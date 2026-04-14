نفى مسؤول في وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، وجود أي صلة بين التحضيرات للمحادثات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران في العاصمة الباكستانية إسلام آباد، والتفاوض بين إسرائيل ولبنان في واشنطن.


وقال المسؤول: «لا توجد أي صلة» بين المفاوضات الجارية بين واشنطن وطهران، وبين المسار التفاوضي المتعلق بإسرائيل ولبنان، وفق ما أكده الرئيس دونالد ترمب، متهماً إيران بالدفع بـ«لبنان إلى أتون الحرب، ولا يمكنها بالتالي التظاهر بدور الحامي له».


ولفت إلى أن «حزب الله منظمة إرهابية لا تستحق أن يكون لها أي دور»، داعياً إلى نزع سلاحها بشكل كامل وهو ما تدعمه الولايات المتحدة بشكل واضح.


وأضاف: «إيران لن يُسمح لها بعد الآن بفرض إملاءاتها على مستقبل لبنان»، مؤكداً أن هذه المحادثات تندرج ضمن هذا التوجه.


وأفصح المسؤول الأمريكي، عن إقرار واشنطن تمويلاً جديداً بقيمة 58.8 مليون دولار لدعم برامج إنسانية، تهدف إلى تقديم مساعدات منقذة للحياة للنازحين اللبنانيين، موضحاً أن هذا التمويل سيركّز على توفير الغذاء، والرعاية الصحية، والمياه، وخدمات الصرف الصحي، والمأوى، إلى جانب تلبية الاحتياجات الطارئة للفئات الأكثر تضرراً من النزاع.


ولفت المسؤول الأمريكي إلى أن بلاده تنسق بشكل مستمر مع المنظمات الدولية والجهات المانحة الأخرى، لضمان توجيه التمويل الأمريكي بما يسهم في تعزيز استجابة دولية قوية ومنسّقة للأزمة.


وكانت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» الأمريكية نقلت عن مسؤولين باكستانيين قولهم إن إسلام آباد تسعى لتنظيم جولة محادثات ثانية بين إيران والولايات المتحدة هذا الأسبوع.