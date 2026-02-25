أعلنت السفارة الأمريكية في القدس، أن فرقها القنصلية ستقدم خدمات جوازات السفر الروتينية داخل مستوطنة إفرات في الضفة الغربية المحتلة، يوم الجمعة 27 فبراير، في سابقة هي الأولى من نوعها في تاريخ التعامل الدبلوماسي الأمريكي.

وأوضحت السفارة عبر منشور على منصة «إكس» أن هذه الخدمات تأتي ضمن جهودها للوصول إلى جميع المواطنين الأمريكيين في الخارج، مشيرة إلى أن فرقاً قنصلية ستتواجد ليوم واحد فقط في إفرات جنوب بيت لحم، التي تضم عدداً كبيراً من المقيمين الأمريكيين.

وأضافت أن خدمات مماثلة ستُقدم في الأشهر القادمة في مستوطنة بيتار عيليت القريبة، إلى جانب مدينة رام الله وبعض المدن داخل إسرائيل مثل حيفا ونتانیا وبيت شمش، مشيرة إلى أن خدمات التأشيرات لغير الأمريكيين ستبقى مقتصرة على القدس وتل أبيب.

ووصفت السفارة الحدث بأنه «خدمات متنقلة» وليس افتتاح مكتب دائم، إلا أن وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية مثل القناة 14 وتايمز أوف إسرائيل اعتبرت الخطوة تغييراً جوهرياً في الموقف الأمريكي، واعترافاً ضمنياً بالسيادة الإسرائيلية على أراضٍ يعتبرها القانون الدولي محتلة.

يأتي الإعلان في سياق سياسة إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب الداعمة لإسرائيل، والتي شهدت سابقاً نقل السفارة إلى القدس 2018 والاعتراف بسيادة إسرائيل على الجولان 2019، وتسهيلات أخرى في الضفة الغربية.

وتُعتبر المستوطنات الإسرائيلية في الضفة الغربية بما فيها القدس الشرقية غير قانونية بموجب القانون الدولي، وفقاً لاتفاقية جنيف الرابعة التي تحظر نقل سكان الدولة المحتلة إلى الأراضي المحتلة، وقرارات مجلس الأمن الدولي أبرزها القرار 2334 لعام 2016 الذي أكد عدم شرعيتها وطالب بوقف البناء.

ويُجمع العالم العربي والإسلامي عبر جامعة الدول العربية ومنظمة التعاون الإسلامي على اعتبار المستوطنات انتهاكاً صارخاً للحقوق الفلسطينية وأحد أبرز العقبات أمام حل الدولتين. وتُصنفها كـ«جريمة حرب» في العديد من البيانات الرسمية، وتُطالب بمقاطعتها اقتصادياً وسياسياً.

كما تعتبر الأمم المتحدة والاتحاد الأوروبي ومعظم دول العالم باستثناء عدد محدود المستوطنات غير شرعية، وتدعو إلى إزالتها أو وقف توسعها، حيث فرض الاتحاد الأوروبي تسمية «منتجات المستوطنات» بشكل منفصل، كما أصدرت محكمة العدل الدولية حكماً بأن الجدار والمستوطنات غير قانونيين.