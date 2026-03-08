A Lebanese official revealed that 117 Iranians, including diplomats and embassy staff, left Lebanon on a Russian plane late Saturday/Sunday, according to the French news agency "AFP."



The Israeli army announced that it targeted Iranian leaders operating in the Lebanese capital, following the strike on the Ramada Hotel in the Raouche area, with reports indicating the death of 4 members of the Revolutionary Guard in this targeting.



The Lebanese government had previously announced a ban on any military or security activity by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in the country, amid escalating confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel.



Lebanese Information Minister Paul Murqus announced after a Cabinet session that Prime Minister Nawaf Salam requested the necessary measures to prevent any potential activity by Revolutionary Guard elements within Lebanon, in preparation for their expulsion.



Murqus confirmed that the Prime Minister emphasized the rejection of accusations claiming the government aligns with Israeli demands, pointing out that "those who dragged Lebanon into these repercussions are the ones who made the mistake."



This step came after the Lebanese government announced a ban on military activities by Hezbollah, limiting its role to political work, while assigning the army to implement the decision to confine weapons to the state.



The Lebanese government's move follows a missile attack carried out by Hezbollah on Israel, which it stated was in response to the killing of Iranian leader Ali Khamenei during the American and Israeli strikes on Iran.