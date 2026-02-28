Once again, U.S. President Donald Trump sparked legal and political controversy by hinting at the possibility of running for a third presidential term, considering it a "right" due to what he described as manipulation of the 2020 election results, while denying any intention to declare a state of emergency to influence the upcoming midterm elections.



In a speech delivered at the port of "Corpus Christi" in Texas, Trump posed a question to a crowd of his supporters about the possibility of him serving an additional term, saying: "Maybe we take an additional term, should we do that?"



Amid encouragement from his supporters for this notion, the U.S. president stated: "We have the right to do that, because they cheated so much," in a clear reference to his repeated accusations of election fraud in 2020.



Trump's statements come despite the strong denial of fraud claims by various U.S. judicial entities, election officials from both the Republican and Democratic parties, in addition to reports issued by the Department of Homeland Security in his own administration, which confirmed the integrity of the electoral process.



Meanwhile, Trump clarified his position regarding the potential use of extraordinary powers to influence the upcoming midterm elections scheduled for this fall.



He confirmed in statements to reporters in Washington that he does not intend to declare a "national emergency" to bolster his party's position or influence the results, in response to media reports indicating demands in this direction.



The Washington Post revealed that a group of the president's supporters pushed for the declaration of an emergency, based on claims of "Chinese interference" in the 2020 elections, a measure that would have granted the White House broad powers that could undermine the democratic process.



It is worth noting that the twenty-second amendment to the U.S. Constitution clearly prohibits holding the presidency for more than two terms (8 years), which means Trump's hints about a "third term" face significant constitutional obstacles, unless there is a radical change in legislation, a scenario that observers deem unlikely given the current division in Congress.