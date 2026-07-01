​واكبت «عكاظ» ميدانياً وصول الدفعة الأولى من مولدات المحطات الكهربائية الإسعافية المخصصة لمحافظة حضرموت عبر منفذ الوديعة البري والقادمة من المملكة العربية السعودية، وسط أجواء من الارتياح والابتهاج التي سادت الأوساط الرسمية والشعبية في المحافظة، تزامناً مع بدء الترتيبات الفنية لإدخال هذه المنظومة حيز الخدمة الفعلية.


​ويأتي هذا الدعم التنموي الكبير كترجمة عملية لمشروع محطات الكهرباء الإسعافية المخصصة لساحل ووادي حضرموت، بقدرة توليدية تصل إلى 200 ميجاوات، بتمويل ودعم سخي من المملكة العربية السعودية وإشراف كامل من «البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن»، في سياق الجهود المستمرة التي تبذلها المملكة لرفع المعاناة الخدمية عن كاهل السكان، وتحسين جودة الحياة، ودعم مقومات البنية التحتية.


​استنفار لوجستي ودفعات متتالية


​وفي هذا الصدد أشاد عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي محافظ حضرموت سالم الخنبشي، بالمواقف الأخوية الراسخة للمملكة العربية السعودية قيادةً وحكومةً وشعباً، مثمناً الدور التنموي المحوري الذي يضطلع به «البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن» في مساندة قطاع الطاقة الحيوي.


​وأكد الخنبشي أن هناك دفعات متتالية من المولدات والمعدات اللوجستية باتت في طريقها حالياً إلى مدينتي المكلا وسيئون، وستصل تباعاً خلال الأيام القليلة القادمة.


​وأضاف أن الفرق الهندسية والفنية المتخصصة في حضرموت تمضي بسباق مع الزمن لاستكمال الإجراءات والترتيبات اللازمة لتركيب وتشغيل هذه المحطات الإسعافية في أسرع وقت ممكن، لضمان ربطها بالشبكة وتحقيق الأثر الإيجابي الملموس لتأمين احتياجات المواطنين، كحلول عاجلة لحين تدشين المحطات الإستراتيجية الدائمة بقوة 200 ميجاوات.


​«عكاظ» ترصد نبض الشارع


​ميدانياً، رصدت «عكاظ» ارتياحاً شعبيًاً جارفاً وزخماً إعلامياً كبيراً فور تدفق آليات الدعم السعودي؛ حيث التقت الصحيفة عدداً من الأوساط المحلية والمواطنين الذين عبروا عن عمق شكرهم وامتنانهم لخادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده رئيس مجلس الوزراء.


​وأكد المواطنون لـ«عكاظ» أن مواقف المملكة العربية السعودية لم تكن يوماً مستغربة، بل هي ركيزة استقرارهم الأساسية في أحلك الظروف، مشيرين إلى أن وصول هذه المنظومة الإسعافية يمثل طوق نجاة لإنهاء أزمة الانقطاعات المتكررة، ويؤكد مجدداً أن «مملكة الإنسانية» هي السند الدائم للشعب اليمني في مسيرته نحو البناء والاستقرار والتنمية.