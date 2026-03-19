ترمب: إسرائيل لن تهاجم حقل الغاز الإيراني مرة أخرى

شهدت المواجهة المتصاعدة بين الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل من جهة، وإيران من جهة أخرى، تطورًا خطيرًا بعد استهداف حقل الغاز الإيراني العملاق «بارس الجنوبي»، في خطوة وصفها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بأنها «رد فعل غاضب وعنيف» من جانب إسرائيل.
تحذير ترمب
وقال ترمب إن الهجوم يمثل تصعيدًا كبيرًا في مسار الحرب الدائرة منذ أسابيع، مشيرًا إلى أن إسرائيل لن تُقدم على ضربات مماثلة مستقبلًا ما لم تبادر إيران بالرد، محذراً في هذه الحالة من أن الولايات المتحدة ستدمر الحقل الإيراني بأكمله «بقوة هائلة لم تشهدها إيران من قبل»، سواء بمساعدة إسرائيل أو بدونها.
هجوم على حقل باريس الجنوبي
الهجوم الذي وقع الأربعاء على أحد أكبر حقول الغاز في العالم أدى إلى ارتفاع أسعار النفط عالميًا، في وقت هددت فيه طهران بتوسيع دائرة استهدافها لتشمل منشآت النفط والغاز في منطقة الخليج، حيث أطلقت بالفعل صواريخ باتجاه قطر والسعودية.
هجوم إيراني طائش
وأكدت شركة «قطر للطاقة» تعرض منشآت في مدينة رأس لفان الصناعية، التي تُعالج نحو خُمس إمدادات الغاز العالمية، لأضرار كبيرة نتيجة الضربات الصاروخية الإيرانية، مع اندلاع حرائق واسعة في مرافق الغاز الطبيعي المسال.
وفي السعودية، أعلنت السلطات اعتراض وتدمير أربعة صواريخ باليستية كانت متجهة نحو العاصمة الرياض، إضافة إلى إحباط هجوم بطائرة مسيّرة استهدف منشأة غاز في شرق المملكة، كما تجددت الهجمات الإيرانية الخميس لتطال مجددًا منشآت في قطر وأهدافًا في الرياض.
ورغم تأكيد ترمب أن الولايات المتحدة لم تكن على علم مسبق بالضربة الإسرائيلية، أفادت تقارير صحفية أمريكية بأنه وافق ضمنيًا على خطة استهداف الحقل الإيراني.
ويُعد «بارس الجنوبي» الجزء الإيراني من أكبر حقل غاز طبيعي في العالم، والذي تتقاسمه إيران مع قطر.
ومنذ اندلاع النزاع، وسّعت إيران نطاق عملياتها لتشمل أهدافًا أمريكية وإسرائيلية في المنطقة، محذرة دول الجوار من استضافة أي عمليات عسكرية ضدها.
إرسال جنود أمريكيين إلى الشرق الأوسط
وفي ظل غياب مؤشرات على التهدئة، يدرس ترمب إرسال آلاف الجنود الأمريكيين الإضافيين إلى الشرق الأوسط، في خطوة تهدف إلى تأمين الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، الذي يُعد شريانًا حيويًا يمر عبره نحو خُمس تجارة النفط العالمية.
ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة
وقد أدى إغلاق إيران للمضيق إلى ارتفاع حاد في أسعار الطاقة عالميًا، وسط مخاوف من موجة تضخم جديدة.
ميدانيًا، أعلنت هيئة عمليات التجارة البحرية البريطانية تعرض سفينة لقذيفة مجهولة قرب منشآت رأس لفان، دون وقوع إصابات بين الطاقم.
اجتماع الرياض
وعلى الصعيد السياسي، أدان وزراء خارجية 12 دولة، خلال اجتماع في الرياض، الهجمات الإيرانية على دول الخليج، مطالبين بوقف فوري للتصعيد، كما أكدوا أن استهداف المدنيين والبنية التحتية، بما في ذلك المنشآت النفطية والمطارات، لا يمكن تبريره.
من جانبه، حذر وزير الخارجية السعودي الأمير فيصل بن فرحان من أن الضغوط الإيرانية «سترتد سياسيًا وأخلاقيًا»، مؤكدًا احتفاظ بلاده بحق الرد العسكري إذا لزم الأمر.
وفي تطورات ميدانية أخرى، تعرض ميناء ينبع السعودي على البحر الأحمر لهجوم جوي محدود التأثير، بينما أغلقت الإمارات منشأة حبشان للغاز بعد اعتراض صواريخ وُصفت بأنها «هجوم إرهابي» إيراني.
كما أصدرت إيران تحذيرات بإخلاء عدد من المنشآت النفطية في السعودية والإمارات وقطر، في مؤشر على احتمال تصعيد إضافي.
قلق أوروبي
أوروبيًا، يسعى قادة الاتحاد الأوروبي إلى احتواء الارتفاع الكبير في أسعار الطاقة، التي قفزت بأكثر من 60% منذ بداية الحرب في 28 فبراير، وسط خيارات محدودة.
ووفق تقديرات منظمات حقوقية، تجاوز عدد القتلى في إيران 3 آلاف شخص منذ بدء الضربات الأمريكية-الإسرائيلية، فيما قُتل نحو 900 شخص في لبنان مع نزوح مئات الآلاف، كما أسفرت الهجمات عن سقوط ضحايا في العراق ودول الخليج، إضافة إلى مقتل ما لا يقل عن 13 جنديًا أمريكيًا.
The escalating confrontation between the United States and Israel on one side, and Iran on the other, has seen a dangerous development following the targeting of the giant Iranian gas field "South Pars," in a move described by U.S. President Donald Trump as a "furious and violent reaction" from Israel.
Trump's Warning
Trump stated that the attack represents a significant escalation in the ongoing war that has lasted for weeks, noting that Israel would not carry out similar strikes in the future unless Iran initiates a response, warning that in this case, the United States would destroy the entire Iranian field "with a force that Iran has never seen before," whether with or without Israeli assistance.
Attack on South Pars Field
The attack that occurred on Wednesday on one of the largest gas fields in the world led to a rise in global oil prices, at a time when Tehran threatened to expand its targeting to include oil and gas facilities in the Gulf region, having already launched missiles towards Qatar and Saudi Arabia.
Reckless Iranian Attack
QatarEnergy confirmed that facilities in the industrial city of Ras Laffan, which processes about one-fifth of the world's gas supplies, sustained significant damage as a result of the Iranian missile strikes, with widespread fires breaking out in the liquefied natural gas facilities.
In Saudi Arabia, authorities announced the interception and destruction of four ballistic missiles heading towards the capital Riyadh, in addition to thwarting a drone attack targeting a gas facility in the eastern part of the kingdom, while Iranian attacks renewed on Thursday, again targeting facilities in Qatar and objectives in Riyadh.
Despite Trump's confirmation that the United States had no prior knowledge of the Israeli strike, American media reports indicated that he implicitly approved the plan to target the Iranian field.
The "South Pars" is the Iranian part of the largest natural gas field in the world, which is shared by Iran and Qatar.
Since the outbreak of the conflict, Iran has expanded its operations to include American and Israeli targets in the region, warning neighboring countries against hosting any military operations against it.
Sending American Troops to the Middle East
In the absence of signs of de-escalation, Trump is considering sending thousands of additional American troops to the Middle East, in a move aimed at securing navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, which is a vital artery through which about one-fifth of global oil trade passes.
Rising Energy Prices
The closure of the strait by Iran has led to a sharp increase in global energy prices, amid fears of a new wave of inflation.
On the ground, the British Maritime Trade Operations reported that a ship was hit by an unknown projectile near the Ras Laffan facilities, with no injuries reported among the crew.
Meeting in Riyadh
On the political front, foreign ministers from 12 countries condemned the Iranian attacks on Gulf states during a meeting in Riyadh, calling for an immediate halt to the escalation, and asserting that targeting civilians and infrastructure, including oil facilities and airports, cannot be justified.
For his part, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan warned that Iranian pressures "will backfire politically and morally," affirming his country's right to respond militarily if necessary.
In other field developments, the Saudi port of Yanbu on the Red Sea was subjected to a limited-impact air attack, while the UAE closed the Habshan gas facility after intercepting missiles described as an "Iranian terrorist attack."
Iran also issued warnings to evacuate several oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, indicating the possibility of further escalation.
European Concern
In Europe, EU leaders are seeking to contain the significant rise in energy prices, which have jumped by more than 60% since the start of the war on February 28, amid limited options.
According to estimates from human rights organizations, the death toll in Iran has exceeded 3,000 people since the start of the U.S.-Israeli strikes, while around 900 people have been killed in Lebanon with hundreds of thousands displaced, and the attacks have resulted in casualties in Iraq and Gulf countries, in addition to the deaths of at least 13 American soldiers.