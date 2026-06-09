فيما تتواصل المواجهات بين قوات الجيش السوداني والدعم السريع، تصدت أنظمة الدفاع الجوي التابعة للقوات المسلحة السودانية لمحاولات مسيرات تابعة للدعم السريع استهداف مواقع في شمال مدينة أم درمان.
وأكدت مصادر عسكرية وشهود عيان، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن المضادات الأرضية ومنظومات الدفاع الجوي تمكنت من التعامل مع المسيرات وإحباط الهجمات.
وتحدث شهود عيان عن سماع أصوات المضادات الجوية وانفجار إحدى المسيرات في الأجواء، فضلاً عن سقوط مسيرتين في منطقة نائية ما أحدث دوياً سُمع على مسافات بعيدة.
وكثفت قوات الدعم السريع خلال الأشهر الماضية من الاعتماد على الطائرات المسيرة في تنفيذ هجمات على منشآت مدنية وعسكرية بمناطق متفرقة من السودان. وشملت الهجمات مدناً ومرافق خدمية وبنى تحتية حيوية ما أدى إلى سقوط ضحايا من المدنيين وإلحاق أضرار مادية واسعة.
وواصلت قوات الدعم السريع التي يتزعمها محمد حمدان دقلو «حميدتي» تنفيذ هجمات متكررة على مدينة الأبيض وعدد من مدن إقليم كردفان إلى جانب محاولات متقطعة لاستهداف مواقع داخل العاصمة الخرطوم.
وارتفعت وتيرة الهجمات بالمسيرات في الأشهر الأخيرة، وأفادت تقديرات الأمم المتحدة بأن ما لا يقل عن 880 مدنيا قُتلوا بسببها في أنحاء البلاد بين مطلع العام الحالي (2026) وأبريل.
وخلّفت الحرب التي دخلت عامها الرابع من دون أن تظهر في الأفق أية بادرة على إمكانية وقف إطلاق النار، عشرات الآلاف من القتلى، وسط تقديرات تشير إلى تجاوز الحصيلة 200 ألف قتيل، وتشريد الملايين داخل البلاد وخارجها، وانتشار المجاعة في بعض المناطق بدارفور وكردفان.
As confrontations continue between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, the air defense systems of the Sudanese Armed Forces have thwarted attempts by drones belonging to the Rapid Support Forces to target locations in the northern part of Omdurman.
Military sources and eyewitnesses confirmed today (Tuesday) that ground anti-aircraft systems and air defense systems managed to deal with the drones and thwart the attacks.
Eyewitnesses reported hearing the sounds of anti-aircraft fire and the explosion of one of the drones in the air, in addition to the crash of two drones in a remote area, which created a noise heard from far distances.
The Rapid Support Forces have intensified their reliance on drones in recent months to carry out attacks on civilian and military facilities in various regions of Sudan. The attacks have targeted cities, service facilities, and vital infrastructure, resulting in civilian casualties and extensive material damage.
The Rapid Support Forces, led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo "Hemedti," have continued to carry out repeated attacks on the city of Al-Obeid and several cities in the Kordofan region, alongside sporadic attempts to target locations within the capital, Khartoum.
The frequency of drone attacks has increased in recent months, with United Nations estimates indicating that at least 880 civilians have been killed due to these attacks across the country between the beginning of this year (2026) and April.
The war, which has entered its fourth year without any signs of a ceasefire on the horizon, has left tens of thousands dead, with estimates suggesting that the death toll has exceeded 200,000, displacing millions both internally and externally, and leading to the spread of famine in some areas of Darfur and Kordofan.