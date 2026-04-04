فيما تتصاعد الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية مع إيران، تسيطر حالة من الضبابية على مشهد المفاوضات بين واشنطن وطهران، التي انطلقت برعاية وجهود إقليمية من الشرق الأوسط، لتصل إلى الصين التي دخلت على خط الوساطة بمبادرة من خمس نقاط رئيسية، مع قرب انقضاء مهلة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الثانية في 6 أبريل الجاري.


جهود إقليمية للوساطة

أمهل الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، إيران 48 ساعة للتوصل إلى اتفاق، قبل أن "تواجه الجحيم"، وفقاً لما نشره على منصته تروث سوشيال.

في الوقت ذاته، قال مسؤولون إقليميون لوكالة "أسوشيتد برس"، اليوم، إن باكستان ومصر وتركيا تواصل جهود الوساطة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران لإنهاء الحرب، ويسعى الوسطاء إلى "صياغة تسوية" وتقليل الفجوة بين واشنطن وطهران، بهدف وقف الحرب وإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز الحيوي.

وأوضح المسؤولون أن المقترح، الذي لم يُحسم بعد، يهدف إلى تمهيد الطريق لعقد لقاء بين الجانبين في باكستان، ويتضمن وقفاً مؤقتاً للأعمال القتالية لإفساح المجال أمام حل دبلوماسي.

في المقابل، قال وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي، إن طهران «لم ترفض أبداً الذهاب إلى إسلام آباد»، من أجل المفاوضات التي تتوسط فيها باكستان، معتبراً أن وسائل الإعلام الأمريكية تقوم بوضع تصور «خاطئ» لموقف إيران.


وأضاف عراقجي في منشور على منصة «إكس»، اليوم (السبت)، أن ما يهم طهران هو «شروط التوصل إلى نهاية حاسمة ودائمة للحرب غير القانونية المفروضة علينا»، معبراً عن امتنانه لجهود باكستان.


وترجح مصادر أمريكية أن يتم تمديد المهلة التي حددها ترمب، للمرة الثالثة، في حال ما إذا ظهرت بوادر إيجابية خلال الـ48 ساعة القادمة، لإتاحة الفرصة لمزيد من المناقشات، والرسائل المتبادلة بين الجانبين، مستبعدة أي توافق قبل انقضائها.


ويعتقد مراقبون سياسيون، أن إيران باتت على موعد مع ضربة إستراتيجية بعد انتهاء المهلة المرتقبة، الإثنين، خصوصا بعد حادثتي إسقاط المقاتلتين الأمريكيتين إف15، وإيه 10.


الوساطة والمفاوضات غير المباشرة


وفيما يتجدد الحديث عن الوساطة والمفاوضات غير المباشرة، يواصل ترمب، تهديداته لإيران، متوعداً بضربات «أشد قوة» خلال الأسبوعين إلى الثلاثة أسابيع القادمة؛ بالطريقة التي تعيدها إلى «العصر الحجري»، مؤكداً أن واشنطن ستبدأ في استهداف قطاعات الطاقة والنفط إذا اقتضت الضرورة. ولفت إلى أن الأهداف الإستراتيجية للولايات المتحدة في الصراع، تقترب من الاكتمال.


وعلى الرغم من تأكيد ترمب في خطاب الأربعاء الماضي، بأن الولايات المتحدة دمرت القوات البحرية والجوية لإيران، وألحقت ضرراً بالغاً ببرنامجها النووي وبرنامجها للصواريخ الباليستية، إلا أنه لم يلتزم بجدول زمني لإنهاء الحرب، مكتفياً بقوله: «سننهي المهمة، وسننهيها بسرعة كبيرة. لقد اقتربنا جداً من تحقيقها»، فيما تشير مجريات الحرب، إلى تنامي الضربات المضادة، في ظل تقديرات استخباراتية أمريكية، تتضارب مع ما يعلن من تصريحات.


الوساطة دخلت في طريق مسدود


ونقلت تقارير صحفية، عن وسطاء قولهم: إن الجولة الحالية من جهود الوسطاء، وصلت إلى «طريق مسدود»، إذ أبلغت طهران الوسطاء، بعدم استعدادها للقاء مسؤولين أمريكيين في إسلام أباد خلال الأيام القادمة، معتبرة أن المطالب الأمريكية «غير مقبولة».


ويأتي حديث ترمب بشأن الضربات «الشديدة» على طهران، واستهداف بنيتها التحتية ومنشآت الطاقة، في وقت شهدت إسلام آباد أخيراً، تبادلاً للرسائل بين واشنطن وطهران، برعاية «رباعية دولية» تشكلت من باكستان ومصر والسعودية وتركيا؛ سعياً لاحتواء الصراع ومنع امتداد الحرب لفترة أطول.


يذكر أن واشنطن وضعت شروطاً من 15 بنداً لوقف الحرب، في مقدمتها تعهد طهران بعدم السعي إلى امتلاك أسلحة نووية، مع الالتزام بتفكيك منشآتها النووية، وتسليم مخزونها من اليورانيوم، بالإضافة إلى الموافقة على تقييد برنامجها الصاروخي من حيث المدى والكمّ.


في المقابل، ردت إيران بخمسة شروط للموافقة على وقف الحرب، أبرزها الوقف الكامل لعمليات استهداف قادتها، مع ضمان عدم عودة واشنطن وتل أبيب لمهاجمتها مرة أخرى، والمطالبة بتعويضات عن الأضرار التي لحقت بها جراء الحرب.