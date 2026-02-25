The Republic of Madagascar has announced a national mourning phase following the violent cyclone "Gizani" that struck the eastern coasts, leaving widespread destruction in the city of Toamasina and the surrounding areas, at a time when authorities confirmed that the country is facing direct consequences of climate change, despite being one of the least contributing countries to emissions.



President of Madagascar, Michael Randrianirina, stated in a comment to "Okaz": "We are experiencing a new mourning phase; the cyclone that hit the east of the country on February 10 left tremendous destruction, especially in the economic capital Toamasina, which is almost erased from existence."



He added: "While we were still struggling to recover from Cyclone Fitia just two weeks ago, we found ourselves facing a new disaster that forced us to declare a state of maximum emergency."



Randrianirina explained that the government was on high alert before the cyclone's arrival, saying, "I went to Toamasina early to coordinate preparations and raise public awareness, and today we continue to directly supervise relief operations and debris removal."



He pointed out that Madagascar has become "a tragic example of climate change victims," adding: "We are among the least emitting countries, yet we suffer from the impact of extreme weather phenomena that are increasing year after year."



He concluded by saying: "Madagascar no longer waits for the hurricane season; rather, it is engaged in a daily battle for reconstruction. We need urgent support and genuine international solidarity to help us rise from these successive disasters."



According to preliminary reports issued on February 11, the cyclone resulted in the death of 31 people, while five are still missing, and 36 others were injured. The cyclone destroyed about 80% of the city of Toamasina, and the infrastructure of the main port—the economic lifeline of the country—was severely damaged, amidst scenes of stripped roofs, downed power lines, and streets turned into raging torrents.



In an extraordinary session, the Cabinet of Madagascar declared a national state of emergency to accelerate relief efforts and mobilize local and international support, especially in light of the significant damage to homes, roads, schools, hospitals, and rice fields, in addition to a severe shortage of basic needs, medicines, and medical and educational supplies.