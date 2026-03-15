The Pakistani authorities announced the targeting of military sites and "terrorist" hideouts in Kandahar, southern Afghanistan.



Security sources in Islamabad reported that Pakistani forces "destroyed infrastructure and storage sites in Kandahar that were used by the Afghan Taliban and terrorists against innocent Pakistani civilians."



Afghanistan and Pakistan have been facing off for months, with Islamabad accusing its neighbor of harboring fighters from the Pakistani Taliban, which has claimed responsibility for deadly attacks in Pakistan—accusations that Afghan authorities deny. Eyewitnesses in Kandahar confirmed that they saw military aircraft flying over the city and heard the sound of explosions.



One resident said, "Military planes flew over a mountain where a military base is located, and then an explosion occurred," adding that he saw flames rising from the site.



For his part, the Taliban government spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, stated that the airstrikes targeted a drug rehabilitation center and an empty shipping container in the mountains where soldiers seek shelter from the sun during the day, without any casualties.



He added that the sites mentioned by the Pakistanis are far removed from these two locations.



Local residents spoke of an airstrike whose sound was heard in Spin Boldak in southern Afghanistan, while Taliban authorities reported clashes in Khost province in the east of the country.



Islamabad had announced that it thwarted a drone attack launched by the "Afghan Taliban," while Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari accused Kabul of "crossing the red line" by attacking civilian targets.



Pakistan bombed several sites in Afghanistan on Friday, including Kabul. The airstrike on the Afghan capital resulted in the deaths of four civilians, according to the United Nations.



In October 2025, clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan resulted in dozens of deaths and led to a near-total closure of the land borders. After multiple mediation efforts, the intensity of the clashes subsided. However, the conflict escalated again on February 26 of last year after Pakistani airstrikes followed by an Afghan ground attack.



According to a United Nations report, 75 Afghan civilians have been killed since the fighting escalated on February 26. At least 115,000 people have been displaced within Afghanistan.