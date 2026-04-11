The negotiations in Islamabad between the United States and Iran are heading into a more sensitive phase, with indications emerging that they may be extended for an additional day, at a time when Tehran has raised the bar on its demands and threatened to withdraw from the negotiating table if its political and security demands are not met.



Details Stuck on the Table



Iranian state media revealed that experts from both the American and Iranian sides are continuing to discuss the details of the outstanding issues, indicating a shift in the negotiations from a general framework to a more technical phase concerning the terms of a potential agreement.



It added that the talks have moved beyond general discussions and have actually begun to dismantle the contentious issues point by point, reflecting a relative progress, though it is still fraught with fundamental discrepancies.



Extension of Negotiations.. A Viable Option



In light of the complicated issues, Tehran has suggested the possibility of extending the negotiations for an additional day, reflecting the difficulty of reaching a final agreement within the specified timeframe and indicating ongoing gaps in understanding between the two sides.



Iranian Escalation.. Threatening Withdrawal



On the other hand, Iran has escalated its rhetoric, asserting that it will withdraw from the negotiations if a ceasefire in southern Lebanon is not established, in a move that links the negotiation process to broader regional issues.



The Iranian television clarified that the negotiating delegation will leave the negotiation room if the "interests of the people and the Islamic Republic" are not met, indicating an increase in the demands and linking the continuation of dialogue to tangible and immediate results.



Washington Denies Any Field Escalation



On the other side, Axios reported that an American official confirmed that Washington has not received any Iranian warning while its destroyers were crossing the Strait of Hormuz, in a message of field calm that is met with political firmness at the negotiating table.