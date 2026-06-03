أعلن الجيش الكويتي اليوم (الأربعاء) اعتراض 13 صاروخاً باليستياً و17 طائرة مسيّرة معادية بعد رصد دخولها أجواء البلاد، موضحاً أنه جرى اعتراضها فوق عدد من المناطق السكنية، ما أسفر عن سقوط بعض الشظايا.
وقال الجيش الكويتي في بيان عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»: «نتج عن هذا العدوان الإيراني الآثم استهداف المنشآت المدنية والحيوية، ومنها مطار الكويت الدولي، ما أسفر عن وفاة مقيم من الجنسية الهندية وإصابة عدد من الأشخاص، إضافة إلى أضرار مادية جسيمة».
وطالب الجيش الكويتي المواطنين والمقيمين بعدم الاقتراب من المواقع المتضررة أو مواقع سقوط الشظايا ومخلفات عمليات الاعتراض، وعدم تصويرها أو نشر وتداول أي صور أو مقاطع فيديو لها عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، حرصاً على الأمن والسلامة العامة، مؤكداً أهمية التقيد بتعليمات الأمن والسلامة الصادرة عن الجهات المختصة، واستقاء المعلومات من المصادر الرسمية المعتمدة.
وأكد الجيش الكويتي أن القوات المسلحة مستمرة في أداء مهماتها بكامل الجاهزية والاستعداد، وبالتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية في الدولة، لاتخاذ جميع الإجراءات اللازمة للحفاظ على أمن البلاد وسلامة المواطنين والمقيمين.
وزير الدفاع الكويتي الشيخ عبدالله علي عبدالله السالم الصباح يزور جرحى الإعتداءات الإيرانية.
وكان مطار الكويت قد تعرض لهجوم بطائرات مسيّرة وصواريخ باليستية صباح اليوم، ما أسفر عن وفاة شخص وإصابة آخرين، إضافة إلى أضرار جسيمة في منشآت المطار. ونددت وزارة الخارجية الكويتية في بيان بالهجوم، الذي وصفته بأنه «نهج عدواني إيراني منظم».
فيما أكدت وزارة الصحة الكويتية إصابة 63 شخصاً في الاعتداء، موضحة أن الإصابات شملت المدنيين والعاملين في المطار والمسافرين، وتضمنت إصابات بالغة ومتوسطة وعدداً من الحالات الحرجة، إضافة إلى حالات اختناق ناجمة عن الانفجارات.
The Kuwaiti army announced today (Wednesday) the interception of 13 ballistic missiles and 17 hostile drones after detecting their entry into the country's airspace, clarifying that they were intercepted over several residential areas, resulting in some debris falling.
The Kuwaiti army stated in a statement via its account on the "X" platform: "This heinous Iranian aggression resulted in targeting civilian and vital facilities, including Kuwait International Airport, leading to the death of an Indian national and injuring several individuals, in addition to significant material damage."
وزير الدفاع الكويتي يزور جرحى الإعتداء الإيراني.
The Kuwaiti army urged citizens and residents not to approach the affected sites or the areas where debris fell and remnants of interception operations occurred, and not to photograph or share any images or videos of them on social media, in order to ensure public safety and security, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the safety and security instructions issued by the relevant authorities and obtaining information from official accredited sources.
The Kuwaiti army confirmed that the armed forces continue to perform their duties with full readiness and preparedness, in coordination with the relevant state authorities, to take all necessary measures to maintain the country's security and the safety of citizens and residents.
Kuwait International Airport was subjected to an attack by drones and ballistic missiles this morning, resulting in one death and several injuries, in addition to severe damage to airport facilities. The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attack in a statement, describing it as a "systematic Iranian aggressive approach."
The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health confirmed that 63 individuals were injured in the attack, clarifying that the injuries included civilians, airport workers, and travelers, and included severe and moderate injuries as well as several critical cases, in addition to cases of suffocation resulting from the explosions.