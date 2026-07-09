The General Command of the Bahrain Defense Force announced today (Thursday) that Iran continues its hostile approach through missile and drone attacks targeting civilians in the Kingdom of Bahrain.



The Bahraini Defense Command clarified in a statement that the air defense systems of the Bahrain Defense Force intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial assaults this morning with strong determination and high combat readiness, confirming that all its weapons and units are at the highest levels of readiness and fully prepared to defend the kingdom.



The General Command urged everyone to exercise caution and not to approach or touch any strange or suspicious objects resulting from the Iranian attacks, and to report them immediately. It explained that the Royal Field Engineering Unit is ready to safely handle those objects, ensuring the public safety of citizens and residents.



The General Command emphasized that the use of missiles and drones to target civilians and private property constitutes a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. It expressed pride in the advanced combat readiness and vigilance displayed by its personnel in fulfilling their national duty.



In the same context, the Bahraini Ministry of Interior confirmed a short while ago the sounding of the alarm, urging citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe location, and to follow the news through official channels.