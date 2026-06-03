The Kuwaiti army announced today (Wednesday) the interception of 13 ballistic missiles and 17 hostile drones after detecting their entry into the country's airspace, clarifying that they were intercepted over several residential areas, resulting in some debris falling.



The Kuwaiti army stated in a statement via its account on the "X" platform: "This heinous Iranian aggression resulted in targeting civilian and vital facilities, including Kuwait International Airport, leading to the death of an Indian national and injuring several individuals, in addition to significant material damage."

وزير الدفاع الكويتي يزور جرحى الإعتداء الإيراني.

The Kuwaiti army urged citizens and residents not to approach the affected sites or the areas where debris fell and remnants of interception operations occurred, and not to photograph or share any images or videos of them on social media, in order to ensure public safety and security, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the safety and security instructions issued by the relevant authorities and obtaining information from official accredited sources.



The Kuwaiti army confirmed that the armed forces continue to perform their duties with full readiness and preparedness, in coordination with the relevant state authorities, to take all necessary measures to maintain the country's security and the safety of citizens and residents.



Kuwait International Airport was subjected to an attack by drones and ballistic missiles this morning, resulting in one death and several injuries, in addition to severe damage to airport facilities. The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attack in a statement, describing it as a "systematic Iranian aggressive approach."



The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health confirmed that 63 individuals were injured in the attack, clarifying that the injuries included civilians, airport workers, and travelers, and included severe and moderate injuries as well as several critical cases, in addition to cases of suffocation resulting from the explosions.