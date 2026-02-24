An Iranian army helicopter crashed after falling onto a market in the Isfahan province in central Iran, resulting in the deaths of the pilot, his assistant, and two other individuals.

Official media reported today, Tuesday, that the incident occurred in the town of Dorjeh, about 330 kilometers (205 miles) south of the Iranian capital in Isfahan province.



Isfahan hosts a major Iranian airbase, in addition to a nuclear site that was struck by the United States during the Iranian-Israeli war last June.



The Iranian news agency "Mehr" added that the crash caused a fire that emergency teams were able to extinguish. Rescue teams rushed to the scene of the incident to put out the fire that broke out after the helicopter crashed in the city of Dorjeh in Isfahan province.



The Iranian state television announced that the military helicopter was on a training flight. It added that the pilot and his assistant died in the incident and showed footage of the wreckage and smoke rising from the market.



The semi-official news agency "Fars" reported that two people on the ground in the market were killed in the incident.



This incident comes a week after an American-made F-4 fighter jet belonging to the Iranian Air Force crashed in Hamadan province in the west of the country, resulting in the pilot's death during a training flight.



The aircraft crashed while conducting a night training mission in Hamadan province. The public relations of the Iranian Air Force announced in a statement carried by the official "IRNA" agency, "An aircraft belonging to the air force crashed while conducting a night training mission in Hamadan (west)."