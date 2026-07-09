أعلنت القيادة العامة لقوة دفاع البحرين، اليوم (الخميس)، أن إيران تواصل نهجها العدائي من خلال اعتداءاتها بالصواريخ والطائرات المسيرة التي تستهدف المدنيين في مملكة البحرين.


وأوضحت قيادة الدفاع البحرينية في بيان أن منظومات الدفاع الجوي بقوة دفاع البحرين تصدت واعترضت ودمرت عدداً من الاعتداءات الجوية الإيرانية صباح اليوم بإرادة صلبة وجاهزية قتالية عالية، مؤكدة أن جميع أسلحتها ووحداتها في أعلى درجات الجاهزية، وعلى أتم الاستعداد الدفاعي لحماية المملكة.


وأهابت القيادة العامة بالجميع ضرورة توخي الحذر، وعدم الاقتراب من أو لمس أي أجسام غريبة أو مشبوهة ناتجة عن مخلفات الاعتداء الإيراني، والإبلاغ عنها فوراً. وأوضحت أن رجال وحدة هندسة الميدان الملكية جاهزون للتعامل الفني الآمن مع تلك الأجسام، ضماناً للسلامة العامة للمواطنين والمقيمين.


وشددت القيادة العامة على أن استخدام الصواريخ والطائرات المسيرة في استهداف المدنيين والممتلكات الخاصة يعد انتهاكاً صارخاً للقانون الدولي الإنساني. وأعربت عن اعتزازها بما يظهره رجالها من جاهزية قتالية متقدمة ويقظة في أداء واجبهم الوطني.


وفي السياق ذاته، أكدت وزارة الداخلية البحرينية، قبل قليل، إطلاق صافرة الإنذار، داعية المواطنين والمقيمين إلى الهدوء والتوجه إلى أقرب مكان آمن، ومتابعة الأخبار عبر القنوات الرسمية.