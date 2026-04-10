أجرى الأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية أحمد أبو الغيط اتصالاً هاتفياً مع رئيس الوزراء اللبناني نواف سلام، اليوم (الجمعة)، أعرب فيه عن التضامن الكامل من جامعة الدول العربية مع الحكومة اللبنانية وقراراتها، خصوصا في مواجهة العدوان الإسرائيلي الغاشم وتداعياته على لبنان.

وأكد أبو الغيط وفقا لبيان رسمي للجامعة العربية، أهمية وقف إطلاق النار الشامل في لبنان، مشدداً على ضرورة شمول لبنان باتفاق وقف إطلاق النار الذي تم التوصل إليه أخيرا بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.

وأدان الأمين العام للجامعة العربية استمرار الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية، واصفا الوضع الذي يعيشه لبنان بأنه «صعب» بسبب الاستمرار في جرائم إسرائيل.

وأشاد أبو الغيط بـ«القرارات الشجاعة» التي اتخذتها الحكومة اللبنانية، مشيراً إلى أنها تعزز سيطرة الدولة الكاملة على كامل أراضيها، وتحصر السلاح في يد القوى الشرعية الجيش اللبناني والدولة فقط، مؤكدا أن هذه الخطوات تمثل «الأهمية القصوى» لاستعادة السيادة اللبنانية.

من جانبه، أكد المتحدث باسم الأمين العام جمال رشدي أن الجامعة تدعم جهود رئيس الوزراء سلام للوصول إلى حل دائم للأزمة، من خلال مفاوضات تهدف إلى وقف الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية وتوفير الظروف الملائمة للاستقرار والإعمار.

يأتي هذا الاتصال في سياق تصعيد إسرائيلي مستمر على جنوب لبنان وبعض المناطق الأخرى، رغم الإعلان عن وقف إطلاق نار مؤقت بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، حيث يسعى لبنان، تحت قيادة حكومة نواف سلام، إلى فرض سيطرة الدولة الكاملة، بما في ذلك قرارات تتعلق بحصر السلاح بيد الجيش اللبناني ومنع أي أنشطة عسكرية خارج إطار الشرعية.

وتعاني لبنان من أزمة اقتصادية وسياسية وأمنية معقدة، تفاقمت بسبب الاشتباكات والغارات الإسرائيلية المتكررة. وتدعم جامعة الدول العربية تاريخياً سيادة لبنان ووحدة أراضيه، وتدعو إلى تنفيذ قرارات مجلس الأمن الدولي المتعلقة بلبنان خصوصا القرار 1701.