فيما تتجه الأنظار إلى العاصمة الأمريكية واشنطن التي ستحتضن بعد قليل لقاء لبنانياً - إسرائيلياً بحضور وزير الخارجية الأمريكي مارك روبيو، دعا رئيس الحكومة اللبنانية نواف سلام إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى الضغط على إسرائيل لتقليص مطالبها وإنهاء غزوها لبلاده.


وقال سلام لصحيفة واشنطن بوست: لبنان لا يمكنه توقيع أي اتفاق لا يتضمن انسحابا كاملا للقوات الإسرائيلية ولا يمكننا التعايش مع ما تسمى منطقة عازلة، حيث لا يسمح للنازحين بالعودة لمدنهم وقراهم.


وأضاف: اتخذنا قرارات جريئة وأحرزنا تقدما بمصادرة الأسلحة وحظر العمليات العسكرية لحزب الله، مبيناً أن احتكار الدولة للسلاح مصلحة لبنانية بغض النظر عن مطالب إسرائيل، فالدولة لا يمكن أن تمتلك جيشين.


وأشار إلى أن نزع السلاح عملية لا يمكن أن تحدث بين عشية وضحاها لكن الأهم هو أننا أظهرنا جدية في ذلك، مطالباً واشنطن وباريس بالمساعدة في توسيع وتعزيز الجيش اللبناني الذي يعاني ضائقة مالية في المعدات والتدريب.


ودعا سلام الشركاء الدوليين إلى توفير الأموال لمواجهة المأساة الإنسانية ولتلبية احتياجات إعادة الإعمار في لبنان.


من جهتها، نقلت الرئاسة اللبنانية عن البطريرك بشارة بطرس الراعي قوله بعد لقاء مع الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون: «لا نقبل المساس بوحدة لبنان أو استقلاله ونؤكد أهمية الجيش اللبناني»، مضيفاً:«المفاوضات ضرورة وليست تنازلا».


وأشار إلى أن التفاوض طريق لوقف النزيف المستمر بسبب الحرب في البلاد.


في الوقت ذاته، أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي قتل عنصر من حزب الله أمس (الأربعاء) بغارة جوية.


من جهته، حذر المتحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي أفخاي أدرعي من عودة المواطنين إلى 40 قرية في جنوب لبنان حتى إشعار آخر، مطالباً النازحين بعدم الاقتراب من منطقة نهر الليطاني ووادي الصلحاني والسلوقي والعبور والعودة إلى قرى منطقتي بنت جبيل ومرجعيون.