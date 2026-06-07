كشف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن واشنطن وطهران «قريبتان جداً» من توقيع اتفاق، مؤكداً أنه يضغط على إيران للتخلي بشكل أكبر عن طموحاتها النووية.


وأعلن ترمب في مقابلة مع شبكة NBC News، اليوم (الأحد)، «تتبقى نقطتان أو ثلاث نقاط، لا تبدو حتى كبيرة»، لافتاً إلى أن «الإيرانيين وافقوا على أنهم لن يمتلكوا سلاحاً نووياً، كان لدينا بند ينص على أنهم لن يطوروا أسلحة نووية، وكان الجميع سعيداً بذلك، باستثنائي أنا».


وأضاف ترمب أنه ضغط لإضافة بند يمنع إيران من الالتفاف على الاتفاق، قلت: «حسناً، ماذا يحدث إذا لم يطوروا السلاح النووي، لكنهم خرجوا واشتروا أو حصلوا عليه؟ أريد أن أضيف كلمة: إذا اشتروا أو اقتنوا أو حصلوا عليه».


وتابع: «كما تعلمون، يجب أن يكون هذا مكتوباً أيضاً، لأن ذلك لا يُعد تطويراً، لذا ليس لديهم الحق في التطوير أو الشراء أو الاقتناء أو الحصول عليه».


ولفت إلى أن الإيرانيين اعترضوا قليلاً على هذا المطلب، مضيفاً: «ثم لم يعترضوا».


وأفاد الرئيس الأمريكي بأن الولايات المتحدة ستعمل مع إيران على استعادة اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب وتدميره، إذا نجح في التوصل إلى اتفاق مع طهران لإنهاء الحرب المستمرة منذ ثلاثة أشهر بين البلدين.


وهدد طهران بمواصلة إضعاف الجيش الإيراني إلى الحد الذي يسمح للقوات الأمريكية بجمع هذه المواد بنفسها بأمان، في حال عدم التوصل إلى اتفاق.


وقال: «إذا توصلنا إلى اتفاق وأصبحنا أصدقاء الآن، فسنذهب جميعاً معاً، ستكون معداتنا، سنأخذ (اليورانيوم) وندمره، سواء في الموقع، أو ننقله إلى مكان آخر».


واعتبر ترمب أن الولايات المتحدة قادرة على مراقبة النشاط الإيراني بفضل ما وصفه بـ«الكاميرات الموجودة في الفضاء» التابعة لقوة الفضاء الأمريكية (Space Force).


وخاطب ترمب مذيعة الشبكة بقوله: «كما تعلمين، لدينا كاميرات تراقب كل شيء هناك، إذا سار أي شخص في ذلك المكان، إذا ذهبت أنتِ إلى هناك، فسأكون قادراً على قراءة اسمك الأول على الشارة التي ترتدينها». وأضاف: «هذه كاميرات موجودة في الفضاء. إنها تقنية مذهلة للغاية».


وأكد ترمب أنه لا يطالب بأن يكون لبنان جزءاً من اتفاق قصير الأجل مع إيران.


وجدد التأكيد على أنه لن يرفع التجميد عن الأصول الإيرانية أو أي عقوبات مسبقاً ضمن أي اتفاق. وشدد على أنه «إذا أحسنت إيران التصرف، وإذا قامت بعمل جيد، سنبدأ حينها الحديث»، مشيراً إلى أنه يريد بنداً يضمن عدم التفاف إيران على الاتفاق المحتمل.