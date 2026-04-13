Pope Leo XIV, the Pope of the Vatican, arrived today (Monday) in Algeria for a historic visit, the first of its kind for the head of the Catholic Church to the country, where he was welcomed by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune at Houari Boumediene International Airport.

This two-day visit is the first stop on an 11-day African tour that also includes Cameroon, Angola, and Equatorial Guinea, during which the Pope carries a message of peace and interfaith dialogue under the slogan "Peace be with you."

President Tebboune was at the forefront of the official welcoming party, in a scene that reflects the significance of the visit on both diplomatic and religious levels, as the Pope is scheduled to meet with senior officials, visit the Grand Mosque in Algeria, and meet the small Christian community at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Africa.

The Pope is set to travel tomorrow (Tuesday) to the city of Annaba, the birthplace of Saint Augustine, one of the Fathers of the Catholic Church and the founder of the Augustinian order to which Pope Leo XIV belongs.

Pope Leo XIV is the first American-born Pope in the history of the Catholic Church, having been born in Chicago in 1955. He is the first Pope to belong to the Order of Saint Augustine and held important positions before his election, including President of the Congregation for Bishops in the Vatican.

No Pope has visited Algeria since its independence in 1962, despite the country hosting an ancient Christian heritage dating back to the Roman era and having a small Christian minority. This visit comes in the context of the Vatican's efforts to promote dialogue between Christianity and Islam, especially in North African countries with Muslim majorities, at a time when the region and the world are witnessing international tensions.

The visit carries a personal dimension for the Pope, as Saint Augustine (354-430 AD) is a source of his spiritual inspiration. He has previously visited Algeria twice before assuming the papacy, and observers hope that the visit will contribute to enhancing the values of peaceful coexistence and tolerance between religions and open new horizons for relations between the Vatican and Algeria.