وصل البابا ليون الـ14، بابا الفاتيكان، اليوم (الإثنين)، إلى الجزائر، في زيارة تاريخية هي الأولى من نوعها لرأس الكنيسة الكاثوليكية إلى البلاد، إذ كان في استقباله الرئيس الجزائري عبدالمجيد تبون بمطار الجزائر الدولي «هواري بومدين».

وتُعد هذه الزيارة، التي تستمر يومين، المحطة الأولى ضمن جولة أفريقية مدتها 11 يوماً تشمل أيضاً الكاميرون وأنغولا وغينيا الاستوائية، ويحمل البابا خلالها رسالة سلام وحوار بين الأديان، تحت شعار «السلام معكم».

وكان الرئيس تبون في مقدمة المستقبلين الرسميين، في مشهد يعكس أهمية الزيارة على المستويين الدبلوماسي والديني، إذ من المقرر أن يلتقي البابا خلال زيارته كبار المسؤولين، ويزور المسجد الأعظم بالجزائر، ويلتقي الجالية المسيحية الصغيرة في كاتدرائية السيدة العذراء أفريقيا.

ومن المقرر أن يتوجه بابا الفاتيكان غداً (الثلاثاء)، إلى مدينة عنابة، مسقط رأس القديس أوغسطينوس، أحد آباء الكنيسة الكاثوليكية ومؤسس الرهبنة الأوغسطينية التي ينتمي إليها البابا ليون الـ14.

يُعد البابا ليون الـ14 أول بابا أمريكي المولد في تاريخ الكنيسة الكاثوليكية، إذ ولد في شيكاغو عام 1955. وهو أول بابا ينتمي إلى رهبنة القديس أوغسطينوس، وقد شغل مناصب مهمة قبل انتخابه، منها رئيس دائرة الأساقفة في الفاتيكان.

ولم يسبق لأي بابا أن زار الجزائر منذ استقلالها عام 1962، رغم أن البلاد تحتضن تراثاً مسيحياً قديماً يعود إلى العصر الروماني، وتضم أقلية مسيحية صغيرة، إذ تأتي الزيارة في سياق جهود الفاتيكان لتعزيز الحوار بين المسيحية والإسلام، خصوصاً في دول شمال أفريقيا ذات الأغلبية المسلمة، وفي وقت تشهد فيه المنطقة والعالم توترات دولية.

وتحمل الزيارة بعداً شخصياً للبابا، إذ يُعد القديس أوغسطينوس (354-430 م) مصدر إلهامه الروحي، وقد زار الجزائر مرتين سابقاً قبل توليه البابوية، ويأمل المراقبون أن تساهم الزيارة في تعزيز قيم التعايش السلمي والتسامح بين الأديان، وفتح آفاق جديدة للعلاقات بين الفاتيكان والجزائر.