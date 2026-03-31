The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi emphasized the necessity of reducing the current escalation in the Middle East.

El-Sisi reviewed, in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin today (Tuesday), the efforts Egypt is making to reduce tension and maintain regional security, in coordination with several regional partners, in order to spare the region the risks of slipping into chaos.

El-Sisi pointed out that Russia, with its weight and capabilities on the international level, is capable of influencing the direction towards stopping the war. He also affirmed Egypt's full support for the security of its Arab brotherly countries and its complete rejection of any infringement on their stability and sovereignty under any pretext, stressing that the security of Arab countries is an extension of Egyptian national security.

The Egyptian presidential spokesperson, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shenawy, indicated that the two presidents discussed ways to restore regional stability, especially in light of the negative economic impacts of the current war and its repercussions on regional and international security and stability.

For his part, the Russian president praised Egypt's efforts to bolster regional security and reduce tension in the area, expressing his hope to contain the current escalation and achieve de-escalation.

The spokesperson mentioned that the two presidents addressed several other regional issues, foremost among them the developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, where El-Sisi affirmed the priority Egypt gives to continuing the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, including enhancing the flow of humanitarian aid to the sector in sufficient quantities without restrictions, and the prompt commencement of the reconstruction process in the sector, as well as working to revive a political process that leads to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the two-state solution, considering that this is the only way to achieve lasting stability in the region.

In this context, El-Sisi confirmed his country's keenness to continue coordinating with the Russian side to achieve a just and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue. For his part, President Putin welcomed the continuation of consultations and coordination with Egypt in this regard.

The spokesperson noted that the two presidents discussed the developments of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, where El-Sisi affirmed Egypt's support for efforts aimed at resolving it politically, expressing Egypt's readiness to provide support in this framework, which was appreciated by the Russian president.

The spokesperson added that the call also touched on the strategic partnership relations between Egypt and Russia and ways to develop them in various fields, especially political, commercial, and investment areas, as well as in tourism. El-Sisi confirmed Egypt's commitment to advancing the close relations with the Russian side in a way that serves the interests of both countries and their friendly peoples.

The call also discussed the current status of strategic cooperation projects between Egypt and Russia in several sectors, including the El-Dabaa nuclear power plant project, the establishment of the Russian industrial zone in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, in addition to the fruitful cooperation between the two countries in the fields of energy, tourism, and the food sector.