U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance expects the upcoming negotiations tomorrow (Saturday) with Iran in Islamabad to be "constructive."

Vance told reporters before boarding the plane leaving Washington for Pakistan to lead the U.S. delegation that President Donald Trump has given the negotiating team very clear directives regarding the negotiations to end the war with Iran.



He added, "If the Iranians are ready to negotiate in good faith, we are certainly ready to extend our hand. However, if they try to maneuver us, they will find that the negotiating team will not be responsive."



The talks between Iran and the United States are scheduled to begin on Saturday morning local time in Islamabad, according to the White House, with Vance and envoys Steve Wietkoff and Jared Kushner participating.



So far, Tehran has not officially announced its delegation, but local media reports indicate that it will be led by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, a prominent figure within the regime, who emerged as a key intermediary with the Trump administration during the war, especially after the assassination of several Iranian leaders in U.S.-Israeli strikes in recent weeks.



President Donald Trump pointed to "a 10-point proposal presented by Iran," describing it as "a negotiable basis." However, Iran later published a list of 10 points that included demands Washington could not accept, such as recognizing its control over the Strait of Hormuz, paying reparations for war damages, and lifting all sanctions. Other versions included recognizing Iran's right to enrich uranium.



White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt reported that Trump was referring to a different "more reasonable" plan.



Trump and his team have a 15-point proposal that has not been fully disclosed, but it includes Iran's commitment not to possess nuclear weapons, handing over highly enriched uranium, imposing restrictions on its defense capabilities, and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.



Reopening this vital waterway, which Iran has effectively closed for weeks causing significant disruption in oil markets, is part of the agreement according to the White House. However, since the ceasefire began, only a few ships have been able to pass through, while hundreds of vessels remain stuck in the Gulf with thousands of sailors on board.



Iran halted oil tanker traffic through the strait following the Israeli attack on Lebanon, according to the "Fars" news agency. Qalibaf confirmed that "violations of the ceasefire have clear costs and strong responses," while Vance warned that Iran's failure to comply with reopening the strait would lead to the collapse of the ceasefire.