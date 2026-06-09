فيما تتواصل المواجهات بين قوات الجيش السوداني والدعم السريع، تصدت أنظمة الدفاع الجوي التابعة للقوات المسلحة السودانية لمحاولات مسيرات تابعة للدعم السريع استهداف مواقع في شمال مدينة أم درمان.


وأكدت مصادر عسكرية وشهود عيان، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن المضادات الأرضية ومنظومات الدفاع الجوي تمكنت من التعامل مع المسيرات وإحباط الهجمات.


وتحدث شهود عيان عن سماع أصوات المضادات الجوية وانفجار إحدى المسيرات في الأجواء، فضلاً عن سقوط مسيرتين في منطقة نائية ما أحدث دوياً سُمع على مسافات بعيدة.


وكثفت قوات الدعم السريع خلال الأشهر الماضية من الاعتماد على الطائرات المسيرة في تنفيذ هجمات على منشآت مدنية وعسكرية بمناطق متفرقة من السودان. وشملت الهجمات مدناً ومرافق خدمية وبنى تحتية حيوية ما أدى إلى سقوط ضحايا من المدنيين وإلحاق أضرار مادية واسعة.


وواصلت قوات الدعم السريع التي يتزعمها محمد حمدان دقلو «حميدتي» تنفيذ هجمات متكررة على مدينة الأبيض وعدد من مدن إقليم كردفان إلى جانب محاولات متقطعة لاستهداف مواقع داخل العاصمة الخرطوم.


وارتفعت وتيرة الهجمات بالمسيرات في الأشهر الأخيرة، وأفادت تقديرات الأمم المتحدة بأن ما لا يقل عن 880 مدنيا قُتلوا بسببها في أنحاء البلاد بين مطلع العام الحالي (2026) وأبريل.


وخلّفت الحرب التي دخلت عامها الرابع من دون أن تظهر في الأفق أية بادرة على إمكانية وقف إطلاق النار، عشرات الآلاف من القتلى، وسط تقديرات تشير إلى تجاوز الحصيلة 200 ألف قتيل، وتشريد الملايين داخل البلاد وخارجها، وانتشار المجاعة في بعض المناطق بدارفور وكردفان.