ماكرون يعلن تنظيم مؤتمر دولي حول «هرمز» لاستعادة حرية الملاحة

French President Emmanuel Macron announced today (Monday) that France will organize, in cooperation with the United Kingdom, an international conference in the coming days regarding the Strait of Hormuz, with the participation of countries willing to contribute to a multinational peacekeeping mission aimed at restoring freedom of navigation in the strategic strait.

Macron clarified, in a post on the platform "X," that this mission will be purely defensive and completely independent of the warring parties, emphasizing that it will deploy its forces as soon as security conditions allow.



The French president called for all possible efforts to be made to quickly reach a strong and lasting settlement of the conflict in the Middle East through diplomatic means, stressing that this settlement must provide a strong framework that enables all parties to live in peace and security.

Macron pointed out the necessity of addressing all the core issues in the region, including Iranian nuclear and missile activities, and destabilizing actions, while emphasizing the importance of resuming free and unobstructed navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, and ensuring Lebanon returns to the path of peace with full respect for its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The French president affirmed that his country is ready to play its full role in this regard, as it has done since the beginning of the conflict.

The Strait of Hormuz is considered one of the most important maritime passages in the world, through which about one-fifth of global oil supplies pass, and the recent military escalation in the Middle East between the United States, Iran, and other parties has disrupted navigation in the strait.

Macron's announcement today follows intensive international efforts, as the United Kingdom held a virtual meeting with the participation of more than 35-40 countries in early April 2026 to discuss reopening the strait.

Macron had also previously announced that more than 15 countries are participating in planning under French leadership for a defensive mission, and he has repeatedly stated that "opening the strait by force is unrealistic," and it must be done in coordination with Iran after calming the situation.

The French-British initiative is part of broader European efforts to enhance diplomacy, away from military escalation, focusing on the principle of freedom of international navigation in accordance with international law.