أعلنت جمهورية مدغشقر دخول مرحلة حداد وطني، عقب إعصار «غيزاني» العنيف الذي ضرب السواحل الشرقية، مخلفاً دماراً واسعاً في مدينة تواماسينا والمناطق المجاورة، في وقت أكدت السلطات أن البلاد أصبحت في مواجهة مباشرة مع آثار التغير المناخي، رغم كونها من أقل دول العالم إسهاماً في الانبعاثات.


وقال رئيس مدغشقر مايكل راندريانيرينا في تصريح لـ«عكاظ»: «نعيش حالة حداد جديدة؛ فالإعصار الذي ضرب شرق البلاد في 10 فبراير خلّف دماراً هائلاً، خصوصاً في العاصمة الاقتصادية تواماسينا، التي تكاد تُمحى من الوجود».


وأضاف: «بينما كنا لا نزال نكافح للتعافي من إعصار فيتيا قبل أسبوعين فقط، وجدنا أنفسنا أمام كارثة جديدة دفعتنا إلى إعلان حالة طوارئ قصوى».


وأوضح راندريانيرينا، أن الحكومة كانت في حالة استنفار قبل وصول الإعصار، وقال «توجهتُ إلى تواماسينا مبكراً لتنسيق الاستعدادات وتعزيز الوعي العام، واليوم نواصل الإشراف المباشر على عمليات الإغاثة وإزالة الأنقاض».


ولفت إلى أن مدغشقر أصبحت «مثالاً مأساوياً لضحايا التغير المناخي»، مضيفاً: «نحن من أقل الدول انبعاثاً، لكننا نعاني من وطأة الظواهر الجوية المتطرفة التي تتزايد عاماً بعد عام».


وختم بقوله: «مدغشقر لم تعد تنتظر موسم الأعاصير، بل تخوض معركة يومية لإعادة الإعمار. نحن بحاجة إلى دعم عاجل وتضامن دولي حقيقي يساعدنا على النهوض من هذه الكوارث المتتالية».


ووفقاً للتقارير الأولية الصادرة في 11 فبراير، أسفر الإعصار عن وفاة 31 شخصاً، فيما لا يزال خمسة في عداد المفقودين، وأصيب 36 آخرون. ودمر الإعصار نحو 80% من مدينة تواماسينا، وتضررت البنية التحتية للميناء الرئيسي — الشريان الاقتصادي للبلاد — بشكل بالغ، وسط مشاهد لأسطح منزوعة، وخطوط كهرباء مقطوعة، وشوارع تحولت إلى سيول جارفة.


وفي جلسة استثنائية، أعلن مجلس الوزراء في مدغشقر حالة الطوارئ الوطنية لتسريع جهود الإغاثة وحشد الدعم المحلي والدولي، خصوصاً في ظل الأضرار الكبيرة التي طالت المساكن والطرق والمدارس والمستشفيات وحقول الأرز، إضافة إلى نقص حاد في الاحتياجات الأساسية والأدوية والمستلزمات الطبية والتعليمية.