The U.S. Vice President JD Vance expressed optimism today (Wednesday) about reaching an agreement with Iran, but he said that communication with Tehran may take longer.



CBS News reported Vance as saying, "There is still work to be done, but we continue to make progress toward an agreement," explaining that the goal and the policy in place is to ensure that Iran does not possess nuclear weapons in the future.



He added, "We are very close to reaching an agreement that addresses Iran's nuclear program in the long term."



This came at a time when Israeli media reported that estimates indicate U.S. President Donald Trump is not interested in returning to a full-scale war against Iran, noting that there are doubts about reaching an agreement between Washington and Tehran.



On another note, Axios reported from a knowledgeable source that Iranian and American officials held indirect talks in the Qatari capital, Doha, over the past two days, mediated by Qatar, as part of efforts to narrow the gaps of disagreement between the two sides.



The source explained that the Iranian and American delegations held separate meetings with Qatari mediators, who conveyed messages and proposals between the two parties in an attempt to advance the negotiation process.



He added that Qatari officials sought to arrange a direct trilateral meeting involving representatives from the United States, Iran, and Qatar to negotiate directly on the outstanding issues and reach an understanding on the remaining points of contention; however, the Iranian side refused to hold a direct meeting with American officials, preferring to continue discussions through Qatari mediation.



These diplomatic moves come at a time when the region is witnessing military escalation and increasing tension between Washington and Tehran, amid regional and international efforts to contain the crisis and prevent it from slipping into a wider confrontation, while media reported that a Qatari delegation arrived in Tehran, although Doha has not officially announced this.