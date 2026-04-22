French President Emmanuel Macron announced today (Wednesday) the death of a second French soldier following an attack on peacekeeping forces in Lebanon last week, accusing "Hezbollah" of involvement in the crime.



Macron wrote on his account on "X": Soldier Anisey Girardin (31 years old) sustained serious injuries on April 18 and died from his wounds after being evacuated to France on Tuesday, praising the commitment of his forces within UNIFIL and the soldier's determination to serve France and peace in Lebanon.



An attack occurred on April 18 in the town of Ghindouriya in southern Lebanon, targeting the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), resulting in the immediate death of one French soldier and injuries to others while they were clearing a road in southern Lebanon.



Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the incident, considering that the fallen soldier joins the list of peacekeeping forces who have fallen while performing their missions in southern Lebanon, alongside the martyrs of the Lebanese army and security forces.



An initial assessment from UNIFIL indicated that the gunfire came from non-governmental elements suspected to be affiliated with "Hezbollah," and investigations into the attack, described as "deliberate," are still ongoing, despite "Hezbollah" denying participation in the attack.



Three French soldiers have been killed in the area since the start of the American-Israeli war on Iran on February 28, while another soldier was killed earlier in northern Iraq in a drone attack on a French Kurdish base.