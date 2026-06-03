أعلن الجيش الكويتي اليوم (الأربعاء) اعتراض 13 صاروخاً باليستياً و17 طائرة مسيّرة معادية بعد رصد دخولها أجواء البلاد، موضحاً أنه جرى اعتراضها فوق عدد من المناطق السكنية، ما أسفر عن سقوط بعض الشظايا.


وقال الجيش الكويتي في بيان عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»: «نتج عن هذا العدوان الإيراني الآثم استهداف المنشآت المدنية والحيوية، ومنها مطار الكويت الدولي، ما أسفر عن وفاة مقيم من الجنسية الهندية وإصابة عدد من الأشخاص، إضافة إلى أضرار مادية جسيمة».


وطالب الجيش الكويتي المواطنين والمقيمين بعدم الاقتراب من المواقع المتضررة أو مواقع سقوط الشظايا ومخلفات عمليات الاعتراض، وعدم تصويرها أو نشر وتداول أي صور أو مقاطع فيديو لها عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، حرصاً على الأمن والسلامة العامة، مؤكداً أهمية التقيد بتعليمات الأمن والسلامة الصادرة عن الجهات المختصة، واستقاء المعلومات من المصادر الرسمية المعتمدة.


وأكد الجيش الكويتي أن القوات المسلحة مستمرة في أداء مهماتها بكامل الجاهزية والاستعداد، وبالتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية في الدولة، لاتخاذ جميع الإجراءات اللازمة للحفاظ على أمن البلاد وسلامة المواطنين والمقيمين.

وزير الدفاع الكويتي الشيخ عبدالله علي عبدالله السالم الصباح يزور جرحى الإعتداءات الإيرانية.

وزير الدفاع الكويتي الشيخ عبدالله علي عبدالله السالم الصباح يزور جرحى الإعتداءات الإيرانية.

وكان مطار الكويت قد تعرض لهجوم بطائرات مسيّرة وصواريخ باليستية صباح اليوم، ما أسفر عن وفاة شخص وإصابة آخرين، إضافة إلى أضرار جسيمة في منشآت المطار. ونددت وزارة الخارجية الكويتية في بيان بالهجوم، الذي وصفته بأنه «نهج عدواني إيراني منظم».


فيما أكدت وزارة الصحة الكويتية إصابة 63 شخصاً في الاعتداء، موضحة أن الإصابات شملت المدنيين والعاملين في المطار والمسافرين، وتضمنت إصابات بالغة ومتوسطة وعدداً من الحالات الحرجة، إضافة إلى حالات اختناق ناجمة عن الانفجارات.