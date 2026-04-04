An official statistic issued by the General Administration of Civil Affairs in the Palestinian Ministry of Interior revealed that the Gaza Strip witnessed the registration of 2,890 newborns during the past month of March, compared to only 190 deaths.

The data showed that the number of male births reached 1,474, accounting for 51%, while the number of female births was 1,416, representing 49%, with an average of about 93 births per day, indicating the continued ability for population reproduction despite the difficult circumstances.

In terms of geographic distribution, the Gaza Directorate topped the list of governorates with 1,205 births, followed by the North Directorate with 512 births, then the Central Governorate with 438, Khan Younis with 395, and Rafah with 340 births.

As for deaths, the civil status offices recorded 190 cases, including 124 cases for males, accounting for 65.26%, and 66 cases for females, representing 34.74%.

This announcement comes amid ongoing intermittent field escalation in the sector, and increasing warnings from international humanitarian organizations about the worsening health and living conditions due to repeated targeting of civilian areas and destruction of infrastructure, including hospitals and health centers.

These figures are an indicator of the demographic dynamics in Gaza, which has a population of more than two million people and has been suffering for many years from a suffocating blockade and widespread destruction of infrastructure. Despite international reports indicating a relative decline in birth rates during periods of severe escalation due to abortion, premature births, and the deterioration of reproductive health care, the month of March saw a continued registration of newborns in significant numbers.

Previous similar statistics indicate that Gaza recorded more than 3,000 births in some previous months, reflecting relatively high fertility rates compared to other countries in the region, even in the most challenging circumstances.