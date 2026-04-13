وسط مخاوف من الانزلاق نحو مواجهة أوسع، تتجه الأزمة بين واشنطن وطهران إلى تصعيد جديد مع إعلان واشنطن فرض حصار بحري على الموانئ الإيرانية، إثر فشل مفاوضات إسلام أباد.


معادلة جديدة في الممر البحري


وحدد مراقبون عسكريون الهدف الرئيسي من الحصار، بأنه يتمثل في منع إيران من فرض سياسة الأمر الواقع في مضيق هرمز، أو تحقيق مكاسب اقتصادية من التحكم في حركة السفن. ولفتوا إلى أن واشنطن تسعى لفرض معادلة جديدة في الممر البحري الحيوي.


وتأتي هذه الخطوة وفق رؤية المختصين، ضمن حملة ضغط متعددة المستويات لدفع إيران إلى القبول بشروط تتعلق بالبرنامج النووي وحرية الملاحة، بعد فشل جولة المفاوضات الأخيرة التي استمرت ساعات طويلة دون تحقيق أي اختراق.


وتحدثت تقارير أمريكية عن دراسة إدارة ترمب خيارات عسكرية مرافقة، بينها توجيه ضربات محدودة مع استبعاد القصف الشامل حالياً، في محاولة لتحقيق أقصى ضغط دون الانزلاق إلى حرب واسعة النطاق.


خنق صادرات النفط الإيراني


ويعتقد الخبراء أن القرار الأمريكي يحمل طابعاً اقتصادياً، لكن بأدوات عسكرية، إذ يستهدف خنق صادرات النفط الإيرانية عبر موانئها، خصوصاً في ظل اعتماد طهران الكبير على العائدات النفطية.


ويعكس توقيت الحصار، بعد حملة قصف استمرت 40 يوماً، تحولاً في الإستراتيجية الأمريكية نحو الضغط الاقتصادي المركّز، مؤكدين أن واشنطن تسعى لاستثمار هذا الضغط لإجبار إيران على العودة إلى المفاوضات بشروط أقل مرونة.


لكن هناك من يشككون في جدوى الحصار الكامل بالاستناد إلى المعطيات الجغرافية لإيران التي تمتلك حدوداً برية واسعة تتجاوز 6 آلاف كيلومتر، إضافة إلى منافذ بديلة مثل موانئ بحر قزوين، ما قد يحد من فعالية الحصار البحري.


التوجه نحو التصعيد


في مواجهة هذه التطورات، تتجه التصريحات الإيرانية نحو التصعيد، بعد أن هددت بأن أي منع لصادرات النفط ستقابَل برد عسكري مباشر، خصوصاً أنها ترى خطوة الحصار انتهاكاً لوقف النار. وحذرت من أن عبور السفن العسكرية الأجنبية سيواجَه بحزم، في مؤشر على احتمالات الاحتكاك الميداني.


وربط خبير إستراتيجي الحصار بسياق أوسع يتعلق بحرية الملاحة، لافتاً إلى أن الولايات المتحدة تسعى إلى إعادة تدفق التجارة عبر مضيق هرمز، الذي يمثل شرياناً حيوياً لإمدادات الطاقة العالمية. ورأى أن تطبيق الحصار قد يكون انتقائياً، بحيث يستهدف السفن المرتبطة بالنفط الإيراني مع السماح بمرور باقي السفن، في محاولة لتقليل الاضطراب في الأسواق، خصوصاً مع مخاوف من تأثير أي تعطيل واسع على الاقتصاد العالمي.


نقاط ضعف إيرانية


ويؤكد الخبراء أن الحصار يمثل محاولة لضرب نقطة الضعف الإيرانية، المتمثلة في الاعتماد على صادرات النفط، وأن واشنطن تراهن على الضغط الاقتصادي بدل المواجهة البرية المباشرة. إلا أن هذه الخطوة يمكن أن تدفع إيران إلى استخدام أوراق ضغط مقابلة، مثل تهديد ممرات بحرية أخرى أو استهداف منشآت اقتصادية في المنطقة، ما يوسع نطاق الأزمة ويزيد من تعقيداتها.


ويلفت هؤلاء إلى أن الخيارات الإيرانية تراوح بين ردود إستراتيجية مثل التلويح بإغلاق ممرات بحرية أخرى، وأخرى تكتيكية كاستهداف موانئ أو منشآت، لكنه يستبعد مواجهة مباشرة مع البحرية الأمريكية بسبب الفجوة في القدرات العسكرية.


عبور مدمرات مزودة بصواريخ


وتجيء هذه التطورات بالتزامن مع تحركات عسكرية أمريكية في المنطقة، بينها عبور مدمرات مزودة بصواريخ موجهة لمضيق هرمز ونشر قدرات إضافية لإزالة الألغام، في إطار ما تصفه واشنطن بجهود «تأمين الملاحة» وتشجيع تدفق التجارة.


وعلى خلفية هذه المشهد، يبدو أن الأزمة مرشحة لمزيد من التصعيد، إذ تسعى واشنطن إلى فرض معادلة ضغط اقتصادي وعسكري، فيما تسعى طهران لتجنب تقديم تنازلات تمسّ برنامجها النووي أو نفوذها الإقليمي.


وفي ضوء هذه الفجوة، فإن الأيام القادمة ستكون حاسمة في تحديد ما إن كان الحصار البحري سيقود إلى إعادة إحياء المسار الدبلوماسي، أم سيدفع إلى عودة القتال.