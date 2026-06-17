كشف رئيس منظمة الطيران المدني الإيرانية أبوذر شيرودي النقاب عن نقل 34 طائرة خارج البلاد خلال الحرب الأخيرة مع الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل. وأفاد بأن جزءاً من هذه الخطة نُفذ بنجاح في إطار إجراءات حماية الأسطول الجوي والبنية التحتية لقطاع الطيران.


باكستان تنفي وجود طائرات إيرانية


ولم يحدد شيرودي الدول أو المطارات التي استقبلت تلك الطائرات، مكتفياً بالإشارة إلى أن عملية إعادة الانتشار جاءت ضمن خطة أشمل لتقليل المخاطر التي تهدد الطيران المدني الإيراني في ظل العمليات العسكرية.


ونقلت شبكة «سي بي إس» CBS الأمريكية في مايو الماضي عن مسؤولين أمريكيين، أن عدداً من الطائرات الإيرانية تمركز خلال الحرب في قاعدة «نور خان» الجوية القريبة من مدينة راولبندي الباكستانية. ووفقاً للتقرير، فإن وجود تلك الطائرات في القاعدة الباكستانية وفر لها مستوى من الحماية من أي هجمات محتملة.


إلا أن وزارة الخارجية الباكستانية وصفت تقرير «سي بي إس» بأنه «مضلل ومبالغ فيه»، مؤكدة أن الطائرات الإيرانية الموجودة في باكستان وصلت خلال فترة وقف إطلاق النار وفي إطار ترتيبات لوجستية ودبلوماسية مرتبطة بالمحادثات، ونفت وجود أي صلة لها بترتيبات عسكرية أو خطط لحماية أصول قتالية.


تحويل مسارات الرحلات العابرة للأجواء


وقال رئيس منظمة الطيران المدني إن الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل سعتا منذ الأيام الأولى للحرب إلى استهداف البنية التحتية لقطاع الطيران في إيران، معتبراً أن أول مؤشر على هذا التوجه كان استهداف طائرة من طراز «إيرباص» تابعة لإيران في مطار بوشهر.


وأضاف أن السلطات الإيرانية، وبعد بدء الهجمات، لم تكتفِ بتطبيق خطة تعليق العمليات الجوية، بل قامت أيضاً بتحويل مسارات الرحلات العابرة للأجواء الإيرانية إلى مسارات بديلة عبر دول مجاورة؛ بهدف الحفاظ على سلامة الملاحة الجوية وتقليل المخاطر التشغيلية.


وأوضح شيرودي أن التطورات الميدانية دفعت الجهات المعنية، بالتنسيق مع هيئة الأركان العامة للقوات المسلحة والجهات المختصة بالدفاع الجوي، إلى اعتماد سياسة «تشتيت» أو «توزيع» الأسطول الجوي على عدد أكبر من المطارات لتقليل احتمالات تعرضه للاستهداف المباشر.


وبحسب المسؤول الإيراني، شملت هذه الإجراءات تنفيذ 133 عملية نقل لطائرات من مطاري الإمام الخميني ومهرآباد إلى مطارات اعتُبرت أكثر أمناً، في واحدة من أكبر عمليات إعادة انتشار الطائرات المدنية داخل إيران خلال العقود الأخيرة.


سابقة تاريخية تعود لحرب الخليج الثانية


وكان الرئيس دونالد ترمب، أعلن خلال الحرب إن الضربات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية «شلت» أو «دمرت» جزءاً كبيراً من القوة الجوية الإيرانية، مؤكداً أن سلاح الجو الإيراني فقد قدرته على العمل الفعّال، وأن التفوق الجوي بات بيد الولايات المتحدة وحلفائها. واعتبر أن إيران لم تعد تملك قدرة حقيقية على فرض تهديد جوي، في حين أشارت تقديرات لاحقة إلى أن القوة الجوية الإيرانية تعرّضت لأضرار كبيرة، لكنها لم تُدمَّر بالكامل.


وتعيد التصريحات الإيرانية إلى الأذهان سابقة تاريخية تعود إلى حرب الخليج الثانية عام 1991، عندما نقل العراق عشرات الطائرات العسكرية إلى إيران لتجنّب تدميرها خلال الحملة الجوية التي قادها التحالف الدولي. وبعد انتهاء الحرب احتفظت إيران بمعظم تلك الطائرات، التي ضمت مقاتلات وطائرات نقل متنوعة، واعتبرتها لاحقاً جزءاً من التعويضات المستحقة لها عن الحرب العراقية الإيرانية، ولم تُعدها إلى العراق رغم المطالبات المتكررة من بغداد على مدى سنوات.