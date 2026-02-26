دعا الكرملين اليوم (الخميس)، جميع الأطراف المعنية في كوبا لضبط النفس وتجنب أية أعمال استفزازية قد تؤدي إلى تصعيد الموقف.


وقال المتحدث باسم الكرملين ديمتري بيسكوف للصحفيين: «فيما يتعلق بالأمن حول الجزيرة، من المهم جداً بالطبع أن يلتزم الجميع بضبط النفس ويتجنبوا أية أعمال استفزازية»، مضيفاً: «خفر السواحل الكوبي قام بما كان ينبغي عليه القيام به في هذا الموقف (حادثة القارب الذي حاول دخول كوبا)».


في الوقت ذاته، قالت المتحدثة باسم وزارة الخارجية الروسية ماريا زاخاروفا إن واقعة تتعلق بزورق سريع مسجل في ولاية فلوريدا الأمريكية قبالة سواحل كوبا استفزاز عدواني من جانب الولايات المتحدة يهدف لتصعيد الموقف وإشعال صراع، مضيفة: «هذا استفزاز عدواني من جانب الولايات المتحدة يهدف إلى تصعيد الوضع وإشعال صراع».


تأتي تلك التصريحات بعد إعلان الحكومة الكوبية أن قواتها قتلت 4 أشخاص وأصابت 6 آخرين بجروح على متن زورق سريع مقره ولاية فلوريدا، بعد أن دخل المياه الكوبية أمس (الأربعاء)، وأطلق النار على دورية.


من جهتها، قالت وزارة الداخلية في كوبا في بيان إنه تم إجلاء الجرحى وتلقوا الرعاية الطبية، بينما أصيب قائد الدورية الكوبية أيضاً، مضيفة أن الأمر قيد التحقيق لكشف الملابسات الدقيقة للحادثة.


بالمقابل، أوضح المدعي العام لفلوريدا جيمس أوثمير أنه أمر المدعين بفتح تحقيق منفصل بالتعاون مع شركاء آخرين في إنفاذ القانون على مستوى الولاية والمستوى الاتحادي، معتبراً أنه لا يمكن الوثوق بالرواية الكوبية.


وأشار إلى أن الحادثة غير المعتادة وقعت في الوقت الذي قطعت فيه أمريكا جميع شحنات النفط إلى الجزيرة تقريباً، ما زاد الضغط على الحكومة الكوبية.