من جديد، فجر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب جدلا قانونيا وسياسيا بتلميحه إلى إمكانية الترشّح لولاية رئاسية ثالثة، معتبرا أن ذلك «حق» له بسبب ما وصفه بالتلاعب في نتائج انتخابات 2020، في وقت نفى اعتزامه إعلان حالة الطوارئ للتأثير على انتخابات التجديد النصفي القادمة.
وطرح ترمب في خطاب ألقاه في ميناء «كوربوس كريستي» بولاية تكساس، على حشد من مؤيديه تساؤلا حول إمكانية خوضه فترة رئاسية إضافية، قائلا: «ربما نتولى فترة إضافية، هل ينبغي علينا ذلك؟».
ووسط تشجيع من أنصاره لهذا الطرح، قال الرئيس الأمريكي: «لدينا الحق في ذلك، لأنهم قاموا بالغش بشدة»، في إشارة صريحة لاتهاماته المتكررة بشأن تزوير انتخابات عام 2020.
وتجيء تصريحات ترمب، رغم النفي القاطع لمزاعم التزوير من قبل جهات قضائية أمريكية واسعة، ومسؤولي انتخابات من كلا الحزبين الجمهوري والديمقراطي، بالإضافة إلى تقارير صادرة عن وزارة الأمن الداخلي في إدارته ذاتها، والتي أكدت سلامة العملية الانتخابية.
في غضون ذلك، حسم ترمب الأمر حول إمكانية استخدامه صلاحيات استثنائية للتأثير على سير انتخابات التجديد النصفي المقررة في الخريف القادم.
وأكد في تصريحات للصحفيين بواشنطن أنه لا يعتزم إعلان «حالة طوارئ وطنية» لتعزيز موقف حزبه أو التأثير على النتائج، وذلك ردا على تقارير صحفية أشارت إلى وجود مطالبات بهذا الاتجاه.
وكانت صحيفة «واشنطن بوست» كشفت أن مجموعة من مؤيدي الرئيس دفعوا باتجاه إعلان الطوارئ، استنادا إلى ادعاءات حول «تدخل صيني» في انتخابات 2020، وهو الإجراء الذي كان سيمنح البيت الأبيض صلاحيات واسعة قد تمس بالعملية الديمقراطية.
يُذكر أن التعديل الثاني والعشرين في الدستور الأمريكي يحظر بوضوح تولي الرئاسة لأكثر من فترتين (8 سنوات)، وهو ما يجعل تلميحات ترمب بشأن «الولاية الثالثة» تصطدم بعقبات دستورية جوهرية، ما لم يحدث تغيير جذري في التشريعات، وهو أمر يستبعده مراقبون في ظل الانقسام الراهن في الكونغرس.
Once again, U.S. President Donald Trump sparked legal and political controversy by hinting at the possibility of running for a third presidential term, considering it a "right" due to what he described as manipulation of the 2020 election results, while denying any intention to declare a state of emergency to influence the upcoming midterm elections.
In a speech delivered at the port of "Corpus Christi" in Texas, Trump posed a question to a crowd of his supporters about the possibility of him serving an additional term, saying: "Maybe we take an additional term, should we do that?"
Amid encouragement from his supporters for this notion, the U.S. president stated: "We have the right to do that, because they cheated so much," in a clear reference to his repeated accusations of election fraud in 2020.
Trump's statements come despite the strong denial of fraud claims by various U.S. judicial entities, election officials from both the Republican and Democratic parties, in addition to reports issued by the Department of Homeland Security in his own administration, which confirmed the integrity of the electoral process.
Meanwhile, Trump clarified his position regarding the potential use of extraordinary powers to influence the upcoming midterm elections scheduled for this fall.
He confirmed in statements to reporters in Washington that he does not intend to declare a "national emergency" to bolster his party's position or influence the results, in response to media reports indicating demands in this direction.
The Washington Post revealed that a group of the president's supporters pushed for the declaration of an emergency, based on claims of "Chinese interference" in the 2020 elections, a measure that would have granted the White House broad powers that could undermine the democratic process.
It is worth noting that the twenty-second amendment to the U.S. Constitution clearly prohibits holding the presidency for more than two terms (8 years), which means Trump's hints about a "third term" face significant constitutional obstacles, unless there is a radical change in legislation, a scenario that observers deem unlikely given the current division in Congress.