While Iranian media reported that the Assembly of Experts will meet within 24 hours to choose a new Supreme Leader, the Israeli army announced today (Saturday) that it targeted a meeting to select the Iranian leader in the city of Qom, Iran.



The Israeli army spokesperson confirmed that Israeli aircraft targeted a meeting to choose the new Iranian leader in Qom, as well as the main air defense command operations room of the Revolutionary Guard's air force, indicating that the Israeli army targeted two sites for ballistic missile production.



The Israeli army spokesperson Avichai Adraee stated that the army carried out an additional wave of airstrikes targeting military infrastructure in Tehran and other areas in central Iran, which was confirmed by Iranian media that reported loud explosions were heard at a Basij base in central Tehran.



The Fars news agency quoted Hussein Mozaffari, one of the 88 members of the assembly, saying: "This session will be held within the next 24 hours."



Iranian media reported that two prominent Iranian clerics called for a swift selection of a new Supreme Leader to lead the country amid a new wave of American and Israeli strikes, clarifying that at least some within the religious establishment are uncomfortable with a three-member council temporarily holding power, according to constitutional rules, following Khamenei's death.



On another note, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated in a video message that the war will continue against Iran with full force.