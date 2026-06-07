U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that Washington and Tehran are "very close" to signing an agreement, emphasizing that he is pressuring Iran to further abandon its nuclear ambitions.



Trump announced in an interview with NBC News today (Sunday), "There are two or three points left, which don't even seem that big," noting that "the Iranians agreed that they would not have a nuclear weapon; we had a clause stating that they would not develop nuclear weapons, and everyone was happy with that, except for me."



He added that he pushed to include a clause preventing Iran from circumventing the agreement, saying, "Well, what happens if they don't develop the nuclear weapon, but they go out and buy or acquire it? I want to add a word: if they buy or acquire it."



He continued: "As you know, this needs to be written down as well, because that does not count as development, so they do not have the right to develop, buy, acquire, or obtain it."



He pointed out that the Iranians objected a little to this demand, adding, "Then they did not object."



The U.S. president stated that the United States would work with Iran to recover and destroy highly enriched uranium if he succeeds in reaching an agreement with Tehran to end the ongoing three-month war between the two countries.



He threatened Tehran with continuing to weaken the Iranian military to the extent that U.S. forces could safely collect these materials themselves if no agreement is reached.



He said, "If we reach an agreement and become friends now, we will all go together; it will be our equipment, we will take (the uranium) and destroy it, either on-site or move it to another location."



Trump considered that the United States is capable of monitoring Iranian activity thanks to what he described as "the cameras in space" belonging to the U.S. Space Force.



He addressed the network's anchor by saying, "As you know, we have cameras watching everything there; if anyone walks in that area, if you went there, I would be able to read your first name on the badge you are wearing." He added, "These are cameras in space. It's an amazing technology."



Trump confirmed that he is not demanding that Lebanon be part of a short-term agreement with Iran.



He reiterated that he would not lift the freeze on Iranian assets or any sanctions in advance as part of any agreement. He stressed that "if Iran behaves well, if they do a good job, then we will start talking," indicating that he wants a clause ensuring that Iran does not circumvent the potential agreement.