شهدت المواجهة المتصاعدة بين الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل من جهة، وإيران من جهة أخرى، تطورًا خطيرًا بعد استهداف حقل الغاز الإيراني العملاق «بارس الجنوبي»، في خطوة وصفها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بأنها «رد فعل غاضب وعنيف» من جانب إسرائيل.

تحذير ترمب

وقال ترمب إن الهجوم يمثل تصعيدًا كبيرًا في مسار الحرب الدائرة منذ أسابيع، مشيرًا إلى أن إسرائيل لن تُقدم على ضربات مماثلة مستقبلًا ما لم تبادر إيران بالرد، محذراً في هذه الحالة من أن الولايات المتحدة ستدمر الحقل الإيراني بأكمله «بقوة هائلة لم تشهدها إيران من قبل»، سواء بمساعدة إسرائيل أو بدونها.
ترمب: إسرائيل لن تهاجم حقل الغاز الإيراني مرة أخرى

هجوم على حقل باريس الجنوبي

الهجوم الذي وقع الأربعاء على أحد أكبر حقول الغاز في العالم أدى إلى ارتفاع أسعار النفط عالميًا، في وقت هددت فيه طهران بتوسيع دائرة استهدافها لتشمل منشآت النفط والغاز في منطقة الخليج، حيث أطلقت بالفعل صواريخ باتجاه قطر والسعودية.
ترمب: إسرائيل لن تهاجم حقل الغاز الإيراني مرة أخرى

هجوم إيراني طائش

وأكدت شركة «قطر للطاقة» تعرض منشآت في مدينة رأس لفان الصناعية، التي تُعالج نحو خُمس إمدادات الغاز العالمية، لأضرار كبيرة نتيجة الضربات الصاروخية الإيرانية، مع اندلاع حرائق واسعة في مرافق الغاز الطبيعي المسال.

وفي السعودية، أعلنت السلطات اعتراض وتدمير أربعة صواريخ باليستية كانت متجهة نحو العاصمة الرياض، إضافة إلى إحباط هجوم بطائرة مسيّرة استهدف منشأة غاز في شرق المملكة، كما تجددت الهجمات الإيرانية الخميس لتطال مجددًا منشآت في قطر وأهدافًا في الرياض.

ورغم تأكيد ترمب أن الولايات المتحدة لم تكن على علم مسبق بالضربة الإسرائيلية، أفادت تقارير صحفية أمريكية بأنه وافق ضمنيًا على خطة استهداف الحقل الإيراني.

ويُعد «بارس الجنوبي» الجزء الإيراني من أكبر حقل غاز طبيعي في العالم، والذي تتقاسمه إيران مع قطر.

ومنذ اندلاع النزاع، وسّعت إيران نطاق عملياتها لتشمل أهدافًا أمريكية وإسرائيلية في المنطقة، محذرة دول الجوار من استضافة أي عمليات عسكرية ضدها.

إرسال جنود أمريكيين إلى الشرق الأوسط

وفي ظل غياب مؤشرات على التهدئة، يدرس ترمب إرسال آلاف الجنود الأمريكيين الإضافيين إلى الشرق الأوسط، في خطوة تهدف إلى تأمين الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، الذي يُعد شريانًا حيويًا يمر عبره نحو خُمس تجارة النفط العالمية.

ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة

وقد أدى إغلاق إيران للمضيق إلى ارتفاع حاد في أسعار الطاقة عالميًا، وسط مخاوف من موجة تضخم جديدة.

ميدانيًا، أعلنت هيئة عمليات التجارة البحرية البريطانية تعرض سفينة لقذيفة مجهولة قرب منشآت رأس لفان، دون وقوع إصابات بين الطاقم.

اجتماع الرياض

وعلى الصعيد السياسي، أدان وزراء خارجية 12 دولة، خلال اجتماع في الرياض، الهجمات الإيرانية على دول الخليج، مطالبين بوقف فوري للتصعيد، كما أكدوا أن استهداف المدنيين والبنية التحتية، بما في ذلك المنشآت النفطية والمطارات، لا يمكن تبريره.

من جانبه، حذر وزير الخارجية السعودي الأمير فيصل بن فرحان من أن الضغوط الإيرانية «سترتد سياسيًا وأخلاقيًا»، مؤكدًا احتفاظ بلاده بحق الرد العسكري إذا لزم الأمر.

وفي تطورات ميدانية أخرى، تعرض ميناء ينبع السعودي على البحر الأحمر لهجوم جوي محدود التأثير، بينما أغلقت الإمارات منشأة حبشان للغاز بعد اعتراض صواريخ وُصفت بأنها «هجوم إرهابي» إيراني.

كما أصدرت إيران تحذيرات بإخلاء عدد من المنشآت النفطية في السعودية والإمارات وقطر، في مؤشر على احتمال تصعيد إضافي.

قلق أوروبي

أوروبيًا، يسعى قادة الاتحاد الأوروبي إلى احتواء الارتفاع الكبير في أسعار الطاقة، التي قفزت بأكثر من 60% منذ بداية الحرب في 28 فبراير، وسط خيارات محدودة.

ووفق تقديرات منظمات حقوقية، تجاوز عدد القتلى في إيران 3 آلاف شخص منذ بدء الضربات الأمريكية-الإسرائيلية، فيما قُتل نحو 900 شخص في لبنان مع نزوح مئات الآلاف، كما أسفرت الهجمات عن سقوط ضحايا في العراق ودول الخليج، إضافة إلى مقتل ما لا يقل عن 13 جنديًا أمريكيًا.