أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (السبت)، أن واشنطن تريد اختيار رئيس لإيران لا يقودها إلى الحرب.
وقال ترمب: «نريد اختيار رئيس لإيران لا يقودها إلى الحرب»، موضحاً أنه لا مؤشرات على أن روسيا تساعد إيران.
وأضاف: «أبلغت روسيا بعدم إرسال معلومات أو مساعدات إلى إيران»، موضحاً أنه لا يسعى للتهدئة الآن بشأن إيران.
واتهم ترمب خلال استقباله جثامين الجنود الذين قتلوا في الهجمات الإيرانية، إيران بقصف المدرسة مطلع الأسبوع الماضي وقتل الطلاب، وذلك في رده على سؤال عما إذا كانت أمريكا قصفت مدرسة.
واضاف ترمب:إن الحرب على إيران «ستستمر لفترة قصيرة أخرى وربما نرسل قوات إلى المواقع النووية الإيرانية في وقت ما».
وأشار إلى أنه «لا يريد أن يتدخل الأكراد في مسألة إيران وانه على علاقة ودية جداً مع الأكراد، لكننا لا نريد أن نجعل الحرب أكثر تعقيداً مما هي عليه بالفعل»، مبيناً أن بلاده ستبدأ بملء الاحتياطي النفطي الإستراتيجي بالوقت المناسب.
وكان ترمب قد أعلن رفضه مشاركة بريطانيا في الحرب، وكتب في تدوينة على حسابه في منصة تروث سوشيال: «المملكة المتحدة، حليفتنا العظيمة ذات يوم، وربما أعظمها جميعاً»، مضيفاً: «تفكر جدياً أخيراً في إرسال حاملتي طائرات إلى الشرق الأوسط، لا بأس يا رئيس الوزراء ستارمر، لم نعد بحاجة إليهم بعد الآن ولكننا سنتذكر».
وتابع: «لا نحتاج إلى أشخاص ينضمون إلى الحروب بعد أن فزنا بالفعل».
وكانت وزارة الدفاع البريطانية، قد ذكرت على حسابها في «إكس»، أن الولايات المتحدة بدأت تستخدم قواعد بريطانية في عمليات دفاعية محدّدة، بغية منع إيران من إطلاق صواريخ في المنطقة، وهو ما يعرّض أرواح بريطانيين للخطر، موضحة أن تلك القواعد ستستخدم في «عمليات دفاعية محددة لمنع إيران من إطلاق صواريخ في المنطقة».
وقالت الوزارة إن مقاتلات «تايفون» و«F-35» التابعة لسلاح الجو الملكي البريطاني تواصل تنفيذ عمليات في المنطقة دفاعاً عن المصالح البريطانية والحلفاء، مبينة أن مروحية «ميرلين» في طريقها أيضاً إلى المنطقة، وستقوم بـ«توفير مراقبة جوية إضافية وتعزيز قدراتنا الدفاعية».
فيما ذكرت وسائل إعلام غربية أن قاذفة أمريكية من نوع «بي 1» هبطت في قاعدة فيرفورد في مقاطعة غلوسترشير في جنوب غربي إنجلترا.
وأوضحت شبكة سكاي نيوز البريطانية أن لندن تستعد لاحتمالية نشر حاملة الطائرات HMS Prince of Wales في الشرق الأوسط، مبينة أن تسريع جاهزية الحاملة يعني أن السفينة الضخمة ستكون قادرة على الاستجابة بسرعة أكبر إذا جرى اتخاذ قرار بتعبئتها.
