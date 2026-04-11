The U.S. Department of State canceled the permanent residencies of 3 Iranians linked to the ruling regime in Tehran and placed them in detention pending their deportation today (Saturday).



The U.S. Department of State stated in a press release that Secretary Marco Rubio decided to revoke the permanent residency status of 3 Iranians connected to the ruling regime in Tehran, explaining that they were detained by federal authorities and placed in custody pending their deportation.



The department confirmed that the detainees are Seyyed Eissa Hashemi, Maryam Tahmasbi, and their son, who are currently in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, noting that Hashemi is the son of Masoumeh Ebtekar, who was a spokesperson for the students who stormed the U.S. embassy in Tehran in 1979 during the 444-day hostage crisis.



It added that the administration of President Donald Trump halted the issuance of visas for the lottery program, indicating that these individuals entered the United States in 2014 before obtaining permanent residency in 2016 during the administration of former President Barack Obama.



The department had previously revoked the legal status of relatives of former Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, including Hamideh Afshar Soleimani and her daughter, who are currently in custody, in addition to Fatemeh Ardshir Larijani, daughter of Ali Larijani, and her husband Seyyed Kalantar Motamedi, who left the United States and are barred from re-entering in the future.



The department noted that these actions are being coordinated with the Department of Homeland Security and immigration authorities as part of what it described as a policy to prevent the United States from being a refuge for individuals linked to "hostile regimes."