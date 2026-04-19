U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking to revive a diplomatic path with Iran regarding its nuclear program, which lies at the heart of the conflict and is a source of deep mistrust between the two sides, following significant military escalation between them, according to the Financial Times.



"Zero" Uranium Enrichment



Although the first round of talks was described as partially positive, the core issue remains unresolved; the U.S. proposal focuses on permanently preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, while Tehran insists that it does not seek to possess such weapons but, in turn, insists on its right to maintain its nuclear program for peaceful purposes.



The newspaper noted that Washington's strict demand for "zero enrichment" of uranium and the dismantling of the nuclear program is met with Tehran's conviction that enrichment is a sovereign right guaranteed to it under the Non-Proliferation Treaty, in addition to the fact that any complete concession would be interpreted domestically as a political surrender.



This situation reveals a fundamental contradiction between two positions that are difficult to reconcile, as the United States wants absolute guarantees, while Iran seeks to retain a minimum level of nuclear capability as a symbol of sovereignty and a deterrent tool.



Attempts to Formulate Compromises



In this context, attempts are emerging to formulate compromises, such as freezing enrichment for a specified period instead of completely eliminating it, yet this proposal also highlights the extent of the gap, as Washington demands a long-term halt extending for decades, while Iran proposes much shorter periods.



On the other hand, the newspaper pointed out that one of the most sensitive issues is Iran's stockpile of uranium enriched to levels close to those needed for nuclear weapon manufacturing, with Trump insisting on its complete elimination, describing it as "nuclear dust." However, Iran, in turn, firmly refuses to relinquish it, considering that retaining it is part of the deterrent balance.



A State of Fragile Balance



This stockpile - in the newspaper's view - gives Tehran a strong leverage it did not possess before; therefore, it is proposing intermediate technical solutions, such as reducing the enrichment level instead of handing over the stockpile, in an attempt to preserve face for both parties.



In addition to the uranium stockpile, the fate of the Iranian nuclear facilities destroyed during the war raises additional controversy; the United States is pushing for their complete dismantling, while Iran insists on maintaining its basic infrastructure, reflecting its desire to preserve its strategic capabilities for the future.



The newspaper concluded that the scene reflects a state of fragile balance, as there is a mutual recognition of the necessity to reach an agreement to avoid further escalation, but the divergent conditions, past experiences, and heightened levels of suspicion make the task extremely difficult.



While Trump seeks an agreement that can be marketed as a greater achievement than the 2015 deal, Tehran is trying to achieve tangible gains without making significant strategic concessions, leaving the negotiating path open to all possibilities, from limited diplomatic breakthroughs to continued stalemate and possibly a return to escalation.