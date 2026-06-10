أعرب نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس اليوم (الأربعاء) عن تفاؤله بالتوصل إلى اتفاق مع إيران، لكنه قال إن التواصل مع طهران قد يأخذ وقتاً أطول.


ونقلت شبكة «سي بي إس نيوز» عن فانس قوله: «لا يزال هناك عمل يجب إنجازه، لكننا نواصل التقدم نحو الاتفاق»، موضحاً أن الهدف والسياسة المتبعة يتمثلان في ضمان ألا تمتلك إيران سلاحاً نووياً في المستقبل.


وأضاف: «نحن قريبون للغاية من التوصل إلى اتفاق يعالج برنامج إيران النووي على المدى الطويل».


جاء ذلك في وقت ذكرت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية أن التقديرات تشير إلى أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب غير معني بالعودة إلى حرب شاملة ضد إيران، مبينة أن هناك شكوكاً بشأن التوصل إلى اتفاق بين واشنطن وطهران.


من جهة أخرى، نقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن مصدر مطلع قوله إن مسؤولين إيرانيين وأمريكيين أجروا خلال اليومين الماضيين محادثات غير مباشرة في العاصمة القطرية الدوحة بوساطة قطرية، في إطار الجهود الرامية إلى تضييق فجوات الخلاف بين الجانبين.


وأوضح المصدر أن الوفدين الإيراني والأمريكي عقدا لقاءات منفصلة مع الوسطاء القطريين، الذين نقلوا الرسائل والمقترحات بين الطرفين في محاولة لدفع مسار التفاوض.


وأضاف أن المسؤولين القطريين سعوا إلى ترتيب اجتماع ثلاثي مباشر يضم ممثلين عن الولايات المتحدة وإيران وقطر بهدف التفاوض المباشر حول القضايا العالقة والتوصل إلى تفاهم بشأن النقاط الخلافية المتبقية، إلا أن الجانب الإيراني رفض عقد لقاء مباشر مع المسؤولين الأمريكيين، مفضلاً استمرار المباحثات عبر الوساطة القطرية.


وتأتي هذه التحركات الدبلوماسية في وقت تشهد المنطقة تصعيداً عسكرياً وتوتراً متزايداً بين واشنطن وطهران، وسط مساعٍ إقليمية ودولية لاحتواء الأزمة ومنع انزلاقها إلى مواجهة أوسع، فيما تحدثت وسائل إعلام عن وصول وفد قطري إلى طهران، رغم أن الدوحة لم تعلن ذلك رسمياً.