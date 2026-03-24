دعا وزير الخارجية الصيني وانج يي اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أطراف الأزمة الإيرانية إلى اغتنام جميع الفرص المتاحة لبدء محادثات السلام في أسرع وقت ممكن.
وأكد وانج يي خلال اتصال هاتفي مع نظيره الإيراني عباس عراقجي، أن «الحوار أفضل دائماً من القتال»، مشدداً على أن «جميع القضايا الشائكة يجب حلها عبر الحوار والتفاوض لا باستخدام القوة».
في الوقت ذاته، أكد مصدر إيراني لشبكة «سي إن إن» أن اتصالات جرت بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، وأن طهران مستعدة للاستماع إلى مقترحات مستدامة لإنهاء الحرب.
وقال المصدر: «كانت هناك اتصالات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، بدأت من جانب واشنطن، في الأيام الأخيرة، لكنها لم تصل إلى مستوى مفاوضات كاملة»، مضيفاً: «تلقينا رسائل عبر وسطاء مختلفين لاستكشاف ما إذا كان من الممكن التوصل إلى اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب».
وأشار المصدر إلى أن «المقترحات التي يجري النظر فيها تهدف ليس فقط إلى تحقيق وقف لإطلاق النار، بل إلى اتفاق ملموس لإنهاء الصراع بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران»، رافضاً الخوض في مزيد من التفاصيل.
ورفض المصدر التعليق على التصريحات العلنية للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بشأن المفاوضات، مؤكداً أن موقف إيران كان دائماً واضحاً بأن طهران مستعدة للنظر في أي مقترح قابل للتطبيق.
وأضاف المصدر: «إيران لا تطلب عقد اجتماع أو إجراء محادثات مباشرة مع الولايات المتحدة، لكنها مستعدة للاستماع إذا أصبح هناك تصور لاتفاق مستدام يضمن الحفاظ على المصالح الوطنية لإيران»، مبيناً أن «إيران مستعدة لتقديم جميع الضمانات اللازمة بأنها لن تطور أسلحة نووية أبداً، لكنها من حقها الاستخدام السلمي للتكنولوجيا النووية».
وأكد المصدر أن أي مقترح يجب أن يشمل أيضاً إنهاء جميع العقوبات المفروضة على إيران.
بدوره، قال متحدث باسم البيت الأبيض، تعليقاً على تصريحات المسؤول الإيراني: «طبعاً يذهبون إلى (سي إن إن)، لأنهم يعرفون أنها ستبث أخباراً كاذبة من دون أن تتردد للحظة واحدة».
The Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called today (Tuesday) on the parties involved in the Iranian crisis to seize all available opportunities to initiate peace talks as soon as possible.
Wang Yi emphasized during a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi that "dialogue is always better than fighting," stressing that "all contentious issues must be resolved through dialogue and negotiation, not by using force."
At the same time, an Iranian source confirmed to CNN that communications have taken place between the United States and Iran, and that Tehran is ready to listen to sustainable proposals to end the war.
The source stated: "There have been communications between the United States and Iran, initiated by Washington, in recent days, but they have not reached the level of full negotiations," adding: "We have received messages through various intermediaries to explore whether it is possible to reach an agreement to end the war."
The source pointed out that "the proposals being considered aim not only to achieve a ceasefire but also to reach a tangible agreement to end the conflict between the United States and Iran," refusing to elaborate further.
The source declined to comment on the public statements made by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the negotiations, affirming that Iran's position has always been clear that Tehran is willing to consider any feasible proposal.
The source added: "Iran is not asking for a meeting or direct talks with the United States, but it is ready to listen if there is a vision for a sustainable agreement that ensures the preservation of Iran's national interests," indicating that "Iran is prepared to provide all necessary guarantees that it will never develop nuclear weapons, but it has the right to the peaceful use of nuclear technology."
The source confirmed that any proposal must also include the lifting of all sanctions imposed on Iran.
For his part, a White House spokesperson commented on the Iranian official's statements: "Of course they go to CNN because they know it will broadcast fake news without hesitation for a moment."