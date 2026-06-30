While Iranian media announced that state television cut off an interview with Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance mocked Iran's denial of conducting negotiations today (Tuesday), asserting that it is a style he does not understand.



Vance said, "President Donald Trump is ready to drop bombs again," adding, "We want Iran to make permanent, verifiable commitments regarding its nuclear disarmament."

He pointed out that technical talks with Iran are based on previously conducted negotiations, explaining that President Trump asked his negotiating team to rely on the memorandum of understanding to restore global oil supplies and then assess the course of developments afterward.

He noted that a degree of uncertainty still exists, and it cannot be determined what the Iranians will do, indicating that the options are either to seek a long-term agreement with Iran, provided it changes its behavior, or to settle for consolidating the gains achieved.

Iran denied yesterday the existence of negotiations with the U.S., but today it confirmed that there will be meetings with intermediaries tomorrow in Doha, despite Washington's assurances of ongoing communications and negotiations with Tehran.



On another note, Iranian media reported that Iranian state television cut off an interview with Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, and the reasons remain unknown.



Qalibaf stated in the televised interview, "We will not start negotiations on the final agreement before implementing items 1, 4, 5, 10, and 11 of the memorandum of understanding with the United States," clarifying that they are following up on the implementation of item 13 of the memorandum with the U.S. with the participation of Pakistani and Qatari mediators.



He pointed out that there is an American commitment under the memorandum to stop the war on Lebanon and ensure its sovereignty, stating that a joint committee will be formed between the U.S., Iran, and Lebanon to monitor the end of the war in Lebanon, and they are following this matter seriously.



The Iranian Parliament Speaker considered the recent American attacks a violation of the memorandum of understanding, explaining that his country has exported more than 40 million barrels of oil since the signing of the memorandum.



The Iranian Parliament Speaker dismissed the decisions of the United Nations, which he said do not guarantee the implementation of the memorandum, considering that controlling navigation in the Strait of Hormuz is a right of his country that they will not relinquish in any way, and that sovereignty over the strait belongs to Iran and Oman, and they will exchange views with regional countries regarding this.



He pointed out that the memorandum of understanding stipulates placing $12 billion at his country's disposal to purchase any goods it needs in any currency.