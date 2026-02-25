فضحت هيومن رايتس ووتش اليوم (الأربعاء)، قوات الدعم السريع في السودان، مؤكدة أنها استهدفت الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة وأساءت معاملتهم وقتلتهم أثناء استيلائها على الفاشر، عاصمة شمال دارفور، في 26 أكتوبر 2025.
وقالت المنظمة في بيان لها: استهدفت قوات الدعم السريع الأشخاص بسبب إعاقتهم، واتهمت الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقات الجسدية بأنهم مقاتلون مصابون، وسخرت من آخرين ووصفهم بـ «المجانين»، وقالت لهم إنهم «غير كاملين».
جرائم ضد الإنسانية
ونقلت المنظمة عن شهود عيان قولهم: القتل الذي يستهدف المدنيين أو غير المشاركين في النزاع، بمن فيهم ذوو الإعاقة، هو جريمة حرب، وكذلك إخضاعهم لمعاملة قاسية ومهينة ومذلة أو لانتهاكات مماثلة، مبينة أنها قد تشكل جرائم ضد الإنسانية.
وقالت إمينا سيريموفيتش، المديرة المشاركة لحقوق الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة في هيومن رايتس ووتش: «عاملت قوات الدعم السريع الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة على أنهم مشتبه بهم أو عبء أو أشخاص يمكن الاستغناء عنهم، سمعنا كيف اتهموا بعض الضحايا، خصوصاً أولئك الذين فقدوا أحد أطرافهم، بأنهم مقاتلون مصابون وأعدموهم تعسفيا»، مضيفة: تعرض آخرون للضرب أو الإساءة أو المضايقة بسبب إعاقتهم، وسخر منهم المقاتلون ووصفوهم بـ«المجانين أو غير الكاملين».
تصفية ذوي الإعاقة
قابلت «هيومن رايتس ووتش» 22 ناجياً وشاهداً من الفاشر بين ديسمبر 2025 وفبراير 2026، منها مقابلات معمقة عن بعد داخل السودان ومقابلات مع أشخاص ذوي إعاقة فروا إلى شرق تشاد، كما قابلت 8 نشطاء في مجال حقوق الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة من أجزاء أخرى من السودان، وصفوا انتهاكات مماثلة من قبل قوات الدعم السريع في أجزاء أخرى من البلاد.
وقال رجل عمره 33 عاماً يستخدم عكازات بسبب إعاقة جسدية أصيب بها جراء هجوم بأسلحة متفجرة في ديسمبر 2024، إن مقاتلي الدعم السريع استخدموا رشاشات وبنادق حربية من طراز «كلاشنيكوف» لإعدام أكثر من 10 أشخاص، معظمهم من ذوي الإعاقات الجسدية، أمام المجموعة، مبيناً أنه تفاوض مع المقاتلين للسماح للمعتقلين بالاتصال بأسرهم لطلب دفع فدية، ليرد أحد المقاتلين: «أنت أصلاً ضعيف ومحطم، ولن ترغب أسرتك فيك على أي حال».
قتل طفل كفيف
ونقلت المنظمة عن ممرضة عمرها 29 عاماً قولها: إنها شاهدت مقاتلي قوات الدعم السريع يقتلون شاباً لديه متلازمة داون، أطلق عليه المقاتلون لقب «مجنون»، وطفلاً كفيفاً، وامرأة أصغر سناً لديها إعاقة جسدية لا تستطيع المشي، أثناء فرار المدنيين في 26 أكتوبر.
ووثّق نشطاء سودانيون في مجال حقوق ذوي الإعاقة حالات أخرى قتل فيها مقاتلو الدعم السريع أشخاصاً ذوي إعاقة بسبب إعاقتهم.
Human Rights Watch today (Wednesday) exposed the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan, confirming that they targeted and mistreated persons with disabilities and killed them during their takeover of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, on October 26, 2025.
The organization stated in a press release: The Rapid Support Forces targeted individuals because of their disabilities, accusing persons with physical disabilities of being injured fighters, mocking others and labeling them as "crazy," telling them they were "incomplete."
Crimes Against Humanity
The organization quoted eyewitnesses as saying: The killing of civilians or non-combatants, including those with disabilities, is a war crime, as is subjecting them to cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment or similar abuses, indicating that these may constitute crimes against humanity.
Emina Sirimovic, co-director of Disability Rights at Human Rights Watch, stated: "The Rapid Support Forces treated persons with disabilities as suspects, burdens, or expendable individuals. We heard how they accused some victims, particularly those who had lost a limb, of being injured fighters and executed them arbitrarily," adding: Others were beaten, abused, or harassed because of their disabilities, and fighters mocked them, calling them "crazy or incomplete."
Elimination of Persons with Disabilities
Human Rights Watch met with 22 survivors and witnesses from El Fasher between December 2025 and February 2026, including in-depth remote interviews within Sudan and interviews with disabled individuals who fled to eastern Chad. They also met with 8 disability rights activists from other parts of Sudan, who described similar abuses by the Rapid Support Forces in other areas of the country.
A 33-year-old man who uses crutches due to a physical disability he sustained from an explosive attack in December 2024 said that Rapid Support Forces fighters used machine guns and Kalashnikov rifles to execute more than 10 people, most of whom had physical disabilities, in front of the group, explaining that he negotiated with the fighters to allow the detainees to contact their families to request ransom, to which one of the fighters responded: "You are already weak and broken, and your family wouldn’t want you anyway."
Killing of a Blind Child
The organization reported that a 29-year-old nurse said she witnessed Rapid Support Forces fighters kill a young man with Down syndrome, whom the fighters called "crazy," and a blind child, as well as a younger woman with a physical disability who could not walk, while civilians were fleeing on October 26.
Sudanese activists in the field of disability rights documented other cases where Rapid Support Forces fighters killed persons with disabilities because of their disabilities.