The military confrontation between the United States and Israel on one side, and Iran on the other, appears to be a "war of attrition" on the missile stockpiles of each side, as Israel and the United States seek to destroy Iran's ballistic capabilities before Iranian attacks deplete their stockpiles of interceptor missiles.



400 missiles and 1000 drones



During the first two days of the war, Tehran launched about 400 missiles and around a thousand drones towards the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Jordan, according to data collected by the open-source intelligence company "Mintel World," not including the missiles targeting Israel.



In response to these attacks, the United States, Israel, and Gulf countries intensified the launch of missiles from the "THAAD," "Arrow-3," and "Patriot" systems.



Intercepting hundreds of ballistic missiles



For his part, U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Dan Kaine stated that these systems "collectively intercepted hundreds of ballistic missiles that were targeting U.S. forces, our partners, and regional stability," affirming that the air and missile defense systems "are working exactly as planned."



Meanwhile, retired U.S. General Scott Benedict, who currently works as an expert at the Middle East Institute, believes that the continuation of the war "depends on who has the larger stockpile of ammunition."



Targeting launch platforms



After the 12-day war last June, experts estimated that Iranian missile stockpiles capable of striking Israel ranged from several hundred to about two thousand missiles. Additionally, there are a large number of short-range ballistic missiles, such as "Shahab-2" and "Fateh-313."



Tehran uses mobile launch platforms, most of which were destroyed during the June war, and they are currently targets for Israeli and American tracking operations.



The goal is to "target the shooter instead of the arrows," as expressed by U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who confirmed possessing "high-precision intelligence," noting that this "will not be achieved overnight, as the battlefield is vast."



Less intense Iranian barrages



Researcher at the "Strategic Research Foundation" Etienne Markouz observed that the Iranian barrages appear less intense compared to previous confrontations in April and October 2024 and June 2025. He considered that the lower intensity of the barrages raises questions about Iran's offensive capabilities.



He wondered: Does Iran retain its stockpile "to prolong the conflict and exhaust its opponents, or is it no longer capable of executing coordinated strikes?"



He added that a considerable number of missiles still manage to penetrate defenses, which may indicate that these defenses are no longer as tight as they once were, and that the Israelis are also aware of the need to endure by conserving the use of interceptor missiles.



The danger of remaining capability



Meanwhile, the U.S. Secretary of Defense confirmed that the United States and its allies possess sufficient quantities of interceptor missiles to endure in the long term.



He stated that Washington has been keen for many months, prior to the deployment, to provide the maximum possible defensive capabilities in the theater of operations, giving President Trump the necessary maneuvering room to make his future decisions.



Experts affirm that the United States possesses the munitions necessary to deplete Iranian offensive capabilities, but the attacker has an advantage, as intercepting each ballistic missile requires launching "at least two interceptor missiles" in anticipation of any failure, and possibly more if the first attempt fails.