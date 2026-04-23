As attention turns to the American capital, Washington, which will soon host a Lebanese-Israeli meeting attended by U.S. Secretary of State Mark Rubio, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam urged President Donald Trump's administration to pressure Israel to reduce its demands and end its invasion of his country.



Salam told the Washington Post: Lebanon cannot sign any agreement that does not include a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces, and we cannot coexist with what is called a buffer zone, where displaced people are not allowed to return to their cities and villages.



He added: We have made bold decisions and made progress in seizing weapons and banning military operations by Hezbollah, indicating that the state's monopoly on arms is a Lebanese interest regardless of Israel's demands, as the state cannot have two armies.



He pointed out that disarmament is a process that cannot happen overnight, but the important thing is that we have shown seriousness in this matter, calling on Washington and Paris to help expand and strengthen the Lebanese army, which is suffering from a financial crisis in equipment and training.



Salam called on international partners to provide funds to address the humanitarian tragedy and to meet the reconstruction needs in Lebanon.



For its part, the Lebanese presidency quoted Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi as saying after a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun: "We do not accept any infringement on Lebanon's unity or independence, and we emphasize the importance of the Lebanese army," adding: "Negotiations are a necessity, not a concession."



He pointed out that negotiation is a way to stop the ongoing bleeding due to the war in the country.



At the same time, the Israeli army announced the killing of a Hezbollah member yesterday (Wednesday) in an airstrike.



For his part, Israeli army spokesman Avichai Adraee warned citizens against returning to 40 villages in southern Lebanon until further notice, urging displaced people not to approach the Litani River area, the Solhani Valley, and the crossings, and to refrain from returning to the villages of the Bint Jbeil and Marjeyoun areas.