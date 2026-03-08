في إطار الحرب مع إيران، أفصحت مصادر دفاعية كورية جنوبية أن الولايات المتحدة سحبت أكثر من ألف مجموعة توجيه للقنابل الذكية من مخازنها العسكرية في كوريا الجنوبية.


أجهزة توجيه تعمل بنظام تحديد المواقع


وتتكون هذه المجموعات من أجهزة توجيه تعمل بنظام تحديد المواقع العالمي (جي بي إس) أو الليزر، إلى جانب أجنحة تحكم يمكن تركيبها على القنابل التقليدية لتحويلها إلى ذخائر دقيقة التوجيه.


وتراوح تكلفة المجموعة الواحدة بين 20 ألفاً و55 ألف دولار، ما يجعلها خياراً أقل كلفة مقارنة بأنواع أخرى من الذخائر الذكية، مع الحفاظ على قدرة عالية على إصابة الأهداف بدقة.


واعتبر خبراء عسكريون أن فعالية هذه القنابل في المراحل الأولى من أي صراع مع إيران قد تكون محدودة، نظراً لاعتمادها على تحليق الطائرات المقاتلة أو القاذفات فوق مناطق الأهداف قبل إطلاقها، وهو ما قد يعرّض تلك الطائرات لمخاطر كبيرة في ظل شبكة الدفاع الجوي الإيرانية المتطورة متعددة الطبقات.


وظهرت هذه التحديات خلال العمليات الجوية الأمريكية فوق اليمن، حيث اضطرت طائرات مقاتلة من طراز إف-16 وإف-35 إلى تنفيذ مناورات مراوغة متكررة لتجنب الدفاعات الجوية المحلية، رغم أنها أقل تطوراً بكثير من تلك التي تمتلكها إيران.


نقل أنظمة الدفاع الجوي للشرق الأوسط


يتزامن سحب القنابل الموجهة مع محادثات عسكرية مكثفة بين واشنطن وسيؤول حول إعادة نشر أنظمة دفاع جوي أمريكية متمركزة في كوريا الجنوبية إلى الشرق الأوسط.


وأعلن وزير الخارجية الكوري الجنوبي تشو هيون أن الجيشين الأمريكي والكوري الجنوبي يناقشان إمكانية نقل بعض بطاريات الدفاع الجوي بعيدة المدى من طراز «إم آي إم-104 باتريوت» التابعة للجيش الأمريكي لدعم العمليات العسكرية المحتملة ضد إيران.


وسبق للجيش الأمريكي أن أعاد نشر نظامين من منظومات «باتريوت»، إضافة إلى نحو 500 جندي، من كوريا الجنوبية إلى الشرق الأوسط بين مارس وأكتوبر 2025.


وأثار سحب أسطول المروحيات الهجومية الأمريكية من طراز «أباتشي إيه إتش-64» من كوريا الجنوبية في يناير الماضي مخاوف داخل الأوساط الدفاعية الكورية بشأن تأثير هذه التحركات على التوازن العسكري في شبه الجزيرة الكورية.


إعادة نشر عناصر من منظومة «ثاد»


وتحدثت تقارير كورية جنوبية عن أن «البنتاغون» يدرس خيارات أوسع تشمل إعادة نشر عناصر من منظومة «ثاد» الدفاعية المتقدمة، وهي من أكثر أنظمة الدفاع الصاروخي تطوراً لدى الولايات المتحدة. وتُعد كوريا الجنوبية الدولة الأجنبية الوحيدة التي تستضيف انتشاراً دائماً لهذه المنظومة منذ 2016.


ويتمثل السيناريو الأكثر ترجيحاً في نقل الصواريخ الاعتراضية فقط لتعزيز المخزون الأمريكي في الشرق الأوسط، لكن احتمال تعرض رادارات أو مراكز قيادة أو منصات إطلاق أمريكية للتدمير في حال اندلاع مواجهة مع إيران قد يدفع واشنطن إلى استبدال أنظمة كاملة من المخزون المتمركز في كوريا الجنوبية.


ولاتمتلك الولايات المتحدة سوى ثمانية أنظمة «ثاد» على مستوى العالم، ينتشر بعضها حالياً في إسرائيل والأردن.