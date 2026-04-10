The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, made a phone call today (Friday) with the Lebanese Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, in which he expressed the full solidarity of the Arab League with the Lebanese government and its decisions, especially in facing the brutal Israeli aggression and its repercussions on Lebanon.

Aboul Gheit emphasized, according to an official statement from the Arab League, the importance of a comprehensive ceasefire in Lebanon, stressing the necessity of including Lebanon in the ceasefire agreement recently reached between the United States and Iran.

The Secretary-General of the Arab League condemned the continued Israeli assaults, describing the situation in Lebanon as "difficult" due to the ongoing crimes of Israel.

Aboul Gheit praised the "courageous decisions" made by the Lebanese government, noting that they enhance the state's full control over its entire territory and restrict weapons to the hands of the legitimate forces, the Lebanese army and the state only, affirming that these steps represent the "utmost importance" for restoring Lebanese sovereignty.

For his part, the spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Jamal Rushdi, confirmed that the League supports Prime Minister Salam's efforts to reach a permanent solution to the crisis through negotiations aimed at stopping the Israeli assaults and providing the appropriate conditions for stability and reconstruction.

This call comes in the context of ongoing Israeli escalation in southern Lebanon and some other areas, despite the announcement of a temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran, as Lebanon, under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, seeks to impose full state control, including decisions related to restricting weapons to the Lebanese army and preventing any military activities outside the framework of legitimacy.

Lebanon is suffering from a complex economic, political, and security crisis, exacerbated by repeated clashes and Israeli airstrikes. The Arab League has historically supported Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity, calling for the implementation of United Nations Security Council resolutions related to Lebanon, especially Resolution 1701.