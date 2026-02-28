The White House spokesperson, Caroline Levitt, announced today (Saturday) that U.S. President Donald Trump has been monitoring the situation throughout the night from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida alongside members of his national security team.



Levitt clarified that Trump spoke by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, indicating that before carrying out the attacks (on Iran), Secretary of State Marco Rubio contacted all members of the "Gang of Eight" to inform Congress, managing to communicate with 7 out of 8 members and update them on the developments.



The White House spokesperson said, "The president and his national security team will continue to closely monitor the situation throughout the day."



The office of the Israeli Prime Minister stated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Trump, without providing further details.



In contrast, a spokesperson from the European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR) said today that ships are receiving messages on a very high frequency from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard stating, "No ship is allowed to cross the Strait of Hormuz," which is considered the most important route for oil exports in the world.



The official stated that "Iran has not officially confirmed any such matter."



On another note, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that his country will not abandon its rights, including the right to enrich uranium.



Iranian television quoted Araghchi as saying that Tehran "is interested in de-escalation, but the attacks must stop first, and then discussions can take place," adding that "it is possible to reach an agreement that guarantees the peaceful nature of our country's nuclear program."



The United States and Israel are conducting airstrikes on Iran, while Tehran has responded by targeting sites in Israel and countries in the region.