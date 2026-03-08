أدان الأمين العام للجامعة العربية أحمد أبو الغيط، اليوم الأحد، «بأشد العبارات»، التصعيد الإيراني الخطير ضد أهداف مدنية ومنشآت حيوية في منطقة الخليج، مؤكدا أن تلك الهجمات بمثابة «استراتيجية يائسة ضد دول لم تشارك في الحرب ولم تسع لها».


وأكد الأمين العام للجامعة العربية في كلمته أمام الاجتماع الوزاري العربي الطارىء اليوم الأحد، أن هذا التصعيد المتهور وغير المبرر يُمثل خطأً هائلاً في الحسابات يتعين على إيران مراجعته فوراً.


وشدد أبو الغيط على أن إيران «تمارس عدواناً ضد الشعوب باستهدافها منشآت حيوية وأهدافاً مدنية، وأنها تُدخل المنطقة كلها في مسار بالغ الخطورة عبر تصعيدها غير المحسوب ضد السكان والأهداف الحيوية والمنشآت المدنية».


وقال المتحدث باسم الأمين العام للجامعة جمال رشدي: إن أبو الغيط «يُتابع عن كثب تطورات التصعيد الإيراني، وأنه يعتبره استراتيجية يائسة ضد دول لم تُشارك في الحرب ولم تسع إليها، ولن يكون من شأن هذه الاستراتيجية سوى تعميق الكراهية والعداء في المنطقة».


ووصف أبو الغيط، الهجمات الإيرانية ضدّ دول عربية بأنها خطيرة. وقال إن الهجمات التي يتم تنفيذها من جانب إيران هي هجمات مدانة بالكامل، وليست فقط انتهاكا صارخا للقانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة، بل هي أيضا اعتداء على مبادئ حسن الجوار.


وحذر من أن الهجمات الإيرانية «تخلق حالة غير مسبوقة من العداوة بين إيران ودول الجوار العربي، وتُحدث شرخا عميقا بين إيران وهذا الجوار، سيترك أثرا عميقا في مستقبل الأيام».

وأكد أنه لا يوجد أي تبرير يمكن أن يكون مقبولًا لقيامها باستهداف دول عربية جارة بهدف جرّها إلى حرب ليست حربها، خصوصاً أن عددًا من الدول العربية عمل بلا كلل من أجل تجنب وقوع هذه الحرب الكارثية.


ويعقد مجلس جامعة الدول العربية، الآن، اجتماعا على مستوى وزراء الخارجية في دورة غير عادية عبر الاتصال المرئي، لمناقشة الاعتداءات الإيرانية السافرة، بطلب من الأردن ودول عربية.


ويأتي الاجتماع الوزاري بناء على طلب الأردن والسعودية والبحرين وعُمان وقطر والكويت ومصر، لبحث الاعتداءات الإيرانية على دول عربية في انتهاك للقوانين والمواثيق الدولية ومبادئ حسن الجوار.