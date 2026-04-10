أجرى الأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية أحمد أبو الغيط اتصالاً هاتفياً مع رئيس الوزراء اللبناني نواف سلام، اليوم (الجمعة)، أعرب فيه عن التضامن الكامل من جامعة الدول العربية مع الحكومة اللبنانية وقراراتها، خصوصا في مواجهة العدوان الإسرائيلي الغاشم وتداعياته على لبنان.
وأكد أبو الغيط وفقا لبيان رسمي للجامعة العربية، أهمية وقف إطلاق النار الشامل في لبنان، مشدداً على ضرورة شمول لبنان باتفاق وقف إطلاق النار الذي تم التوصل إليه أخيرا بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.
وأدان الأمين العام للجامعة العربية استمرار الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية، واصفا الوضع الذي يعيشه لبنان بأنه «صعب» بسبب الاستمرار في جرائم إسرائيل.
وأشاد أبو الغيط بـ«القرارات الشجاعة» التي اتخذتها الحكومة اللبنانية، مشيراً إلى أنها تعزز سيطرة الدولة الكاملة على كامل أراضيها، وتحصر السلاح في يد القوى الشرعية الجيش اللبناني والدولة فقط، مؤكدا أن هذه الخطوات تمثل «الأهمية القصوى» لاستعادة السيادة اللبنانية.
من جانبه، أكد المتحدث باسم الأمين العام جمال رشدي أن الجامعة تدعم جهود رئيس الوزراء سلام للوصول إلى حل دائم للأزمة، من خلال مفاوضات تهدف إلى وقف الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية وتوفير الظروف الملائمة للاستقرار والإعمار.
يأتي هذا الاتصال في سياق تصعيد إسرائيلي مستمر على جنوب لبنان وبعض المناطق الأخرى، رغم الإعلان عن وقف إطلاق نار مؤقت بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، حيث يسعى لبنان، تحت قيادة حكومة نواف سلام، إلى فرض سيطرة الدولة الكاملة، بما في ذلك قرارات تتعلق بحصر السلاح بيد الجيش اللبناني ومنع أي أنشطة عسكرية خارج إطار الشرعية.
وتعاني لبنان من أزمة اقتصادية وسياسية وأمنية معقدة، تفاقمت بسبب الاشتباكات والغارات الإسرائيلية المتكررة. وتدعم جامعة الدول العربية تاريخياً سيادة لبنان ووحدة أراضيه، وتدعو إلى تنفيذ قرارات مجلس الأمن الدولي المتعلقة بلبنان خصوصا القرار 1701.
The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, made a phone call today (Friday) with the Lebanese Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, in which he expressed the full solidarity of the Arab League with the Lebanese government and its decisions, especially in facing the brutal Israeli aggression and its repercussions on Lebanon.
Aboul Gheit emphasized, according to an official statement from the Arab League, the importance of a comprehensive ceasefire in Lebanon, stressing the necessity of including Lebanon in the ceasefire agreement recently reached between the United States and Iran.
The Secretary-General of the Arab League condemned the continued Israeli assaults, describing the situation in Lebanon as "difficult" due to the ongoing crimes of Israel.
Aboul Gheit praised the "courageous decisions" made by the Lebanese government, noting that they enhance the state's full control over its entire territory and restrict weapons to the hands of the legitimate forces, the Lebanese army and the state only, affirming that these steps represent the "utmost importance" for restoring Lebanese sovereignty.
For his part, the spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Jamal Rushdi, confirmed that the League supports Prime Minister Salam's efforts to reach a permanent solution to the crisis through negotiations aimed at stopping the Israeli assaults and providing the appropriate conditions for stability and reconstruction.
This call comes in the context of ongoing Israeli escalation in southern Lebanon and some other areas, despite the announcement of a temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran, as Lebanon, under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, seeks to impose full state control, including decisions related to restricting weapons to the Lebanese army and preventing any military activities outside the framework of legitimacy.
Lebanon is suffering from a complex economic, political, and security crisis, exacerbated by repeated clashes and Israeli airstrikes. The Arab League has historically supported Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity, calling for the implementation of United Nations Security Council resolutions related to Lebanon, especially Resolution 1701.