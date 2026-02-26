The Kremlin called today (Thursday) on all parties involved in Cuba to exercise restraint and avoid any provocative actions that could escalate the situation.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "Regarding security around the island, it is very important, of course, that everyone exercises restraint and avoids any provocative actions," adding: "The Cuban Coast Guard did what it was supposed to do in this situation (the incident involving the boat trying to enter Cuba)."



At the same time, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that the incident involving a speedboat registered in Florida off the coast of Cuba is an aggressive provocation by the United States aimed at escalating the situation and igniting conflict, adding: "This is an aggressive provocation by the United States aimed at escalating the situation and igniting conflict."



These statements come after the Cuban government announced that its forces killed 4 people and injured 6 others aboard a speedboat based in Florida, after it entered Cuban waters yesterday (Wednesday) and opened fire on a patrol.



For its part, the Cuban Ministry of the Interior stated in a statement that the injured were evacuated and received medical care, while the commander of the Cuban patrol was also injured, adding that the matter is under investigation to uncover the precise circumstances of the incident.



In contrast, Florida Attorney General James Outhmier clarified that he has instructed prosecutors to open a separate investigation in cooperation with other law enforcement partners at the state and federal levels, considering that the Cuban narrative cannot be trusted.



He noted that the unusual incident occurred at a time when America had cut almost all oil shipments to the island, increasing pressure on the Cuban government.