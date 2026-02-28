من جديد، فجر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب جدلا قانونيا وسياسيا بتلميحه إلى إمكانية الترشّح لولاية رئاسية ثالثة، معتبرا أن ذلك «حق» له بسبب ما وصفه بالتلاعب في نتائج انتخابات 2020، في وقت نفى اعتزامه إعلان حالة الطوارئ للتأثير على انتخابات التجديد النصفي القادمة.


وطرح ترمب في خطاب ألقاه في ميناء «كوربوس كريستي» بولاية تكساس، على حشد من مؤيديه تساؤلا حول إمكانية خوضه فترة رئاسية إضافية، قائلا: «ربما نتولى فترة إضافية، هل ينبغي علينا ذلك؟».


ووسط تشجيع من أنصاره لهذا الطرح، قال الرئيس الأمريكي: «لدينا الحق في ذلك، لأنهم قاموا بالغش بشدة»، في إشارة صريحة لاتهاماته المتكررة بشأن تزوير انتخابات عام 2020.


وتجيء تصريحات ترمب، رغم النفي القاطع لمزاعم التزوير من قبل جهات قضائية أمريكية واسعة، ومسؤولي انتخابات من كلا الحزبين الجمهوري والديمقراطي، بالإضافة إلى تقارير صادرة عن وزارة الأمن الداخلي في إدارته ذاتها، والتي أكدت سلامة العملية الانتخابية.


في غضون ذلك، حسم ترمب الأمر حول إمكانية استخدامه صلاحيات استثنائية للتأثير على سير انتخابات التجديد النصفي المقررة في الخريف القادم.


وأكد في تصريحات للصحفيين بواشنطن أنه لا يعتزم إعلان «حالة طوارئ وطنية» لتعزيز موقف حزبه أو التأثير على النتائج، وذلك ردا على تقارير صحفية أشارت إلى وجود مطالبات بهذا الاتجاه.


وكانت صحيفة «واشنطن بوست» كشفت أن مجموعة من مؤيدي الرئيس دفعوا باتجاه إعلان الطوارئ، استنادا إلى ادعاءات حول «تدخل صيني» في انتخابات 2020، وهو الإجراء الذي كان سيمنح البيت الأبيض صلاحيات واسعة قد تمس بالعملية الديمقراطية.


يُذكر أن التعديل الثاني والعشرين في الدستور الأمريكي يحظر بوضوح تولي الرئاسة لأكثر من فترتين (8 سنوات)، وهو ما يجعل تلميحات ترمب بشأن «الولاية الثالثة» تصطدم بعقبات دستورية جوهرية، ما لم يحدث تغيير جذري في التشريعات، وهو أمر يستبعده مراقبون في ظل الانقسام الراهن في الكونغرس.