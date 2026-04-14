An official from the U.S. State Department denied today (Tuesday) any connection between the preparations for talks between the United States and Iran in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, and the negotiations between Israel and Lebanon in Washington.



The official stated, "There is no connection" between the ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran and the negotiation track related to Israel and Lebanon, as confirmed by President Donald Trump, accusing Iran of pushing "Lebanon into the abyss of war, and therefore it cannot pretend to be its protector."



He pointed out that "Hezbollah is a terrorist organization that does not deserve to have any role," calling for its complete disarmament, which the United States clearly supports.



He added, "Iran will no longer be allowed to impose its dictates on the future of Lebanon," emphasizing that these talks fall within this direction.



The U.S. official revealed that Washington has approved new funding of $58.8 million to support humanitarian programs aimed at providing life-saving assistance to displaced Lebanese, explaining that this funding will focus on providing food, healthcare, water, sanitation services, and shelter, in addition to meeting the urgent needs of the most affected groups by the conflict.



The U.S. official noted that his country is continuously coordinating with international organizations and other donor entities to ensure that U.S. funding contributes to strengthening a strong and coordinated international response to the crisis.



The American newspaper "The New York Times" reported that Pakistani officials said Islamabad is seeking to organize a second round of talks between Iran and the United States this week.