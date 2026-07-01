واكبت «عكاظ» ميدانياً وصول الدفعة الأولى من مولدات المحطات الكهربائية الإسعافية المخصصة لمحافظة حضرموت عبر منفذ الوديعة البري والقادمة من المملكة العربية السعودية، وسط أجواء من الارتياح والابتهاج التي سادت الأوساط الرسمية والشعبية في المحافظة، تزامناً مع بدء الترتيبات الفنية لإدخال هذه المنظومة حيز الخدمة الفعلية.
ويأتي هذا الدعم التنموي الكبير كترجمة عملية لمشروع محطات الكهرباء الإسعافية المخصصة لساحل ووادي حضرموت، بقدرة توليدية تصل إلى 200 ميجاوات، بتمويل ودعم سخي من المملكة العربية السعودية وإشراف كامل من «البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن»، في سياق الجهود المستمرة التي تبذلها المملكة لرفع المعاناة الخدمية عن كاهل السكان، وتحسين جودة الحياة، ودعم مقومات البنية التحتية.
استنفار لوجستي ودفعات متتالية
وفي هذا الصدد أشاد عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي محافظ حضرموت سالم الخنبشي، بالمواقف الأخوية الراسخة للمملكة العربية السعودية قيادةً وحكومةً وشعباً، مثمناً الدور التنموي المحوري الذي يضطلع به «البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن» في مساندة قطاع الطاقة الحيوي.
وأكد الخنبشي أن هناك دفعات متتالية من المولدات والمعدات اللوجستية باتت في طريقها حالياً إلى مدينتي المكلا وسيئون، وستصل تباعاً خلال الأيام القليلة القادمة.
وأضاف أن الفرق الهندسية والفنية المتخصصة في حضرموت تمضي بسباق مع الزمن لاستكمال الإجراءات والترتيبات اللازمة لتركيب وتشغيل هذه المحطات الإسعافية في أسرع وقت ممكن، لضمان ربطها بالشبكة وتحقيق الأثر الإيجابي الملموس لتأمين احتياجات المواطنين، كحلول عاجلة لحين تدشين المحطات الإستراتيجية الدائمة بقوة 200 ميجاوات.
«عكاظ» ترصد نبض الشارع
ميدانياً، رصدت «عكاظ» ارتياحاً شعبيًاً جارفاً وزخماً إعلامياً كبيراً فور تدفق آليات الدعم السعودي؛ حيث التقت الصحيفة عدداً من الأوساط المحلية والمواطنين الذين عبروا عن عمق شكرهم وامتنانهم لخادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده رئيس مجلس الوزراء.
وأكد المواطنون لـ«عكاظ» أن مواقف المملكة العربية السعودية لم تكن يوماً مستغربة، بل هي ركيزة استقرارهم الأساسية في أحلك الظروف، مشيرين إلى أن وصول هذه المنظومة الإسعافية يمثل طوق نجاة لإنهاء أزمة الانقطاعات المتكررة، ويؤكد مجدداً أن «مملكة الإنسانية» هي السند الدائم للشعب اليمني في مسيرته نحو البناء والاستقرار والتنمية.
“Okaz” has been on the ground to witness the arrival of the first batch of emergency power station generators designated for Hadramout Governorate through the Al-Wadiah land crossing, coming from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This arrival was met with a sense of relief and joy among the official and popular circles in the governorate, coinciding with the commencement of technical arrangements to bring this system into actual service.
This significant developmental support comes as a practical translation of the emergency electricity stations project designated for the coast and valley of Hadramout, with a generating capacity of up to 200 megawatts, funded and generously supported by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and fully supervised by the “Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen.” This is part of the ongoing efforts exerted by the Kingdom to alleviate the service-related suffering of the residents, improve the quality of life, and support the infrastructure components.
Logistical Mobilization and Successive Deliveries
In this regard, member of the Presidential Leadership Council and Governor of Hadramout, Salem Al-Khanbashi, praised the steadfast brotherly positions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, both leadership and government, as well as its people. He appreciated the pivotal developmental role played by the “Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen” in supporting the vital energy sector.
Al-Khanbashi confirmed that there are successive shipments of generators and logistical equipment currently on their way to the cities of Mukalla and Sayoun, and they will arrive consecutively over the next few days.
He added that specialized engineering and technical teams in Hadramout are racing against time to complete the necessary procedures and arrangements for the installation and operation of these emergency stations as quickly as possible, to ensure their connection to the grid and achieve a tangible positive impact to meet the citizens' needs, as urgent solutions until the launch of the permanent strategic stations with a capacity of 200 megawatts.
“Okaz” Captures the Pulse of the Street
On the ground, “Okaz” observed overwhelming public satisfaction and significant media momentum following the influx of Saudi support mechanisms. The newspaper met with several local circles and citizens who expressed their deep gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister.
The citizens confirmed to “Okaz” that the positions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have never been surprising; rather, they are the cornerstone of their stability in the most difficult circumstances. They pointed out that the arrival of this emergency system represents a lifeline to end the recurring power outages and reaffirms that the “Kingdom of Humanity” is the constant support for the Yemeni people in their journey towards construction, stability, and development.