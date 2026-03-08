كشف مسؤول لبناني أن 117 إيرانياً، بينهم دبلوماسيون وموظفون في السفارة، غادروا لبنان على متن طائرة روسية ليل السبت/الأحد، وفق ما نقلت عنه وكالة «فرانس برس».

استهداف قادة إيرانيين


وكان الجيش الإسرائيلي أعلن أنه استهدف قادة إيرانيين يعملون في العاصمة اللبنانية، بعد ضرب فندق رامادا في منطقة الروشة، وتحدثت الأنباء عن مقتل 4 من الحرس الثوري في هذا الاستهداف.

وأضحت المصادر أن بين القتلى، رئيسي الفرع المالي وفرع المخابرات بفيلق القدس فرع لبنان.

وكان مصدر أمني لبناني أفاد بأن "ضباط ارتباط إيرانيين ينسقون مع حزب الله عملياته الجارية في الحرب" التي بدأت بإطلاق الحزب رشقة صاروخية باتجاه إسرائيل "ثأراً" لمقتل المرشدالإيراني علي خامنئي.

وسبق أن أعلنت الحكومة اللبنانية منع أي نشاط عسكري أو أمني للحرس الثوري الإيراني في البلاد، في ظل المواجهات المتصاعدة بين حزب الله وإسرائيل.

منع أنشطة الحرس الثوري


وكان وزير الإعلام اللبناني بول مرقص أعلن عقب جلسة لمجلس الوزراء أن رئيس الحكومة نواف سلام طلب اتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة لمنع أي نشاط محتمل لعناصر الحرس الثوري الإيراني داخل لبنان، تمهيداً لترحيلهم.


وأكد مرقص أن رئيس الحكومة شدد على رفض الاتهامات التي تتهم الحكومة بالتماهي مع المطالب الإسرائيلية، مشيراً إلى أن «من زجّ لبنان في هذه التداعيات هو من ارتكب الخطأ».


وجاءت هذه الخطوة بعد إعلان الحكومة اللبنانية حظر الأنشطة العسكرية لحزب الله، وحصر دوره في العمل السياسي، مع تكليف الجيش بتنفيذ قرار حصر السلاح بيد الدولة.


ويأتي التحرك الحكومي اللبناني عقب هجوم صاروخي نفذه حزب الله على إسرائيل، قال إنه جاء رداً على مقتل المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي خلال الضربات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية على إيران.