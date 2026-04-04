As the American-Israeli war with Iran escalates, a state of ambiguity prevails over the negotiations between Washington and Tehran, which were initiated under the auspices of regional efforts from the Middle East, reaching China, which has entered the mediation line with a five-point initiative, as the deadline set by President Donald Trump approaches on April 6.



Regional Mediation Efforts

President Donald Trump has given Iran 48 hours to reach an agreement before it "faces hell," according to what he posted on his Truth Social platform.

At the same time, regional officials told the Associated Press today that Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey continue mediation efforts between the United States and Iran to end the war, with mediators seeking to "draft a settlement" and narrow the gap between Washington and Tehran, aiming to stop the war and reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz.

The officials explained that the proposal, which has not yet been finalized, aims to pave the way for a meeting between the two sides in Pakistan and includes a temporary ceasefire to allow for a diplomatic solution.

In contrast, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated that Tehran "has never refused to go to Islamabad" for negotiations mediated by Pakistan, considering that American media is portraying a "false" image of Iran's position.



Araqchi added in a post on the "X" platform today (Saturday) that what matters to Tehran is "the conditions for reaching a decisive and permanent end to the illegal war imposed on us," expressing gratitude for Pakistan's efforts.



American sources suggest that the deadline set by Trump may be extended for the third time if positive signs emerge during the next 48 hours, allowing for further discussions and exchanges of messages between the two sides, ruling out any agreement before its expiration.



Political observers believe that Iran is facing a strategic strike after the anticipated deadline on Monday, especially following the incidents of the downing of the American F-15 and A-10 fighter jets.



Mediation and Indirect Negotiations



As discussions about mediation and indirect negotiations resurface, Trump continues his threats to Iran, warning of "more powerful" strikes in the next two to three weeks; in a manner that would return it to the "Stone Age," affirming that Washington will begin targeting energy and oil sectors if necessary. He noted that the strategic goals of the United States in the conflict are nearing completion.



Despite Trump's assertion in last Wednesday's speech that the United States has destroyed Iran's naval and air forces and inflicted severe damage on its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, he did not commit to a timeline for ending the war, merely stating: "We will finish the mission, and we will finish it very quickly. We are very close to achieving it," while the course of the war indicates a rise in counterstrikes, amid American intelligence estimates that contradict the statements being made.



Mediation Has Hit a Dead End



Media reports have quoted mediators saying that the current round of mediation efforts has reached a "dead end," as Tehran has informed the mediators that it is not prepared to meet with American officials in Islamabad in the coming days, considering that the American demands are "unacceptable."



Trump's remarks about "severe" strikes on Tehran and targeting its infrastructure and energy facilities come at a time when Islamabad recently witnessed an exchange of messages between Washington and Tehran, under the auspices of a "quadruple international" group formed by Pakistan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey; seeking to contain the conflict and prevent the war from extending for a longer period.



It is noteworthy that Washington has set 15 conditions for stopping the war, the most important of which is Tehran's commitment not to seek to acquire nuclear weapons, along with dismantling its nuclear facilities and handing over its stockpile of uranium, in addition to agreeing to restrict its missile program in terms of range and quantity.



In contrast, Iran responded with five conditions for agreeing to stop the war, the most prominent of which is a complete halt to targeting its leaders, with guarantees that Washington and Tel Aviv will not attack it again, and demanding compensation for the damages it has suffered due to the war.