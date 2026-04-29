أعلنت الأمم المتحدة أن السلطات الإيرانية أعدمت 21 شخصًا واعتقلت أكثر من 4000 آخرين خلال الشهرين الماضيين، منذ اندلاع الحرب في الشرق الأوسط.


وأفاد مفوض السامي لحقوق الإنسان فولكر تورك في بيان، اليوم الأربعاء، بأن هذه الحالات ترتبط بأسباب سياسية أو تتعلق بالأمن القومي، في ظل التوترات التي تعيشها إيران منذ بدء الضربات الأمريكية الإسرائيلية المشتركة أواخر فبراير الماضي.


ولفت إلى أن من بين الذين أُعدموا، 9 أشخاص على الأقل على خلفية احتجاجات شهدتها البلاد في يناير الماضي، فيما أعدم 10 آخرون بتهمة الانتماء إلى جماعات معارضة، إضافة إلى شخصين وُجّهت إليهما تهم تتعلق بالتجسس، بحسب ما أوردت وكالة «فرانس برس».


وكشف المفوض الأممي اعتقال أكثر من 4000 شخص خلال الفترة نفسها، ضمن حملات أمنية مرتبطة بقضايا الأمن القومي، دون تقديم تفاصيل موسعة حول طبيعة التهم أو أوضاع المحتجزين.


ويعكس تصاعد الاعتقالات والإعدامات، المخاوف من تنامي اضطرابات داخلية أو تحركات معارضة قد تستغل الوضع الإقليمي والتوترات السياسية التي تعيشها البلاد.


وأكدت تقارير سابقة أن إيران من بين الدول التي تنفذ أعلى معدلات الإعدام سنويًا. وكشفت الأرقام الحالية تصاعدا ملحوظا في الإجراءات الأمنية داخل إيران منذ اندلاع الحرب، في وقت تتشابك فيه التحديات الداخلية مع الضغوط الخارجية. ومع استمرار الصراع وتعثر المسارات الدبلوماسية، تبقى الأوضاع الحقوقية في البلاد محط أنظار المجتمع الدولي، وسط دعوات متزايدة لمراقبة التطورات وضمان احترام الحقوق الأساسية.