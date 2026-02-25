فضحت هيومن رايتس ووتش اليوم (الأربعاء)، قوات الدعم السريع في السودان، مؤكدة أنها استهدفت الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة وأساءت معاملتهم وقتلتهم أثناء استيلائها على الفاشر، عاصمة شمال دارفور، في 26 أكتوبر 2025.


وقالت المنظمة في بيان لها: استهدفت قوات الدعم السريع الأشخاص بسبب إعاقتهم، واتهمت الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقات الجسدية بأنهم مقاتلون مصابون، وسخرت من آخرين ووصفهم بـ «المجانين»، وقالت لهم إنهم «غير كاملين».


جرائم ضد الإنسانية


ونقلت المنظمة عن شهود عيان قولهم: القتل الذي يستهدف المدنيين أو غير المشاركين في النزاع، بمن فيهم ذوو الإعاقة، هو جريمة حرب، وكذلك إخضاعهم لمعاملة قاسية ومهينة ومذلة أو لانتهاكات مماثلة، مبينة أنها قد تشكل جرائم ضد الإنسانية.


وقالت إمينا سيريموفيتش، المديرة المشاركة لحقوق الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة في هيومن رايتس ووتش: «عاملت قوات الدعم السريع الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة على أنهم مشتبه بهم أو عبء أو أشخاص يمكن الاستغناء عنهم، سمعنا كيف اتهموا بعض الضحايا، خصوصاً أولئك الذين فقدوا أحد أطرافهم، بأنهم مقاتلون مصابون وأعدموهم تعسفيا»، مضيفة: تعرض آخرون للضرب أو الإساءة أو المضايقة بسبب إعاقتهم، وسخر منهم المقاتلون ووصفوهم بـ«المجانين أو غير الكاملين».


تصفية ذوي الإعاقة


قابلت «هيومن رايتس ووتش» 22 ناجياً وشاهداً من الفاشر بين ديسمبر 2025 وفبراير 2026، منها مقابلات معمقة عن بعد داخل السودان ومقابلات مع أشخاص ذوي إعاقة فروا إلى شرق تشاد، كما قابلت 8 نشطاء في مجال حقوق الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة من أجزاء أخرى من السودان، وصفوا انتهاكات مماثلة من قبل قوات الدعم السريع في أجزاء أخرى من البلاد.


وقال رجل عمره 33 عاماً يستخدم عكازات بسبب إعاقة جسدية أصيب بها جراء هجوم بأسلحة متفجرة في ديسمبر 2024، إن مقاتلي الدعم السريع استخدموا رشاشات وبنادق حربية من طراز «كلاشنيكوف» لإعدام أكثر من 10 أشخاص، معظمهم من ذوي الإعاقات الجسدية، أمام المجموعة، مبيناً أنه تفاوض مع المقاتلين للسماح للمعتقلين بالاتصال بأسرهم لطلب دفع فدية، ليرد أحد المقاتلين: «أنت أصلاً ضعيف ومحطم، ولن ترغب أسرتك فيك على أي حال».


قتل طفل كفيف


ونقلت المنظمة عن ممرضة عمرها 29 عاماً قولها: إنها شاهدت مقاتلي قوات الدعم السريع يقتلون شاباً لديه متلازمة داون، أطلق عليه المقاتلون لقب «مجنون»، وطفلاً كفيفاً، وامرأة أصغر سناً لديها إعاقة جسدية لا تستطيع المشي، أثناء فرار المدنيين في 26 أكتوبر.


ووثّق نشطاء سودانيون في مجال حقوق ذوي الإعاقة حالات أخرى قتل فيها مقاتلو الدعم السريع أشخاصاً ذوي إعاقة بسبب إعاقتهم.