As confrontations continue between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, the air defense systems of the Sudanese Armed Forces have thwarted attempts by drones belonging to the Rapid Support Forces to target locations in the northern part of Omdurman.



Military sources and eyewitnesses confirmed today (Tuesday) that ground anti-aircraft systems and air defense systems managed to deal with the drones and thwart the attacks.



Eyewitnesses reported hearing the sounds of anti-aircraft fire and the explosion of one of the drones in the air, in addition to the crash of two drones in a remote area, which created a noise heard from far distances.



The Rapid Support Forces have intensified their reliance on drones in recent months to carry out attacks on civilian and military facilities in various regions of Sudan. The attacks have targeted cities, service facilities, and vital infrastructure, resulting in civilian casualties and extensive material damage.



The Rapid Support Forces, led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo "Hemedti," have continued to carry out repeated attacks on the city of Al-Obeid and several cities in the Kordofan region, alongside sporadic attempts to target locations within the capital, Khartoum.



The frequency of drone attacks has increased in recent months, with United Nations estimates indicating that at least 880 civilians have been killed due to these attacks across the country between the beginning of this year (2026) and April.



The war, which has entered its fourth year without any signs of a ceasefire on the horizon, has left tens of thousands dead, with estimates suggesting that the death toll has exceeded 200,000, displacing millions both internally and externally, and leading to the spread of famine in some areas of Darfur and Kordofan.