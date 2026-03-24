The Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called today (Tuesday) on the parties involved in the Iranian crisis to seize all available opportunities to initiate peace talks as soon as possible.



Wang Yi emphasized during a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi that "dialogue is always better than fighting," stressing that "all contentious issues must be resolved through dialogue and negotiation, not by using force."



At the same time, an Iranian source confirmed to CNN that communications have taken place between the United States and Iran, and that Tehran is ready to listen to sustainable proposals to end the war.



The source stated: "There have been communications between the United States and Iran, initiated by Washington, in recent days, but they have not reached the level of full negotiations," adding: "We have received messages through various intermediaries to explore whether it is possible to reach an agreement to end the war."



The source pointed out that "the proposals being considered aim not only to achieve a ceasefire but also to reach a tangible agreement to end the conflict between the United States and Iran," refusing to elaborate further.



The source declined to comment on the public statements made by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the negotiations, affirming that Iran's position has always been clear that Tehran is willing to consider any feasible proposal.



The source added: "Iran is not asking for a meeting or direct talks with the United States, but it is ready to listen if there is a vision for a sustainable agreement that ensures the preservation of Iran's national interests," indicating that "Iran is prepared to provide all necessary guarantees that it will never develop nuclear weapons, but it has the right to the peaceful use of nuclear technology."



The source confirmed that any proposal must also include the lifting of all sanctions imposed on Iran.



For his part, a White House spokesperson commented on the Iranian official's statements: "Of course they go to CNN because they know it will broadcast fake news without hesitation for a moment."