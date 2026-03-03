تبدو المواجهة العسكرية بين أمريكا وإسرائيل من جهة، وإيران من جهة أخرى، بمثابة «حرب استنزاف» للمخزون الصاروخي لدى كل منهم، إذ تسعى إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة إلى تدمير القدرات البالستية لإيران قبل أن تؤدي الهجمات الإيرانية إلى استنزاف مخزوناتهما من الصواريخ الاعتراضية.
400 صاروخ و1000 طائرة مسيّرة
وخلال أول يومين من الحرب، أطلقت طهران نحو 400 صاروخ وحوالى ألف طائرة مسيّرة باتجاه الإمارات والكويت والبحرين وقطر والأردن، بحسب بيانات جمعتها شركة «مينتل وورلد» المتخصصة في استخبارات المصادر المفتوحة، دون احتساب الصواريخ التي استهدفت إسرائيل.
وفي مواجهة هذه الهجمات، كثّفت الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل ودول الخليج إطلاق صواريخ من أنظمة «ثاد» و«آرو-3» (السهم) و«باتريوت».
اعتراض مئات الصواريخ البالستية
من جانبه، قال رئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة الأمريكية الجنرال دان كاين إن هذه الأنظمة «اعترضت مجتمعة مئات الصواريخ البالستية التي كانت تستهدف القوات الأمريكية وشركاءنا والاستقرار الإقليمي»، مؤكداً أن منظومات الدفاع الجوي والصاروخي «تعمل تماماً كما هو مخطط».
فيما يرى الجنرال الأمريكي المتقاعد سكوت بنديكت، الذي يعمل حالياً خبيراً في معهد الشرق الأوسط أن استمرار الحرب «يتوقف على من يملك المخزون الأكبر من الذخيرة».
استهداف منصات الإطلاق
بعد حرب الـ12 يوماً في يونيو الماضي، قُدّرت مخزونات الصواريخ الإيرانية القادرة على ضرب إسرائيل بحسب خبراء، بما يراوح بين بضع مئات ونحو ألفي صاروخ. يضاف إلى ذلك عدد كبير من الصواريخ البالستية قصيرة المدى، مثل «شهاب-2» و«فاتح-313».
وتستخدم طهران منصات إطلاق متحركة، دُمّر معظمها خلال حرب يونيو، وهي حالياً هدف لعمليات تعقب إسرائيلية وأمريكية.
ويتمثل الهدف في «استهداف الرامي بدلاً من السهام»، على حد تعبير وزير الحرب الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث، الذي أكد امتلاك «معلومات استخبارية عالية الدقة»، لافتاً إلى أن ذلك «لن يتحقق بين ليلة وضحاها، لأن ساحة المعركة واسعة».
رشقات إيران أقل كثافة
الباحث في «مؤسسة البحث الإستراتيجي» إتيان ماركوز، رأى أن الرشقات الإيرانية تبدو أقل كثافة مقارنة بالمواجهات السابقة في أبريل وأكتوبر 2024 ويونيو 2025. واعتبر أن تدني كثافة الرشقات يثير تساؤلات بشأن قدرات إيران الهجومية.
وتساءل: هل تحتفظ إيران بمخزونها «لإطالة أمد النزاع واستنزاف خصومها، أم أنها لم تعد قادرة على تنفيذ ضربات منسقة؟».
وأضاف أن عدداً غير قليل من الصواريخ لا يزال ينجح في اختراق الدفاعات، ما قد يشير إلى أن هذه الدفاعات لم تعد محكمة كما كانت، وأن الإسرائيليين يدركون بدورهم ضرورة الصمود عبر الاقتصاد في استخدام صواريخ الاعتراض.
خطر القدرة المتبقية
فيما أكد وزير الحرب الأمريكي أن الولايات المتحدة وحلفاءها يمتلكون كميات كافية من صواريخ الاعتراض للصمود على المدى الطويل.
وقال إن واشنطن حرصت لأشهر طويلة، وقبل بدء الانتشار، على توفير أقصى قدر من القدرات الدفاعية في مسرح العمليات، بما يمنح الرئيس ترمب هامش المناورة اللازم لاتخاذ قراراته المستقبلية.
ويؤكد خبراء أن الولايات المتحدة تمتلك الذخائر اللازمة لاستنزاف القدرات الهجومية الإيرانية، إلا أن المهاجم يتمتع بميزة، إذ يتطلب اعتراض كل صاروخ بالستي إطلاق «ما لا يقل عن صاروخين اعتراضيين» تحسباً لأي خلل، وربما أكثر في حال فشل المحاولة الأولى.
