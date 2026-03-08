U.S. President Donald Trump announced today (Saturday) that Washington wants to choose a president for Iran who will not lead it to war.



Trump said, "We want to choose a president for Iran who will not lead it to war," clarifying that there are no indications that Russia is helping Iran.



He added, "I informed Russia not to send information or assistance to Iran," explaining that he is not seeking to de-escalate the situation regarding Iran at this time.



During a meeting where he received the bodies of soldiers killed in Iranian attacks, Trump accused Iran of bombing a school earlier last week and killing students, in response to a question about whether America bombed a school.



He indicated that he does not want the Kurds to intervene in the Iran issue, stating that his country will begin to fill the strategic oil reserve at the appropriate time.



Trump had previously announced his refusal to allow Britain to participate in the war, writing in a post on his Truth Social account: "The United Kingdom, our great ally once, and perhaps the greatest of all," adding, "is seriously considering finally sending aircraft carriers to the Middle East. That's fine, Prime Minister Starmer, we no longer need them, but we will remember."



He continued, "We do not need people joining wars after we have already won."



The British Ministry of Defense had mentioned on its account on "X" that the United States has begun using British bases for specific defensive operations to prevent Iran from launching missiles in the region, which endangers British lives, clarifying that these bases will be used for "specific defensive operations to prevent Iran from launching missiles in the region."



The ministry stated that Royal Air Force Typhoon and F-35 fighters continue to conduct operations in the region in defense of British and allied interests, noting that a Merlin helicopter is also on its way to the region and will provide "additional air surveillance and enhance our defensive capabilities."



Meanwhile, Western media reported that an American B-1 bomber landed at Fairford base in Gloucestershire, southwestern England.



Sky News reported that London is preparing for the possibility of deploying the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales to the Middle East, noting that accelerating the carrier's readiness means that the massive ship will be able to respond more quickly if a decision is made to deploy it.