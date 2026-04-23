The Director General of Public Relations in Shabwa Governorate, Ali Ahmed Al-Hatlah, praised the historical positions and pioneering roles of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in establishing the foundations of stability and development in the governorate, affirming that Saudi support has positively reflected on the economic cycle within the governorate with sustainable stability that citizens feel in the details of their daily lives.



The Role of the Coalition



Al-Hatlah commended, in a special statement to "Okaz," the pivotal and diligent role played by the coalition forces in Shabwa Governorate in enhancing the pillars of security and stability and protecting national gains, pointing out that the close coordination between the coalition forces and the security agencies in the governorate has directly contributed to creating a stable environment that allowed for the launch of development and reconstruction, making Shabwa a model of discipline and public tranquility.

المنحة النفطية السعودية لليمن.



Unity of Ranks



Al-Hatlah valued the Kingdom's generous sponsorship of the anticipated "Southern-Southern" dialogue, describing it as the "greatest guarantee" for unity of ranks and overcoming the challenges of the stage, affirming that Saudi Arabia, with its wisdom, is leading a national charter that lays the first stone for comprehensive stability, serving the aspirations for development and construction in Shabwa and all governorates.



Engineering Needs



On the developmental front, Al-Hatlah highlighted the field dynamics of the teams from the "Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen," confirming that these teams work according to the vision of "Engineering Needs," as they assess requirements from the heart of the field, resulting in qualitative projects in infrastructure, roads, and water, indicating that these projects are the true "equation of construction" that the Kingdom relies on to empower local institutions and serve the people.



Energy and Health Lifeline



Al-Hatlah pointed to the profound impact of the "Saudi Oil Derivatives Grant," describing it as a "lifeline" that maintained the stability of the electricity system and prevented the collapse of services, which positively reflected on the lives of citizens and the local economy.

الدعم الإغاثي السعودي لشبوة.

In the health sector, Al-Hatlah described the operation of the "Shabwa General Hospital Authority" as the "crown jewel" of Saudi support, praising the generous support provided by the Kingdom through its developmental arm (the Reconstruction Program), as the hospital offers medical and therapeutic services free of charge with international standards, alleviating the suffering of thousands of patients and ending their burdens of traveling abroad.



Humanitarian Touch



Al-Hatlah concluded his statement by affirming that the "King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works" represents the compassionate hand that has never failed to assist those in need in Shabwa, noting that the people of the governorate view the Kingdom as a solid support and strategic depth, expressing his sincere gratitude to the leadership of the Kingdom for its positions that will remain etched in the memory of generations.