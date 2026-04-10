توقع نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس أن تكون المفاوضات المرتقبة غدا (السبت)، مع إيران في إسلام آباد «بناءة».
وقال فانس للصحفيين قبيل صعوده على متن الطائرة مغادراً واشنطن متوجهاً إلى باكستان لترؤس الوفد الأمريكي، إن الرئيس دونالد ترمب منح فريق التفاوض توجيهات شديدة الوضوح بشأن المفاوضات، لإنهاء حرب إيران.
وأضاف: «إذا كان الإيرانيون مستعدين للتفاوض بحسن نية، فنحن بالتأكيد مستعدون لمد يدنا. أما إذا حاولوا مراوغتنا، فسيجدون أن فريق التفاوض لن يكون متجاوباً».
ومن المقرر أن تبدأ المحادثات بين إيران والولايات المتحدة صباح السبت بالتوقيت المحلي في إسلام آباد، وفقاً للبيت الأبيض، بمشاركة فانس والمبعوثين ستيف ويتكوف، وجاريد كوشنر.
وحتى الآن لم تعلن طهران رسمياً عن وفدها، لكن تقارير إعلامية محلية تشير إلى أنه سيقوده رئيس البرلمان الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف، وهو شخصية بارزة داخل النظام، وبرز كوسيط رئيسي مع إدارة ترمب خلال الحرب، خصوصاً بعد اغتيال العديد من القادة الإيرانيين في ضربات أمريكية إسرائيلية في الأسابيع الأخيرة.
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لفت إلى «مقترح من 10 نقاط قدمته إيران»، ووصفه بأنه «أساس قابل للتفاوض». لكن إيران نشرت لاحقاً قائمة من 10 نقاط تضمنت مطالب لا يمكن لواشنطن قبولها، مثل الاعتراف بسيطرتها على مضيق هرمز، ودفع تعويضات عن أضرار الحرب، ورفع جميع العقوبات. وتضمنت نسخ أخرى الاعتراف بحق إيران في تخصيب اليورانيوم.
وأفادت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض كارولين ليفيت بأن ترمب كان يشير إلى خطة مختلفة «أكثر معقولية».
ولدى ترمب وفريقه مقترح من 15 نقطة، لم يُكشف عنه بالكامل، لكنه يتضمن التزام إيران بعدم امتلاك سلاح نووي، وتسليم اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب، وفرض قيود على قدراتها الدفاعية، وإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز.
وتعد إعادة فتح هذا الممر المائي الحيوي، الذي أغلقته إيران فعلياً لأسابيع ما تسبب باضطراب كبير في أسواق النفط، جزءاً من الاتفاق بحسب البيت الأبيض. لكن منذ بدء الهدنة، لم تتمكن سوى سفن قليلة من العبور، بينما لا تزال مئات السفن عالقة في الخليج وعلى متنها آلاف البحارة.
وأوقفت إيران حركة ناقلات النفط عبر المضيق بعد الهجوم الإسرائيلي على لبنان، وفق وكالة «فارس». وأكد قاليباف أن «انتهاكات وقف إطلاق النار لها كلفة واضحة وردود قوية»، فيما حذر فانس من أن عدم التزام إيران بإعادة فتح المضيق سيؤدي إلى انهيار الهدنة.
U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance expects the upcoming negotiations tomorrow (Saturday) with Iran in Islamabad to be "constructive."
Vance told reporters before boarding the plane leaving Washington for Pakistan to lead the U.S. delegation that President Donald Trump has given the negotiating team very clear directives regarding the negotiations to end the war with Iran.
He added, "If the Iranians are ready to negotiate in good faith, we are certainly ready to extend our hand. However, if they try to maneuver us, they will find that the negotiating team will not be responsive."
The talks between Iran and the United States are scheduled to begin on Saturday morning local time in Islamabad, according to the White House, with Vance and envoys Steve Wietkoff and Jared Kushner participating.
So far, Tehran has not officially announced its delegation, but local media reports indicate that it will be led by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, a prominent figure within the regime, who emerged as a key intermediary with the Trump administration during the war, especially after the assassination of several Iranian leaders in U.S.-Israeli strikes in recent weeks.
President Donald Trump pointed to "a 10-point proposal presented by Iran," describing it as "a negotiable basis." However, Iran later published a list of 10 points that included demands Washington could not accept, such as recognizing its control over the Strait of Hormuz, paying reparations for war damages, and lifting all sanctions. Other versions included recognizing Iran's right to enrich uranium.
White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt reported that Trump was referring to a different "more reasonable" plan.
Trump and his team have a 15-point proposal that has not been fully disclosed, but it includes Iran's commitment not to possess nuclear weapons, handing over highly enriched uranium, imposing restrictions on its defense capabilities, and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
Reopening this vital waterway, which Iran has effectively closed for weeks causing significant disruption in oil markets, is part of the agreement according to the White House. However, since the ceasefire began, only a few ships have been able to pass through, while hundreds of vessels remain stuck in the Gulf with thousands of sailors on board.
Iran halted oil tanker traffic through the strait following the Israeli attack on Lebanon, according to the "Fars" news agency. Qalibaf confirmed that "violations of the ceasefire have clear costs and strong responses," while Vance warned that Iran's failure to comply with reopening the strait would lead to the collapse of the ceasefire.