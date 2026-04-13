أعلن الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن فرنسا ستنظم، بالتعاون مع المملكة المتحدة، مؤتمراً دولياً خلال الأيام القليلة القادمة حول مضيق هرمز، بمشاركة الدول الراغبة في المساهمة في بعثة سلمية متعددة الجنسيات تهدف إلى استعادة حرية الملاحة في المضيق الإستراتيجي.

وأوضح ماكرون، في منشور على منصة «إكس»، أن هذه البعثة ستكون دفاعية بحتة ومستقلة تماماً عن الأطراف المتحاربة، مؤكداً أنها ستنشر قواتها فور سماح الظروف الأمنية بذلك.
ماكرون يعلن تنظيم مؤتمر دولي حول «هرمز» لاستعادة حرية الملاحة

ودعا الرئيس الفرنسي إلى بذل كل الجهود الممكنة للتوصل سريعاً إلى تسوية قوية ودائمة للصراع في الشرق الأوسط عبر السبل الدبلوماسية، مشدداً على أن هذه التسوية يجب أن توفر إطاراً قوياً يمكّن جميع الأطراف من العيش في سلام وأمان.

وأشار ماكرون إلى ضرورة معالجة جميع القضايا الجوهرية في المنطقة، بما في ذلك الأنشطة النووية والصاروخية الإيرانية، والأعمال المزعزعة للاستقرار، مع التأكيد على أهمية استئناف الملاحة الحرة دون عوائق في مضيق هرمز، وضمان عودة لبنان إلى طريق السلام مع الاحترام الكامل لسيادته وسلامة أراضيه.

وأكد الرئيس الفرنسي أن بلاده مستعدة للقيام بدورها الكامل في هذا الصدد، كما فعلت منذ بداية الصراع.

ويُعد مضيق هرمز أحد أهم الممرات البحرية في العالم، إذ يمر عبره نحو خُمس إمدادات النفط العالمية، وأدى التصعيد العسكري الأخير في الشرق الأوسط بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران وأطراف أخرى إلى تعطيل الملاحة في المضيق.

وقد سبقت إعلان ماكرون اليوم جهود دولية مكثفة، إذ عقدت المملكة المتحدة اجتماعاً افتراضياً شارك فيه أكثر من 35-40 دولة في أوائل أبريل 2026 لمناقشة إعادة فتح المضيق.

كما أعلن ماكرون سابقاً أن أكثر من 15 دولة تشارك في التخطيط تحت القيادة الفرنسية لبعثة دفاعية، وأكد مراراً أن «فتح المضيق بالقوة غير واقعي»، ويجب أن يتم بالتنسيق مع إيران بعد تهدئة الوضع.

وتأتي المبادرة الفرنسية-البريطانية ضمن جهود أوروبية أوسع لتعزيز الدبلوماسية، بعيداً عن التصعيد العسكري، مع التركيز على مبدأ حرية الملاحة الدولية وفقاً للقانون الدولي.