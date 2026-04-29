The United Nations announced that Iranian authorities executed 21 people and arrested more than 4,000 others during the past two months since the outbreak of the war in the Middle East.



UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk stated in a statement today, Wednesday, that these cases are linked to political reasons or national security concerns, amid the tensions that Iran has been experiencing since the start of the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes in late February.



He noted that among those executed, at least 9 individuals were linked to protests that took place in the country last January, while 10 others were executed on charges of belonging to opposition groups, in addition to two individuals who were charged with espionage, according to what was reported by the French news agency.



The UN commissioner revealed the arrest of more than 4,000 people during the same period, as part of security campaigns related to national security issues, without providing extensive details about the nature of the charges or the conditions of the detainees.



The rise in arrests and executions reflects fears of growing internal unrest or opposition movements that may exploit the regional situation and the political tensions the country is experiencing.



Previous reports have confirmed that Iran is among the countries with the highest execution rates annually. Current figures reveal a significant increase in security measures within Iran since the outbreak of the war, at a time when internal challenges are intertwined with external pressures. As the conflict continues and diplomatic paths falter, the human rights situation in the country remains a focal point for the international community, amid increasing calls to monitor developments and ensure respect for fundamental rights.