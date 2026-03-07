فيما ذكرت وسائل إعلام إيرانية أن مجلس الخبراء سيجتمع في غضون 24 ساعة لاختيار مرشد أعلى جديد، أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي، اليوم (السبت)، استهدف اجتماع لاختيار المرشد الإيراني في مدينة قم الإيرانية.


وأكد متحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي أن الطيران الإسرائيلي استهدف اجتماعاً لاختيار المرشد الإيراني الجديد في قم، كما استهدف غرفة عمليات قيادة الدفاع الجوي الرئيسي لسلاح الجو في الحرس الثوري، مبيناً أن الجيش الإسرائيلي استهدف موقعين لإنتاج الصواريخ البالستية.


وذكر المتحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي أفيخاي أدرعي أن الجيش نفّذ موجة غارات إضافية استهدفت بنى تحتية عسكرية في طهران، ومناطق أخرى بوسط إيران، وهو ما أكدته وسائل إعلام إيرانية قالت إنه سُمع صوت انفجارات عنيفة بقاعدة للباسيج وسط طهران.


وكانت وكالة أنباء «فارس» قد نقلت عن حسين مظفري، أحد أعضاء المجلس البالغ عددهم 88 عضواً، قوله: «ستعقد هذه الجلسة خلال الساعات الـ24 القادمة».


وأفادت وسائل إعلام إيرانية أن اثنين من رجال الدين الإيرانيين البارزين دعيا إلى الإسراع في اختيار زعيم أعلى جديد لقيادة البلاد في ظل موجة جديدة من الضربات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية، موضحة أن البعض على الأقل في المؤسسة الدينية غير مرتاحين لتولي مجلس من 3 أعضاء السلطة، ولو مؤقتاً، وفقاً للقواعد الدستورية، بعد مقتل خامنئي.


من جهة أخرى، قال رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، في كلمة مصورة، الحرب ستتواصل ضد إيران بكل قوة.