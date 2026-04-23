​ثمن مدير عام العلاقات العامة بمحافظة شبوة علي أحمد الحاتلة المواقف التاريخية والأدوار الريادية للمملكة العربية السعودية في إرساء دعائم الاستقرار والتنمية في المحافظة، مؤكداً أن الدعم السعودي انعكس إيجاباً على الدورة الاقتصادية داخل المحافظة باستقرار مستدام يلمسه المواطن في تفاصيل حياته اليومية.


​دور التحالف المحوري


وأشاد الحاتلة، في تصريح خاص إلى «عكاظ»، بالدور المحوري والدؤوب الذي تبذله قوات التحالف بمحافظة شبوة، في تعزيز دعائم الأمن والاستقرار وحماية المكتسبات الوطنية، لافتاً إلى أن التنسيق الوثيق بين قوات التحالف والأجهزة الأمنية في المحافظة أسهم بشكل مباشر في تهيئة بيئة مستقرة سمحت بانطلاق قاطرة التنمية والإعمار، وجعلت من شبوة نموذجاً في الانضباط والسكينة العامة.

المنحة النفطية السعودية لليمن.

المنحة النفطية السعودية لليمن.


​وحدة الصف


​وثمن مدير العلاقات العامة في شبوة رعاية المملكة الكريمة للحوار «الجنوبي-الجنوبي» المرتقب، واصفاً إياها بـ«الضمانة الكبرى» لوحدة الصف وتجاوز تحديات المرحلة، مؤكداً أن السعودية تقود بحكمتها ميثاقاً وطنياً يضع اللبنة الأولى للاستقرار الشامل، بما يخدم تطلعات التنمية والبناء في شبوة وكافة المحافظات.


​هندسة الاحتياج


وعلى الصعيد التنموي، نوّه الحاتلة بالديناميكية الميدانية لفرق «البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن»، مؤكداً أن هذه الفرق تعمل وفق رؤية «هندسة الاحتياج»، إذ يتم رصد المتطلبات من قلب الميدان، مما أثمر عن مشاريع نوعية في البنية التحتية، والطرق، والمياه، مبيناً أن هذه المشاريع هي «معادلة البناء» الحقيقية التي تعتمدها المملكة لتمكين المؤسسات المحلية وخدمة الإنسان.


​شريان الطاقة والصحة


ولفت الحاتلة إلى الأثر العميق لـ«منحة المشتقات النفطية السعودية»، واصفاً إياها بـ«طوق النجاة» الذي حافظ على استقرار منظومة الكهرباء ومنع انهيار الخدمات، مما انعكس إيجاباً على حياة المواطنين والاقتصاد المحلي.

الدعم الإغاثي السعودي لشبوة.

الدعم الإغاثي السعودي لشبوة.

​وفي القطاع الصحي، وصف الحاتلة تشغيل «هيئة مستشفى شبوة العام» بأنه «درة التاج» في الدعم السعودي، مشيداً بالدعم السخي الذي تقدمه المملكة عبر ذراعها التنموية (برنامج الإعمار)، إذ يقدم المستشفى خدمات طبية وعلاجية مجانية بمعايير عالمية، مما خفف المعاناة عن آلاف المرضى وأنهى عناء سفرهم للخارج.


​بصمة إنسانية


واختتم الحاتلة تصريحه بالتأكيد على أن «مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية» يمثل اليد الحانية التي لم تغب يوماً عن إغاثة المحتاجين في شبوة، مشيراً إلى أن أبناء المحافظة ينظرون للمملكة بوصفها السند المتين والعمق الإستراتيجي، معبراً عن امتنانه الصادق لقيادة المملكة على مواقفها التي ستظل محفورة في ذاكرة الأجيال.