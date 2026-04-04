كشفت إحصائية رسمية صادرة عن الإدارة العامة للأحوال المدنية في وزارة الداخلية الفلسطينية أن قطاع غزة شهد خلال شهر مارس/آذار الماضي تسجيل 2890 مولوداً جديداً، مقابل 190 حالة وفاة فقط.

وأظهرت البيانات أن المواليد الذكور بلغوا 1474 مولوداً بنسبة 51%، فيما بلغ عدد المواليد الإناث 1416 مولودة بنسبة 49%، وبمعدل يقارب 93 مولوداً يومياً، في مؤشر يعكس هذا الرقم استمرار القدرة على التكاثر السكاني رغم الظروف الصعبة.

وعلى صعيد التوزيع الجغرافي، تصدرت مديرية غزة قائمة المحافظات بـ1205 مواليد، تلتها مديرية الشمال بـ512 مولوداً، ثم الوسطى بـ438، وخان يونس بـ395، ورفح بـ340 مولوداً.

أما فيما يتعلق بالوفيات، فقد سجلت مكاتب الأحوال المدنية 190 حالة وفاة، منها 124 حالة للذكور بنسبة 65.26%، و66 حالة للإناث بنسبة 34.74%.

ويأتي هذا الإعلان في ظل استمرار التصعيد الميداني المتقطع في القطاع، وتحذيرات متزايدة من المنظمات الإنسانية الدولية من تفاقم الأوضاع الصحية والمعيشية جراء تكرار استهداف المناطق المدنية وتدمير البنية التحتية، بما في ذلك المستشفيات والمراكز الصحية.

وتُعد هذه الأرقام مؤشراً على الديناميكية السكانية في غزة، التي يبلغ عدد سكانها أكثر من مليوني نسمة، وتعاني منذ سنوات طويلة من حصار خانق وتدمير واسع للبنية التحتية، ورغم التقارير الدولية التي تحدثت عن انخفاض نسبي في معدلات الولادة خلال فترات التصعيد الشديد بسبب الإجهاض والولادات المبكرة وتدهور الرعاية الصحية الإنجابية، إلا أن شهر مارس شهد استمرار تسجيل مواليد جدد بأعداد ملحوظة.

وتشير إحصاءات سابقة مشابهة إلى أن غزة سجلت في بعض الأشهر السابقة أكثر من 3000 مولود، مما يعكس معدلات خصوبة مرتفعة نسبياً مقارنة بدول أخرى في المنطقة، حتى في أصعب الظروف.