أعلنت السلطات الباكستانية استهداف مواقع عسكرية ومخابئ «إرهابية» في قندهار جنوب أفغانستان.


وذكرت مصادر أمنية في إسلام آباد، أن القوات الباكستانية «دمرت بنى تحتية ومواقع تخزين معدات في قندهار كانت تستخدمها حركة طالبان الأفغانية والإرهابيون ضد المدنيين الباكستانيين الأبرياء».


وتتواجه أفغانستان وباكستان منذ أشهر، وتتهم إسلام آباد جارتها بإيواء مقاتلين من حركة طالبان باكستان التي تبنت المسؤولية عن هجمات دامية في باكستان، وهي اتهامات تنفيها السلطات الأفغانية. وأكد شهود عيان في قندهار أنهم شاهدوا طائرات عسكرية تحلّق فوق المدينة وسمعوا دوي انفجارات.


وقال أحد السكان «حلقت طائرات عسكرية فوق جبل تقع عليه قاعدة عسكرية، ثم وقع انفجار»، مضيفاً أنه رأى ألسنة اللهب تتصاعد من الموقع.


من جانبه، أفاد المتحدث باسم حكومة طالبان ذبيح الله مجاهد، بأن الغارات استهدفت مركزاً لإعادة تأهيل مدمني المخدرات، وحاوية شحن فارغة في الجبال حيث يحتمي الجنود من الشمس نهاراً، من دون وقوع أي إصابات.


وأضاف أن المواقع التي ذكرها الباكستانيون بعيدة كل البعد عن هذين المكانين.


وتحدث سكان محليون عن غارة جوية سُمع دويّها في سبين بولدك بجنوب أفغانستان، بينما أعلنت سلطات طالبان عن وقوع اشتباكات في ولاية خوست في شرق البلاد.


وكانت إسلام آباد قد أعلنت أنها أحبطت هجوماً بطائرات مسيّرة شنته «طالبان الأفغانية»، فيما اتهم الرئيس الباكستاني آصف علي زرداري كابول بـ«تجاوز الخط الأحمر» بشن هجوم على أهداف مدنية.


وقصفت باكستان، (الجمعة)، مواقع عدة في أفغانستان، من بينها كابول. وأسفرت الغارة على العاصمة الأفغانية عن مقتل أربعة مدنيين، وفق الأمم المتحدة.


وفي أكتوبر 2025، أسفرت الاشتباكات بين أفغانستان وباكستان عن مقتل العشرات، وأدت إلى إغلاق شبه كامل للحدود البرية. وبعد جهود وساطة متعددة، هدأت حدة الاشتباكات. لكن الصراع تصاعد مجدداً في 26 فبراير الماضي بعد غارات جوية باكستانية أعقبها هجوم بري أفغاني.


وبحسب تقرير للأمم المتحدة، قُتل 75 مدنياً أفغانياً منذ تصاعد القتال في 26 فبراير الماضي. كما نزح ما لا يقل عن 115 ألف شخص داخل أفغانستان.