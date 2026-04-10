توقع نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس أن تكون المفاوضات المرتقبة غدا (السبت)، مع إيران في إسلام آباد «بناءة».

وقال فانس للصحفيين قبيل صعوده على متن الطائرة مغادراً واشنطن متوجهاً إلى باكستان لترؤس الوفد الأمريكي، إن الرئيس دونالد ترمب منح فريق التفاوض توجيهات شديدة الوضوح بشأن المفاوضات، لإنهاء حرب إيران.


وأضاف: «إذا كان الإيرانيون مستعدين للتفاوض بحسن نية، فنحن بالتأكيد مستعدون لمد يدنا. أما إذا حاولوا مراوغتنا، فسيجدون أن فريق التفاوض لن يكون متجاوباً».


ومن المقرر أن تبدأ المحادثات بين إيران والولايات المتحدة صباح السبت بالتوقيت المحلي في إسلام آباد، وفقاً للبيت الأبيض، بمشاركة فانس والمبعوثين ستيف ويتكوف، وجاريد كوشنر.


وحتى الآن لم تعلن طهران رسمياً عن وفدها، لكن تقارير إعلامية محلية تشير إلى أنه سيقوده رئيس البرلمان الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف، وهو شخصية بارزة داخل النظام، وبرز كوسيط رئيسي مع إدارة ترمب خلال الحرب، خصوصاً بعد اغتيال العديد من القادة الإيرانيين في ضربات أمريكية إسرائيلية في الأسابيع الأخيرة.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لفت إلى «مقترح من 10 نقاط قدمته إيران»، ووصفه بأنه «أساس قابل للتفاوض». لكن إيران نشرت لاحقاً قائمة من 10 نقاط تضمنت مطالب لا يمكن لواشنطن قبولها، مثل الاعتراف بسيطرتها على مضيق هرمز، ودفع تعويضات عن أضرار الحرب، ورفع جميع العقوبات. وتضمنت نسخ أخرى الاعتراف بحق إيران في تخصيب اليورانيوم.


وأفادت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض كارولين ليفيت بأن ترمب كان يشير إلى خطة مختلفة «أكثر معقولية».


ولدى ترمب وفريقه مقترح من 15 نقطة، لم يُكشف عنه بالكامل، لكنه يتضمن التزام إيران بعدم امتلاك سلاح نووي، وتسليم اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب، وفرض قيود على قدراتها الدفاعية، وإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز.


وتعد إعادة فتح هذا الممر المائي الحيوي، الذي أغلقته إيران فعلياً لأسابيع ما تسبب باضطراب كبير في أسواق النفط، جزءاً من الاتفاق بحسب البيت الأبيض. لكن منذ بدء الهدنة، لم تتمكن سوى سفن قليلة من العبور، بينما لا تزال مئات السفن عالقة في الخليج وعلى متنها آلاف البحارة.


وأوقفت إيران حركة ناقلات النفط عبر المضيق بعد الهجوم الإسرائيلي على لبنان، وفق وكالة «فارس». وأكد قاليباف أن «انتهاكات وقف إطلاق النار لها كلفة واضحة وردود قوية»، فيما حذر فانس من أن عدم التزام إيران بإعادة فتح المضيق سيؤدي إلى انهيار الهدنة.