أعلن الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون، اليوم (الأربعاء)، مقتل جندي فرنسي ثانٍ بعد هجوم على قوات حفظ السلام في لبنان الأسبوع الماضي، متهماً «حزب الله» بالتورط بالجريمة.


وكتب ماكرون على حسابه في «إكس»: الجندي أنيسيه جيراردان (31 عاماً) تعرض لإصابة خطيرة في 18 أبريل، وتوفي متأثراً بجروحه بعد إجلائه إلى فرنسا، (الثلاثاء)، مشيداً بالتزام قواته ضمن اليونيفيل، وتصميم الجندي على خدمة فرنسا والسلام في لبنان.


وكان هجوم قد وقع في 18 أبريل في بلدة الغندورية جنوب لبنان، واستهدف قوة الأمم المتحدة المؤقتة في لبنان «اليونيفيل»، أدى إلى مقتل جندي فرنسي على الفور وإصابة آخرين وذلك أثناء قيامه بتطهير طريق في جنوب لبنان.


وكان الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون قد دان الحادث، معتبراً أن الجندي الراحل ينضم إلى قائمة ضحايا قوات حفظ السلام الذين سقطوا أثناء أداء مهماتهم في جنوب لبنان، إلى جانب شهداء الجيش اللبناني والأجهزة الأمنية.


وذكر تقييم أولي لقوات «اليونيفيل» أن إطلاق النار جاء من عناصر غير حكومية، يشتبه أنها تابعة لـ«حزب الله»، ولا تزال التحقيقات مستمرة حول الهجوم الذي وصف بـ«المتعمد»، رغم نفي «حزب الله» المشاركة في الهجوم.


وقتل 3 جنود فرنسيين في المنطقة منذ بدء الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران في 28 فبراير، فيما قتل جندي آخر في وقت سابق شمال العراق في هجوم بطائرات مسيّرة على قاعدة فرنسية كردية.