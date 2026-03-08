The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, condemned today, Sunday, “in the strongest terms,” the dangerous Iranian escalation against civilian targets and vital facilities in the Gulf region, affirming that these attacks represent a “desperate strategy against countries that did not participate in the war and did not seek it.”



Aboul Gheit emphasized in his speech at the emergency Arab ministerial meeting today, Sunday, that this reckless and unjustified escalation represents a colossal miscalculation that Iran must review immediately.



He stressed that Iran “is committing aggression against peoples by targeting vital facilities and civilian objectives, and that it is dragging the entire region into a highly dangerous trajectory through its uncalculated escalation against the population and vital objectives and civilian facilities.”



The spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Jamal Rushdi, stated that Aboul Gheit “is closely following the developments of the Iranian escalation, and he considers it a desperate strategy against countries that did not participate in the war and did not seek it, and this strategy will only deepen hatred and animosity in the region.”



Aboul Gheit described the Iranian attacks against Arab countries as dangerous. He stated that the attacks being carried out by Iran are fully condemned, and they are not only a blatant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, but they also constitute an aggression against the principles of good neighborliness.



He warned that the Iranian attacks “create an unprecedented state of hostility between Iran and the Arab neighboring countries, and they create a deep rift between Iran and this neighborhood, which will leave a profound impact in the future.”

He affirmed that there is no justification that can be accepted for targeting neighboring Arab countries with the aim of dragging them into a war that is not theirs, especially since several Arab countries have tirelessly worked to avoid the occurrence of this catastrophic war.



The Arab League Council is currently holding a meeting at the level of foreign ministers in an extraordinary session via video conference to discuss the blatant Iranian aggressions, at the request of Jordan and Arab countries.



This ministerial meeting comes at the request of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and Egypt, to discuss the Iranian aggressions against Arab countries in violation of international laws, charters, and principles of good neighborliness.