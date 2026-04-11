ألغت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية، اليوم (السبت)، الإقامات الدائمة لـ3 إيرانيين على صلة بالنظام الحاكم في طهران ووضعتهم رهن الاحتجاز تمهيداً لترحيلهم.


وذكرت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية في بيان أن الوزير ماركو روبيو قرر إلغاء صفة الإقامة الدائمة لـ3 إيرانيين على صلة بالنظام الحاكم في طهران، موضحة أنه تم توقيفهم من قبل السلطات الفيدرالية ووضعهم رهن الاحتجاز تمهيداً لترحيلهم.


وأكدت الوزارة إن الموقوفين هم سيد عيسى هاشمي، ومريم طهماسبي، ونجلهما، وهم حالياً لدى سلطات الهجرة والجمارك الأمريكية، مبينة أن هاشمي هو نجل معصومة ابتكار، التي كانت متحدثة باسم الطلاب الذين اقتحموا السفارة الأمريكية في طهران عام 1979 خلال أزمة احتجاز الرهائن، التي استمرت 444 يوماً.


وأضافت أن إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب أوقفت إصدار تأشيرات برنامج القرعة، مبينة أن هؤلاء دخلوا الولايات المتحدة عام 2014، قبل أن يحصلوا على الإقامة الدائمة في 2016 خلال إدارة الرئيس السابق باراك أوباما.


وكانت الوزارة قد ألغت الوضع القانوني لأقارب قائد فيلق القدس السابق قاسم سليماني، بينهم حميدة أفشار سليماني وابنتها، وهما قيد الاحتجاز، إضافة إلى فاطمة أردشير لاريجاني، ابنة علي لاريجاني، وزوجها سيد كلنتر معتمدي، اللذين غادرا الولايات المتحدة ومنعا من دخولها مستقبلاً.


وأشارت الوزارة إلى أن هذه الإجراءات تأتي بالتنسيق مع وزارة الأمن الداخلي وسلطات الهجرة، في إطار ما وصفته بسياسة منع الولايات المتحدة من أن تكون ملاذاً لأشخاص مرتبطين بـ«أنظمة معادية».