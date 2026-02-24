تحطمت مروحية تابعة للجيش الإيراني، بعد سقوطها على سوق في إقليم أصفهان وسط البلاد، ما أودى بحياة الطيار ومساعده وشخصين آخرين.

وذكرت وسائل إعلام رسمية، اليوم الثلاثاء، أن الحادثة وقعت في بلدة دورجه، على بُعد نحو 330 كيلومتراً (205 أميال) جنوب العاصمة الإيرانية في محافظة أصفهان.


وتضم أصفهان قاعدة جوية إيرانية رئيسية، بالإضافة إلى موقع نووي ضربته الولايات المتحدة خلال الحرب الإيرانية الإسرائيلية في يونيو الماضي.


وأضافت وكالة «مهر» الإيرانية، أن سقوط الطائرة تسبب في اندلاع حريق تمكنت فرق الطوارئ من إخماده. وهرعت فرق الإنقاذ إلى موقع الحادث لإخماد الحريق الذي اندلع بعد سقوط المروحية في مدينة دورجه بمحافظة أصفهان.


وأعلن التلفزيون الرسمي الإيراني، أن المروحية العسكرية كانت في رحلة تدريبية. وأضاف أن الطيار ومساعده لقيا حتفهما في الحادث، وعرض لقطات لحطام ودخان يتصاعد من السوق.


وذكرت وكالة أنباء «فارس» شبه الرسمية، أن شخصين كانا على الأرض في السوق لقيا حتفهما في الحادث.


وتأتي هذه الحادثة بعد أسبوع من تحطم طائرة مقاتلة من طراز إف-4 أمريكية الصنع تابعة للقوات الجوية الإيرانية في محافظة همدان غرب البلاد، ما أودى بحياة الطيار أثناء رحلة تدريبية.


وتحطمت الطائرة أثناء قيامها بمهمة تدريب ليلية في محافظة همدان. وأعلنت العلاقات العامة للقوات الجوية الإيرانية في بيان نقلته وكالة «إرنا» الرسمية «تحطمت طائرة تابعة لسلاح الجو أثناء قيامها بمهمة تدريب ليلية في محافظة همدان (غرب)».