ترمب: إسرائيل لن تهاجم حقل الغاز الإيراني مرة أخرى

The escalating confrontation between the United States and Israel on one side, and Iran on the other, has seen a dangerous development following the targeting of the giant Iranian gas field "South Pars," in a move described by U.S. President Donald Trump as a "furious and violent reaction" from Israel.

Trump's Warning

Trump stated that the attack represents a significant escalation in the ongoing war that has lasted for weeks, noting that Israel would not carry out similar strikes in the future unless Iran initiates a response, warning that in this case, the United States would destroy the entire Iranian field "with a force that Iran has never seen before," whether with or without Israeli assistance.



Attack on South Pars Field

The attack that occurred on Wednesday on one of the largest gas fields in the world led to a rise in global oil prices, at a time when Tehran threatened to expand its targeting to include oil and gas facilities in the Gulf region, having already launched missiles towards Qatar and Saudi Arabia.



Reckless Iranian Attack

QatarEnergy confirmed that facilities in the industrial city of Ras Laffan, which processes about one-fifth of the world's gas supplies, sustained significant damage as a result of the Iranian missile strikes, with widespread fires breaking out in the liquefied natural gas facilities.

In Saudi Arabia, authorities announced the interception and destruction of four ballistic missiles heading towards the capital Riyadh, in addition to thwarting a drone attack targeting a gas facility in the eastern part of the kingdom, while Iranian attacks renewed on Thursday, again targeting facilities in Qatar and objectives in Riyadh.

Despite Trump's confirmation that the United States had no prior knowledge of the Israeli strike, American media reports indicated that he implicitly approved the plan to target the Iranian field.

The "South Pars" is the Iranian part of the largest natural gas field in the world, which is shared by Iran and Qatar.

Since the outbreak of the conflict, Iran has expanded its operations to include American and Israeli targets in the region, warning neighboring countries against hosting any military operations against it.

Sending American Troops to the Middle East

In the absence of signs of de-escalation, Trump is considering sending thousands of additional American troops to the Middle East, in a move aimed at securing navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, which is a vital artery through which about one-fifth of global oil trade passes.

Rising Energy Prices

The closure of the strait by Iran has led to a sharp increase in global energy prices, amid fears of a new wave of inflation.

On the ground, the British Maritime Trade Operations reported that a ship was hit by an unknown projectile near the Ras Laffan facilities, with no injuries reported among the crew.

Meeting in Riyadh

On the political front, foreign ministers from 12 countries condemned the Iranian attacks on Gulf states during a meeting in Riyadh, calling for an immediate halt to the escalation, and asserting that targeting civilians and infrastructure, including oil facilities and airports, cannot be justified.

For his part, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan warned that Iranian pressures "will backfire politically and morally," affirming his country's right to respond militarily if necessary.

In other field developments, the Saudi port of Yanbu on the Red Sea was subjected to a limited-impact air attack, while the UAE closed the Habshan gas facility after intercepting missiles described as an "Iranian terrorist attack."

Iran also issued warnings to evacuate several oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, indicating the possibility of further escalation.

European Concern

In Europe, EU leaders are seeking to contain the significant rise in energy prices, which have jumped by more than 60% since the start of the war on February 28, amid limited options.

According to estimates from human rights organizations, the death toll in Iran has exceeded 3,000 people since the start of the U.S.-Israeli strikes, while around 900 people have been killed in Lebanon with hundreds of thousands displaced, and the attacks have resulted in casualties in Iraq and Gulf countries, in addition to the deaths of at least 13 American soldiers.