“Okaz” has been on the ground to witness the arrival of the first batch of emergency power station generators designated for Hadramout Governorate through the Al-Wadiah land crossing, coming from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This arrival was met with a sense of relief and joy among the official and popular circles in the governorate, coinciding with the commencement of technical arrangements to bring this system into actual service.



This significant developmental support comes as a practical translation of the emergency electricity stations project designated for the coast and valley of Hadramout, with a generating capacity of up to 200 megawatts, funded and generously supported by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and fully supervised by the “Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen.” This is part of the ongoing efforts exerted by the Kingdom to alleviate the service-related suffering of the residents, improve the quality of life, and support the infrastructure components.



Logistical Mobilization and Successive Deliveries



In this regard, member of the Presidential Leadership Council and Governor of Hadramout, Salem Al-Khanbashi, praised the steadfast brotherly positions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, both leadership and government, as well as its people. He appreciated the pivotal developmental role played by the “Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen” in supporting the vital energy sector.



Al-Khanbashi confirmed that there are successive shipments of generators and logistical equipment currently on their way to the cities of Mukalla and Sayoun, and they will arrive consecutively over the next few days.



He added that specialized engineering and technical teams in Hadramout are racing against time to complete the necessary procedures and arrangements for the installation and operation of these emergency stations as quickly as possible, to ensure their connection to the grid and achieve a tangible positive impact to meet the citizens' needs, as urgent solutions until the launch of the permanent strategic stations with a capacity of 200 megawatts.



“Okaz” Captures the Pulse of the Street



On the ground, “Okaz” observed overwhelming public satisfaction and significant media momentum following the influx of Saudi support mechanisms. The newspaper met with several local circles and citizens who expressed their deep gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister.



The citizens confirmed to “Okaz” that the positions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have never been surprising; rather, they are the cornerstone of their stability in the most difficult circumstances. They pointed out that the arrival of this emergency system represents a lifeline to end the recurring power outages and reaffirms that the “Kingdom of Humanity” is the constant support for the Yemeni people in their journey towards construction, stability, and development.