Human Rights Watch today (Wednesday) exposed the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan, confirming that they targeted and mistreated persons with disabilities and killed them during their takeover of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, on October 26, 2025.



The organization stated in a press release: The Rapid Support Forces targeted individuals because of their disabilities, accusing persons with physical disabilities of being injured fighters, mocking others and labeling them as "crazy," telling them they were "incomplete."



Crimes Against Humanity



The organization quoted eyewitnesses as saying: The killing of civilians or non-combatants, including those with disabilities, is a war crime, as is subjecting them to cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment or similar abuses, indicating that these may constitute crimes against humanity.



Emina Sirimovic, co-director of Disability Rights at Human Rights Watch, stated: "The Rapid Support Forces treated persons with disabilities as suspects, burdens, or expendable individuals. We heard how they accused some victims, particularly those who had lost a limb, of being injured fighters and executed them arbitrarily," adding: Others were beaten, abused, or harassed because of their disabilities, and fighters mocked them, calling them "crazy or incomplete."



Elimination of Persons with Disabilities



Human Rights Watch met with 22 survivors and witnesses from El Fasher between December 2025 and February 2026, including in-depth remote interviews within Sudan and interviews with disabled individuals who fled to eastern Chad. They also met with 8 disability rights activists from other parts of Sudan, who described similar abuses by the Rapid Support Forces in other areas of the country.



A 33-year-old man who uses crutches due to a physical disability he sustained from an explosive attack in December 2024 said that Rapid Support Forces fighters used machine guns and Kalashnikov rifles to execute more than 10 people, most of whom had physical disabilities, in front of the group, explaining that he negotiated with the fighters to allow the detainees to contact their families to request ransom, to which one of the fighters responded: "You are already weak and broken, and your family wouldn’t want you anyway."



Killing of a Blind Child



The organization reported that a 29-year-old nurse said she witnessed Rapid Support Forces fighters kill a young man with Down syndrome, whom the fighters called "crazy," and a blind child, as well as a younger woman with a physical disability who could not walk, while civilians were fleeing on October 26.



Sudanese activists in the field of disability rights documented other cases where Rapid Support Forces fighters killed persons with disabilities because of their disabilities.