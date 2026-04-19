يسعى الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لإحياء مسار دبلوماسي مع إيران بشأن برنامجها النووي الذي يشكل جوهر الصراع ومصدر انعدام الثقة العميق بين الجانبين، بعد تصعيد عسكري كبير بين الطرفين، وفق ما أوردت صحيفة «فايننشال تايمز».


«صفر» تخصيب اليورانيوم


ورغم أن الجولة الأولى من المحادثات وصفت بالإيجابية جزئياً، فإن العقدة الأساسية لا تزال قائمة؛ لأن الطرح الأمريكي يركز على منع إيران بشكل دائم من امتلاك سلاح نووي، في حين تؤكد طهران عدم سعيها لامتلاك هذا السلاح، ولكنها تصر بالمقابل على حقها في الاحتفاظ ببرنامجها النووي لأغراض سلمية.


ولفتت الصحيفة إلى أن مطلب واشنطن الصارم «صفر تخصيب» لليورانيوم وتفكيك البرنامج النووي، تقابله قناعة طهران أن التخصيب حق سيادي مكفول لها بموجب معاهدة عدم الانتشار، إضافة إلى أن أي تنازل كامل سيفسر داخلياً على أنه استسلام سياسي.


هذا الأمر يظهر وجود تناقض جوهري بين موقفين يصعب التوفيق بينهما، إذ تريد الولايات المتحدة ضمانات مطلقة، في حين تسعى إيران للاحتفاظ بحد أدنى من القدرة النووية كرمز سيادة وأداة ردع.


محاولة صياغة حلول وسط


وفي هذا السياق، تبرز محاولات لصياغة حلول وسط، مثل تجميد التخصيب لفترة زمنية محددة بدلاً من إلغائه نهائياً، إلا أن هذا الطرح أيضاً يكشف حجم الفجوة، إذ تطالب واشنطن بوقف طويل الأمد يمتد عقوداً، في حين تطرح إيران فترات أقصر بكثير.


ومن ناحية أخرى أشارت الصحيفة إلى أن أحد أكثر الملفات حساسية هو مخزون إيران من اليورانيوم المخصب بدرجة تقترب من مستوى تصنيع السلاح النووي، ويصر ترمب على التخلص منه بالكامل، واصفا إياه بـ«الغبار النووي»، ولكن إيران في المقابل، ترفض التخلي عنه بشكل قاطع، معتبرة أن الاحتفاظ به جزء من توازن الردع.


حالة من التوازن الهش


هذا المخزون - في رأي الصحيفة - يمنح طهران ورقة ضغط قوية لم تكن تمتلكها سابقاً؛ ولذلك تطرح حلولاً تقنية وسطية، مثل خفض نسبة التخصيب بدلاً من تسليم المخزون، في محاولة للحفاظ على ماء الوجه للطرفين.


إضافة إلى مخزون اليورانيوم، يثير مصير المنشآت النووية الإيرانية المدمرة خلال الحرب جدلاً إضافياً؛ لأن الولايات المتحدة تدفع نحو تفكيكها نهائياً، في حين تصر إيران على الإبقاء على بنيتها التحتية الأساسية، مما يعكس رغبتها في الحفاظ على قدراتها الاستراتيجية للمستقبل.


وخلصت الصحيفة إلى أن المشهد يعكس حالة من التوازن الهش، إذ إن هناك إدراكاً متبادلاً لضرورة التوصل إلى اتفاق لتجنب مزيد من التصعيد، لكن الشروط المتباعدة، والتجارب السابقة، وارتفاع مستوى الشكوك تجعل المهمة شديدة الصعوبة.


وبينما يسعى ترمب إلى اتفاق يمكن تسويقه كإنجاز يفوق اتفاق 2015، تحاول طهران تحقيق مكاسب ملموسة دون تقديم تنازلات إستراتيجية كبيرة، ليبقى المسار التفاوضي مفتوحاً على كل الاحتمالات، من اختراق دبلوماسي محدود إلى استمرار الجمود وربما العودة إلى التصعيد.