تتجه مفاوضات إسلام آباد بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران إلى مرحلة أكثر حساسية، مع بروز مؤشرات على احتمال تمديدها ليوم إضافي، في وقت رفعت فيه طهران سقف شروطها ولوّحت بالانسحاب من طاولة الحوار إذا لم تتحقق مطالبها السياسية والأمنية.
تفاصيل عالقة على الطاولة
كشفت وسائل إعلام رسمية إيرانية أن خبراء من الجانبين الأمريكي والإيراني يواصلون مناقشة تفاصيل الملفات العالقة، في إشارة إلى انتقال المفاوضات من الإطار العام إلى مرحلة فنية دقيقة تتعلق ببنود الاتفاق المحتمل.
وأضافت أن المحادثات تجاوزت مرحلة النقاشات العامة، وبدأت فعليًا في تفكيك القضايا الخلافية بندًا بندًا، ما يعكس تقدمًا نسبيًا، لكنه لا يزال محفوفًا بتباينات جوهرية.
تمديد المفاوضات.. خيار مطروح
في ظل تعقيد الملفات، رجّحت طهران إمكانية تمديد المفاوضات ليوم إضافي، ما يعكس صعوبة التوصل إلى اتفاق نهائي ضمن الإطار الزمني المحدد، ويدل على استمرار فجوات التفاهم بين الطرفين.
تصعيد إيراني.. التلويح بالانسحاب
في المقابل، صعّدت إيران لهجتها، مؤكدة أنها ستنسحب من المفاوضات في حال عدم إقرار وقف إطلاق النار في جنوب لبنان، في خطوة تربط المسار التفاوضي بملفات إقليمية أوسع.
وأوضح التلفزيون الإيراني أن الوفد المفاوض سيغادر غرفة التفاوض إذا لم تتحقق «مصالح الشعب والجمهورية الإسلامية»، في مؤشر على رفع سقف المطالب وربط استمرار الحوار بنتائج ملموسة وفورية.
واشنطن تنفي أي تصعيد ميداني
على الجانب الآخر، نقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن مسؤول أمريكي تأكيده أن واشنطن لم تتلق أي تحذير إيراني أثناء عبور مدمراتها مضيق هرمز، في رسالة تهدئة ميدانية تقابلها تشدد سياسي على طاولة المفاوضات.
The negotiations in Islamabad between the United States and Iran are heading into a more sensitive phase, with indications emerging that they may be extended for an additional day, at a time when Tehran has raised the bar on its demands and threatened to withdraw from the negotiating table if its political and security demands are not met.
Details Stuck on the Table
Iranian state media revealed that experts from both the American and Iranian sides are continuing to discuss the details of the outstanding issues, indicating a shift in the negotiations from a general framework to a more technical phase concerning the terms of a potential agreement.
It added that the talks have moved beyond general discussions and have actually begun to dismantle the contentious issues point by point, reflecting a relative progress, though it is still fraught with fundamental discrepancies.
Extension of Negotiations.. A Viable Option
In light of the complicated issues, Tehran has suggested the possibility of extending the negotiations for an additional day, reflecting the difficulty of reaching a final agreement within the specified timeframe and indicating ongoing gaps in understanding between the two sides.
Iranian Escalation.. Threatening Withdrawal
On the other hand, Iran has escalated its rhetoric, asserting that it will withdraw from the negotiations if a ceasefire in southern Lebanon is not established, in a move that links the negotiation process to broader regional issues.
The Iranian television clarified that the negotiating delegation will leave the negotiation room if the "interests of the people and the Islamic Republic" are not met, indicating an increase in the demands and linking the continuation of dialogue to tangible and immediate results.
Washington Denies Any Field Escalation
On the other side, Axios reported that an American official confirmed that Washington has not received any Iranian warning while its destroyers were crossing the Strait of Hormuz, in a message of field calm that is met with political firmness at the negotiating table.