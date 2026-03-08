In the context of the war with Iran, South Korean defense sources revealed that the United States has withdrawn more than a thousand smart bomb guidance kits from its military stockpiles in South Korea.



GPS-guided guidance devices



These kits consist of GPS or laser-guided guidance devices, along with control wings that can be attached to conventional bombs to convert them into precision-guided munitions.



The cost of a single kit ranges from $20,000 to $55,000, making it a less expensive option compared to other types of smart munitions while maintaining a high capability to accurately hit targets.



Military experts believe that the effectiveness of these bombs in the early stages of any conflict with Iran may be limited, as they rely on fighter jets or bombers flying over target areas before launching, which could expose those aircraft to significant risks given Iran's advanced multi-layered air defense network.



These challenges were evident during U.S. air operations over Yemen, where F-16 and F-35 fighter jets had to perform repeated evasive maneuvers to avoid local air defenses, despite being far less advanced than those possessed by Iran.



Transfer of air defense systems to the Middle East



The withdrawal of guided bombs coincides with intensive military talks between Washington and Seoul regarding the redeployment of U.S. air defense systems stationed in South Korea to the Middle East.



South Korean Foreign Minister Choo Hyun announced that the U.S. and South Korean militaries are discussing the possibility of transferring some long-range "MIM-104 Patriot" air defense batteries from the U.S. Army to support potential military operations against Iran.



The U.S. military had previously redeployed two Patriot systems, along with about 500 troops, from South Korea to the Middle East between March and October 2025.



The withdrawal of the U.S. Apache AH-64 attack helicopter fleet from South Korea last January raised concerns within South Korean defense circles about the impact of these moves on the military balance on the Korean Peninsula.



Redeployment of elements from the THAAD system



South Korean reports indicated that the Pentagon is considering broader options, including the redeployment of elements from the advanced THAAD defense system, which is one of the most advanced missile defense systems in the United States. South Korea is the only foreign country hosting a permanent deployment of this system since 2016.



The most likely scenario involves transferring only the interceptor missiles to bolster the U.S. stockpile in the Middle East, but the potential for U.S. radars, command centers, or launch platforms to be destroyed in the event of a confrontation with Iran may prompt Washington to replace entire systems from the stockpile stationed in South Korea.



The United States has only eight THAAD systems worldwide, some of which are currently deployed in Israel and Jordan.