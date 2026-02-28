أعلنت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض كارولين ليفيت، اليوم (السبت)، أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تابع الوضع طوال الليل من منتجع مارالاجو في فلوريدا إلى جانب أعضاء فريقه للأمن القومي.


وأوضحت ليفيت أن ترمب تحدث هاتفياً مع رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، مبينة أنه وقبل تنفيذ الهجمات (على إيران)، اتصل وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو بجميع أعضاء «عصابة الثمانية» لإبلاغ الكونغرس، وتمكن من التواصل مع 7 من أصل 8 أعضاء وإطلاعهم على المستجدات.


وقالت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض: «سيواصل الرئيس وفريقه للأمن القومي متابعة الوضع عن كثب على مدار اليوم».


وكان مكتب رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي قد قال إن رئيس الحكومة بنيامين نتنياهو تحدث إلى ترمب، دون أن يذكر المزيد من التفاصيل.


بالمقابل، قال مسؤول من بعثة الاتحاد الأوروبي البحرية (أسبيدس)⁠ اليوم إن السفن تتلقى رسائل ​على موجة التردد ⁠شديد الارتفاع من «الحرس الثوري» ⁠الإيراني تقول «لا يسمح لأي سفينة بعبور مضيق هرمز»، الذي يُعتبر أهم ​طريق لتصدير النفط في العالم.


وقال المسؤول ‌إن «إيران لم تؤكد رسمياً أي أمر من هذا ‌القبيل».


من جهة أخرى، قال وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي إن بلاده لن نتخلى عن حقوقها بما في ذلك حق تخصيب اليورانيوم.


ونقل التلفزيون الإيراني عن عراقجي قوله إن طهران «مهتمة بالتهدئة لكن يجب إيقاف الهجمات أولاً وبعدها يصبح الحديث ممكناً»، مضيفاً أن «من الممكن التوصل إلى اتفاق يضمن سلمية البرنامج النووي لبلادنا».


وتشن الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل هجمات جوية على إيران، فيما ردت طهران بقصف أهداف في إسرائيل ودول بالمنطقة.