمب السيناتور الجمهوري عبر منصته «تروث سوشيال»، قائلاً إن غراهام كان «من أعظم الأشخاص وأعضاء مجلس الشيوخ الذين عرفهم»، واصفاً إياه بأنه «وطني أمريكي حقيقي».

وأضاف: «سنفتقد ليندسي كثيراً»، مشيراً إلى أنه سيتم الإعلان لاحقاً عن تفاصيل مراسم التشييع والترتيبات الخاصة بها، واختتم رسالته بالقول: «إنه لأمر محزن للغاية».

ويعد غراهام من أكثر السياسيين الأمريكيين حضوراً في قضايا الأمن القومي والسياسة الخارجية خلال العقدين الأخيرين، إذ عُرف بمواقفه المتشددة تجاه إيران وروسيا، ودفاعه المستمر عن زيادة الإنفاق العسكري، ويعد من أبرز الداعمين لإسرائيل داخل الكونغرس.

وانتخب غراهام عضواً في مجلس النواب عام 1994، قبل انتقاله إلى مجلس الشيوخ ممثلاً لولاية ساوث كارولاينا منذ عام 2003، إذ شغل عضوية عدد من اللجان المؤثرة، بينها لجنتا القوات المسلحة والقضاء، كما تولى رئاسة لجنة الموازنة في مجلس الشيوخ خلال ولايته الأخيرة.

ولد ليندسي أولين غراهام في 9 يوليو 1955 بمدينة سنترال في ولاية ساوث كارولاينا. تخرج في جامعة ساوث كارولاينا، ثم حصل على شهادة الحقوق، وخدم ضابطاً في القوات الجوية الأمريكية والحرس الجوي الوطني قبل دخوله الحياة السياسية.

وارتبط اسمه بالسياسات الخارجية الأمريكية، خصوصاً في الشرق الأوسط وأوكرانيا، وكان من أكثر أعضاء الحزب الجمهوري دعماً لاستخدام القوة العسكرية في مواجهة خصوم الولايات المتحدة، كما لعب دوراً بارزاً في مناقشات تعيين قضاة المحكمة العليا والإصلاحات القضائية والهجرة.

وعلى الرغم من انتقاداته للرئيس ترمب خلال انتخابات 2016، تحول لاحقاً إلى أحد أقرب حلفائه داخل الكونغرس، وأصبح من أبرز المدافعين عن سياساته في ولايته الثانية، ولا سيما في ملفات الأمن القومي وإيران.

وأعيد انتخاب غراهام لولاية جديدة في مجلس الشيوخ خلال انتخابات 2026، ليواصل تمثيل ساوث كارولاينا.