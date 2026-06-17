The head of the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization, Abuzar Shiroudi, revealed the transfer of 34 aircraft outside the country during the recent war with the United States and Israel. He stated that part of this plan was successfully implemented as part of measures to protect the air fleet and the infrastructure of the aviation sector.



Pakistan Denies Presence of Iranian Aircraft



Shiroudi did not specify the countries or airports that received those aircraft, merely indicating that the redeployment process was part of a broader plan to reduce risks threatening Iranian civil aviation amid military operations.



The American CBS network reported last May, citing U.S. officials, that a number of Iranian aircraft were stationed during the war at the "Nur Khan" airbase near the city of Rawalpindi, Pakistan. According to the report, the presence of those aircraft at the Pakistani base provided them with a level of protection from any potential attacks.



However, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry described the CBS report as "misleading and exaggerated," confirming that the Iranian aircraft present in Pakistan arrived during a ceasefire period and as part of logistical and diplomatic arrangements related to negotiations, denying any connection to military arrangements or plans to protect combat assets.



Redirecting Air Traffic Routes



The head of the Civil Aviation Organization stated that the United States and Israel sought from the early days of the war to target the aviation sector's infrastructure in Iran, considering that the first indication of this trend was the targeting of an Iranian Airbus at Bushehr Airport.



He added that Iranian authorities, after the onset of attacks, not only implemented a plan to suspend air operations but also redirected flights crossing Iranian airspace to alternative routes through neighboring countries; aiming to maintain air navigation safety and reduce operational risks.



Shiroudi explained that the field developments prompted the relevant authorities, in coordination with the General Staff of the Armed Forces and the air defense entities, to adopt a policy of "dispersing" or "distributing" the air fleet across a larger number of airports to reduce the likelihood of direct targeting.



According to the Iranian official, these measures included executing 133 transfer operations for aircraft from Imam Khomeini and Mehrabad airports to airports considered safer, in one of the largest redeployment operations of civil aircraft within Iran in recent decades.



A Historical Precedent from the Second Gulf War



President Donald Trump announced during the war that U.S. and Israeli strikes had "crippled" or "destroyed" a significant part of the Iranian air force, asserting that the Iranian Air Force had lost its ability to operate effectively, and that air superiority was now in the hands of the United States and its allies. He considered that Iran no longer had a real capability to impose an aerial threat, while subsequent estimates indicated that the Iranian air force sustained significant damage but was not completely destroyed.



The Iranian statements recall a historical precedent from the Second Gulf War in 1991, when Iraq transferred dozens of military aircraft to Iran to avoid their destruction during the air campaign led by the international coalition. After the war ended, Iran retained most of those aircraft, which included various fighters and transport planes, and later considered them part of the reparations owed to it for the Iran-Iraq War, not returning them to Iraq despite repeated demands from Baghdad over the years.