فيما أعلنت وسائل إعلام إيرانية قطع التلفزيون حواراً مع رئيس البرلمان محمد قاليباف، سخر نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس اليوم (الثلاثاء) من نفي إيران إجراء مفاوضات، مؤكداً أنه أسلوب لا يفهمه.


وقال فانس: «الرئيس دونالد ترمب مستعد لإلقاء القنابل من جديد»، مضيفاً: «نريد من إيران التزامات دائمة يمكن التحقق منها بشأن نزع سلاحها النووي».

ولفت إلى أن المحادثات الفنية مع إيران تستند إلى المفاوضات التي أُجريت سابقاً، موضحاً أن الرئيس ترمب طلب من فريقه المفاوض الاستناد إلى مذكرة التفاهم لإعادة إمداد الاقتصاد العالمي بالنفط، ثم تقييم مسار التطورات بعد ذلك.

وأشار إلى أن قدراً من عدم اليقين لا يزال قائماً، وأنه لا يمكن الجزم بما سيقدم عليه الإيرانيون، مبيناً أن الخيارات تتمثل إما في السعي إلى اتفاق طويل الأمد مع إيران، شريطة أن تغيّر سلوكها، أو الاكتفاء بتثبيت المكاسب التي تحققت.

وكانت إيران نفت أمس وجود مفاوضات مع أمريكا، لكنها اليوم عادت وأكدت أن هناك لقاءات مع الوسطاء غداً في الدوحة، رغم تأكيدات واشنطن بوجود اتصالات ومفاوضات مع طهران.


من جهة أخرى، ذكرت وسائل إعلام إيرانية أن التلفزيون الإيراني الرسمي قطع حواراً مع رئيس البرلمان محمد قاليباف ولم تعرف الأسباب.


وقال قاليباف في الحوار التلفزيوني: «لن نبدأ مفاوضات الاتفاق النهائي قبل تنفيذ البنود 1 و4 و5 و10 و11 من مذكرة التفاهم مع الولايات المتحدة»، موضحاً أنهم يتابعون بمشاركة الوسيطين الباكستاني والقطري تنفيذ البند 13 من مذكرة التفاهم مع أمريكا.


وأشار إلى أن هناك التزاماً أمريكياً وفق مذكرة التفاهم بوقف الحرب على لبنان وضمان سيادته، مبيناً أنه سيتم تشكيل لجنة مشتركة بين أمريكا وإيران ولبنان لمراقبة إنهاء الحرب في لبنان ونتابع ذلك بجدية.


واعتبر رئيس البرلمان الإيراني الهجمات الأمريكية الأخيرة انتهاكاً لمذكرة التفاهم، موضحاً أن بلاده صدّرت أكثر من 40 مليون برميل نفط منذ توقيع مذكرة التفاهم.


واستخف رئيس البرلمان الإيراني بقرارات الأمم المتحدة التي قال إنها لا تشكل ضماناً لتنفيذ مذكرة التفاهم، معتبراً أن ضبط الملاحة في مضيق هرمز حق لبلاده ولن تتخلى عنه بأي شكل من الأشكال، وأن السيادة على المضيق لإيران وعمان وسنتبادل وجهات النظر مع دول المنطقة بشأن ذلك.


ولفت إلى أن مذكرة التفاهم تنص على وضع 12 بليون دولار بتصرف بلاده لشراء أي سلعة تحتاجها بأي عملة كانت.