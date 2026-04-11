تتجه مفاوضات إسلام آباد بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران إلى مرحلة أكثر حساسية، مع بروز مؤشرات على احتمال تمديدها ليوم إضافي، في وقت رفعت فيه طهران سقف شروطها ولوّحت بالانسحاب من طاولة الحوار إذا لم تتحقق مطالبها السياسية والأمنية.


تفاصيل عالقة على الطاولة


كشفت وسائل إعلام رسمية إيرانية أن خبراء من الجانبين الأمريكي والإيراني يواصلون مناقشة تفاصيل الملفات العالقة، في إشارة إلى انتقال المفاوضات من الإطار العام إلى مرحلة فنية دقيقة تتعلق ببنود الاتفاق المحتمل.


وأضافت أن المحادثات تجاوزت مرحلة النقاشات العامة، وبدأت فعليًا في تفكيك القضايا الخلافية بندًا بندًا، ما يعكس تقدمًا نسبيًا، لكنه لا يزال محفوفًا بتباينات جوهرية.


تمديد المفاوضات.. خيار مطروح


في ظل تعقيد الملفات، رجّحت طهران إمكانية تمديد المفاوضات ليوم إضافي، ما يعكس صعوبة التوصل إلى اتفاق نهائي ضمن الإطار الزمني المحدد، ويدل على استمرار فجوات التفاهم بين الطرفين.


تصعيد إيراني.. التلويح بالانسحاب


في المقابل، صعّدت إيران لهجتها، مؤكدة أنها ستنسحب من المفاوضات في حال عدم إقرار وقف إطلاق النار في جنوب لبنان، في خطوة تربط المسار التفاوضي بملفات إقليمية أوسع.


وأوضح التلفزيون الإيراني أن الوفد المفاوض سيغادر غرفة التفاوض إذا لم تتحقق «مصالح الشعب والجمهورية الإسلامية»، في مؤشر على رفع سقف المطالب وربط استمرار الحوار بنتائج ملموسة وفورية.


واشنطن تنفي أي تصعيد ميداني


على الجانب الآخر، نقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن مسؤول أمريكي تأكيده أن واشنطن لم تتلق أي تحذير إيراني أثناء عبور مدمراتها مضيق هرمز، في رسالة تهدئة ميدانية تقابلها تشدد سياسي على طاولة المفاوضات.