دعا وزير الخارجية الصيني وانج يي اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أطراف الأزمة الإيرانية إلى اغتنام جميع الفرص المتاحة لبدء محادثات السلام في أسرع وقت ممكن.


وأكد وانج يي خلال اتصال هاتفي ‌مع نظيره الإيراني عباس عراقجي، أن «الحوار أفضل دائماً من القتال»، مشدداً على أن «جميع القضايا الشائكة يجب حلها عبر الحوار والتفاوض لا باستخدام القوة».


في الوقت ذاته، أكد مصدر إيراني لشبكة «سي إن إن» أن اتصالات جرت بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، وأن طهران مستعدة للاستماع إلى مقترحات مستدامة لإنهاء الحرب.


وقال المصدر: «كانت هناك اتصالات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، بدأت من جانب واشنطن، في الأيام الأخيرة، لكنها لم تصل إلى مستوى مفاوضات كاملة»، مضيفاً: «تلقينا رسائل عبر وسطاء مختلفين لاستكشاف ما إذا كان من الممكن التوصل إلى اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب».


وأشار المصدر إلى أن «المقترحات التي يجري النظر فيها تهدف ليس فقط إلى تحقيق وقف لإطلاق النار، بل إلى اتفاق ملموس لإنهاء الصراع بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران»، رافضاً الخوض في مزيد من التفاصيل.


ورفض المصدر التعليق على التصريحات العلنية للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بشأن المفاوضات، مؤكداً أن موقف إيران كان دائماً واضحاً بأن طهران مستعدة للنظر في أي مقترح قابل للتطبيق.


وأضاف المصدر: «إيران لا تطلب عقد اجتماع أو إجراء محادثات مباشرة مع الولايات المتحدة، لكنها مستعدة للاستماع إذا أصبح هناك تصور لاتفاق مستدام يضمن الحفاظ على المصالح الوطنية لإيران»، مبيناً أن «إيران مستعدة لتقديم جميع الضمانات اللازمة بأنها لن تطور أسلحة نووية أبداً، لكنها من حقها الاستخدام السلمي للتكنولوجيا النووية».


وأكد المصدر أن أي مقترح يجب أن يشمل أيضاً إنهاء جميع العقوبات المفروضة على إيران.


بدوره، قال متحدث باسم البيت الأبيض، تعليقاً على تصريحات المسؤول الإيراني: «طبعاً يذهبون إلى (سي إن إن)، لأنهم يعرفون أنها ستبث أخباراً كاذبة من دون أن تتردد للحظة واحدة».