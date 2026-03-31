شدد الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي على ضرورة خفض التصعيد الراهن بمنطقة الشرق الأوسط.

واستعرض السيسي في اتصال هاتفي مع نظيره الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، الجهود التي تبذلها مصر من أجل خفض التوتر والحفاظ على الأمن الإقليمي، وذلك بالتنسيق مع عدد من الشركاء الإقليميين، وبما يجنب المنطقة مخاطر الانزلاق إلى حالة من الفوضى.

وأشار السيسي إلى أن روسيا بما لها من وزن وقدرات على المستوى الدولي قادرة على التأثير في اتجاه وقف الحرب، كما أكدعلى دعم مصر الكامل لأمن الدول العربية الشقيقة، ورفضها التام للمساس باستقرارها وسيادتها تحت أي ذريعة، مؤكداً أن أمن الدول العربية يعد امتداداً للأمن القومي المصري.

وأشار متحدث الرئاسة المصرية السفير محمد الشناوي، إلى أن الرئيسين تناولا سبل استعادة الاستقرار الإقليمي، خصوصاً في ظل الآثار الاقتصادية السلبية للحرب الحالية وتداعياتها على الأمن والاستقرار الإقليميين والدوليين.

ومن ناحيته، ثمن الرئيس الروسي الجهود التي تقوم بها مصر من أجل تدعيم الأمن الإقليمي وخفض التوتر بالمنطقة، معرباً عن تطلعه لاحتواء التصعيد الراهن وتحقيق التهدئة.

وذكر المتحدث أن الرئيسين تناولا عدداً من القضايا الإقليمية الأخرى، وفي مقدمتها مستجدات الأوضاع في الأرض الفلسطينية المحتلة، إذ أكد السيسي الأولوية التي تمنحها مصر لمواصلة تنفيذ اتفاق وقف الحرب في قطاع غزة، بما يشمل تعزيز تدفق المساعدات الإنسانية للقطاع بكميات كافية دون قيود، وسرعة البدء في عملية إعادة إعمار القطاع، والعمل على إحياء عملية سياسية تفضي إلى قيام الدولة الفلسطينية المستقلة على خطوط الـ4 من يونيو عام 1967 وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية وفقاً لقرارات الشرعية الدولية وحل الدولتين، باعتبار أن ذلك هو السبيل الوحيد لتحقيق الاستقرار الدائم بالمنطقة.

وفي هذا السياق، أكد السيسي حرص بلاده على مواصلة التنسيق مع الجانب الروسي لتحقيق التسوية العادلة والشاملة للقضية الفلسطينية، ومن جانبه، رحب الرئيس «بوتين» بمواصلة التشاور والتنسيق مع مصر في هذا الصدد.

وأشار المتحدث إلى أن الرئيسين تناولا تطورات الأزمة الروسية – الأوكرانية، إذ أكد السيسي دعم مصر للجهود الرامية لتسويتها سياسياً، معرباً عن استعداد مصر لتقديم الدعم في هذا الإطار، وهو ما ثمنه الرئيس الروسي.

وأضاف المتحدث أن الاتصال تطرق أيضاً لعلاقات الشراكة الاستراتيجية بين مصر وروسيا وسبل تطويرها في مختلف المجالات، خصوصاً السياسية والتجارية والاستثمارية، وكذلك في مجال السياحة، وقد أكد السيسي حرص مصر على دفع العلاقات الوثيقة مع الجانب الروسي بما يحقق مصالح البلدين والشعبين الصديقين.

وبحث الاتصال أيضاً الموقف الحالي لمشروعات التعاون الاستراتيجي بين مصر وروسيا بعدد من القطاعات، ومن بينها مشروع محطة الضبعة النووية، ومشروع إنشاء المنطقة الصناعية الروسية بالمنطقة الاقتصادية لقناة السويس، إضافة إلى التعاون المثمر بين البلدين في مجالات الطاقة، والسياحة، والقطاع الغذائي.